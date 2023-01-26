Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street. Crews arrived and found a small...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
North Platte Telegraph
68-year-old Omaha man killed in car crash
A 68-year-old Omaha man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at 38th and Cuming streets. Clarence Hadley was turning left onto North 38th Street in a 2015 Ford Escape when a westbound Infiniti G35x struck the Ford, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. Both...
KETV.com
One person dies, one child has life-threatening injuries after crash Wednesday in Saunders County
PRAGUE, Neb. — One person has died and a child has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving two-vehicle Wednesday night in Saunders County, according to authorities. Around 8:45 p.m., the Saunders County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 79 near Prague. According to authorities, an investigation...
WOWT
Omaha fire crews respond to reported fuel spill near 168th, West Maple
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
KETV.com
One person dead, one injured after fatal crash Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died and another was injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. near 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it fatally struck...
KETV.com
2 people injured after crash Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two males were injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. near N 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck an eastbound Ford...
KETV.com
Victim identified in fatal Council Bluffs house fire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Council Bluffs Fire Department has identified the victim in Wednesday night's deadly house fire. Officials said 70-year-old Gary Edison and his dog were found dead in the charred remains. Around 8:49 p.m., firefighters responded to the structure fire near Black Hawk Street and Huron...
KETV.com
Plattsmouth police searching for missing 68-year-old woman
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — The Plattsmouth Police Department is searching for 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam is a white female who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 132 pounds and has dark gray hair. Police said Lanam has dementia. She was last seen Friday night around 10:50 p.m. on...
WOWT
Omaha man killed in crash at 38th, Cuming streets
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has died following a crash at 38th and Cuming streets. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection for a personal injury collision. A 2005 Infiniti G35X, driven by 20-year-old Reyah McFarland of Omaha, struck a 2015 Ford Escape. The driver...
klkntv.com
Officials release preliminary details of fatal plane crash in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – No one witnessed the plane crash that killed two near Auburn, safety officials said in a report. The National Transportation and Safety Board released its preliminary investigation report of the crash, which happened back on Jan. 12. Investigators say the Cessna 150H, flown by 24-year-old...
Six hospitalized after Wednesday night fire in Omaha
Six people were taken to the hospital including four kids after a fire just north of 24th and Farnam on Wednesday.
WOWT
Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
Omaha Police name person killed in crash near 38th and Cuming
One person was killed after a Wednesday afternoon crash that occurred near the area of 38th and Cuming Street.
WOWT
Dog, cat die in Omaha house fire caused by dryer lint
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three pets were rescued, but a cat and dog died in a Thursday night house fire in Omaha. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 38th and Spencer Thursday night at 10:41 p.m. One resident of the home evacuated...
Rescue crews called to a rollover accident north of Griswold
(Griswold) Rescue crews were called to a single vehicle rollover accident on Richland Road, just east of 550th at around 4:30 p.m. It was reported two subjects were trapped in the vehicle. No other information is available at this time.
Dog and cat die in Omaha house fire Thursday night
The Omaha Fire Department says a dog and a cat died in a house fire late Thursday night which was caused by excessive lint in a dryer vent tube.
KETV.com
Omaha police catch robbery suspects with help from Crime Stoppers tips
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police tells KETV they were able to catch the two suspects involved in a West Omaha bank robbery Thursday morning with the help of tips from the public through Crime Stoppers. A bold crime in broad daylight at the First National Bank near 175th and...
klkntv.com
Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Police denounce actions of Memphis police officers in Tyre Nichols incident
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer put out a statement Friday night denouncing the actions of the Memphis police officers that were involved in the beating and eventual death of Tyre Nichols. The statement is below:. As an agency we want to express our sadness and...
