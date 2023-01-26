ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

AISD to move forward in search for new superintendent

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ce9Q_0kS8f41M00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will move forward Thursday night in its search for a leader.

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees plans to choose an executive search firm Thursday.

According to the district’s website , the trustee’s released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for an executive search firm to help AISD look for a permanent superintendent.

AISD closed the RFP on Jan. 10 after these five firms responded:

  • Alma Advisory Group
  • Eugene Associates PC
  • McPherson Jacobson LLC
  • GR Recruiting
  • Ray and Associates Inc.

AISD said the board choose a committee of the following trustees to look over the proposals:

  • Lynn Boswell, District 5, Secretary
  • Andrew Gonzales, District 6
  • Candace Hunter, District 1
  • Noelita Lugo, At-Large Position 8

The district said the search committee asked about openness and transparency, community engagement and experience.

According to the district website, the board talked about the proposals on Jan. 12.

The board named Matias Segura as interim superintendent on Dec. 15, 2022. Segura replaced Interim Superintendent Anthony Mays on Jan. 3.

Mays left Austin ISD to become superintendent with Alief ISD in Houston.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

$57 million Academic Support Center project underway in Hays CISD

The Hays CISD central office, located at 21003 I-35, Kyle, will undergo renovations and construction to accommodate the district's growth. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit Jan. 24 for the construction of the new Hays CISD Academic Support Center, which will be located next to the central office at 21003 I-35, Kyle. The growth in enrollment in HCISD is also reflected in the growth of district employees, who will benefit from this new facility as faculty are spread throughout multiple buildings and campuses.
KYLE, TX
KXAN

ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years.  The effort is intended to understand how many people might be without shelter on any given night in Austin. ECHO uses the […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KXAN

Rally for Tyre Nichols held in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally tonight at Huston-Tillotson University in the wake of released body camera footage that shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. The rally started tonight at 5 p.m. “Your fury is felt and justified, and your grief […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy