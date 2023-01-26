ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street. Crews arrived and found a small...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

68-year-old Omaha man killed in car crash

A 68-year-old Omaha man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at 38th and Cuming streets. Clarence Hadley was turning left onto North 38th Street in a 2015 Ford Escape when a westbound Infiniti G35x struck the Ford, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. Both...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire crews respond to reported fuel spill near 168th, West Maple

Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 3 hours...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person dead, one injured after fatal crash Wednesday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died and another was injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. near 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it fatally struck...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

2 people injured after crash Wednesday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two males were injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. near N 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck an eastbound Ford...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Victim identified in fatal Council Bluffs house fire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Council Bluffs Fire Department has identified the victim in Wednesday night's deadly house fire. Officials said 70-year-old Gary Edison and his dog were found dead in the charred remains. Around 8:49 p.m., firefighters responded to the structure fire near Black Hawk Street and Huron...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Plattsmouth police searching for missing 68-year-old woman

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — The Plattsmouth Police Department is searching for 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam is a white female who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 132 pounds and has dark gray hair. Police said Lanam has dementia. She was last seen Friday night around 10:50 p.m. on...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Omaha man killed in crash at 38th, Cuming streets

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has died following a crash at 38th and Cuming streets. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection for a personal injury collision. A 2005 Infiniti G35X, driven by 20-year-old Reyah McFarland of Omaha, struck a 2015 Ford Escape. The driver...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher

Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 9 hours...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Dog, cat die in Omaha house fire caused by dryer lint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three pets were rescued, but a cat and dog died in a Thursday night house fire in Omaha. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 38th and Spencer Thursday night at 10:41 p.m. One resident of the home evacuated...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
OMAHA, NE

