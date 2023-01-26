Read full article on original website
MISSING IN AMERICA: 16 Year old vanishes after fleeing abusive 31 year old boyfriendApril McAbeeGreenville, TX
Man Murdered , Brother in Law Arrested in Campbell TexasTiffany TillemaGreenville, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Investigation Launched into Excessive Workout that Hospitalized Rockwall Heath High School Football PlayersSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
High School Football Coach Placed on Leave After Intense Workout Hospitalizes Student-AthletesSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Obituary for Paulagene Watson
Paulagene Ray Watson of Houston, Texas and more recently Cooper, TX, passed away on, January 24, 2023. She was born March 7, 1930, in Mansfield, TX, the daughter of Ernie Ray and Woodie Switzer Ray. Paulagene married Billie Ray Watson, also of Mansfield, while he was stationed with the U.S. Navy in Jacksonville, Florida. They made their home in Ft. Worth, TX where they raised their family of three children. In 1973 they started Media Services Corporation (MSC) in Houston providing film, press and media services for NASA Johnson Space Center. Paulagene managed MSC following her husband’s passing. Most recently she resided in Cooper, TX where she passed away at home.
Obituary for Mickey Fox
Mickey Fox, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on January 22, 2023 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas after a long battle with kidney disease. The family will have a private memorial service. Mickey was born on July 9, 1958 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Thurman and Edith Fox. He...
Notice for Phillip Morris
Funeral service of Phillip Morris, age 85, of Lone Oak, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Motley officating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, TX with James Morris, Jacob Morris, Hunter Ward, Stoney Gall, Rafael Gutierrez, JJ Brink and Bo Morris serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Wesley and Anthony Morris. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home from 5 to 7PM. Mr. Morris passed away on, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Obituary for Josue Hernandez
Funeral service for Josue Hernandez, age 72 of Garland, Texas will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday January 27, 2023 at Central Park Church of God in Garland at 1901 East Centerville Road Garland, Texas 75041. Interment will follow at Hernandez Family Cemetery at 1160 CR 4752 Sulphur Springs, Texas. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Hernandez passed away on January 22, 2023 at Methodist Hospital – Richardson.
Obituary for Shirley Richmond
Shirley Marie Richmond, age 86 of Dike, Texas passed away January 16, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1701 TX-301 Loop, Sulphur Springs, TX with President Jeff Sant officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Chamber Connection for 1/18 by Butch Burney
95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet. Help us celebrate Hopkins County at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, which will have a theme of “A Night at the Gallery.”. Art work from local artists, including professionals, amateur artists and high school students,...
Obituary for John Boles
A Memorial service for John Boles, age 74, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Ed Lantz officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home prior to the service. Mr. Boles passed away at his home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Obituary for Kenny Ivey
Funeral service for Kenny Ivey, age 53 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. CJ Duffey. Interment will follow at City Cemetery with Chuck Bannister, Mike Garner, Jeremy Garner, Steven Jonaitis, Jermond Amos, Matthew Cavanaugh, Brian Carney serving as pallbearers and “Tiny” Jerome Chapman Jr and Jeff Bledsoe serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one-hour prior for the service. Mr. Ivey passed away on January 13, 2023 at his residence.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 1/24
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now and each level includes tickets for the event. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.
Obituary for Rick Bunch
A celebration of life for Rick Bunch, age 68 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at a later date. Mr. Bunch passed away on January 16, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Rick was born on September 9, 1954 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to James Robert...
SSMS brings home gold at UIL one-act 2023
On Thursday, January 19th, the Sulphur Springs Middle School Theatre competed in UIL One-Act Play Contest at Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana. They performed ‘A Girl Called Opal’ and won 1st Place at the contest! Many individual awards were achieved as well. Emery Brown won Best Overall Performer; Lindsey Hayes, Elizabeth Green, and Quincy Niemotka won All-Star Cast awards; Kylie Watson won Honorable Mention All-Star Cast; and Anavey Cisneros won Best Technician as the Stage Manager for the show. The play was directed by Kristopher Luce.
Obituary for Michael Gray Bakkers
Funeral service for Michael Scott Gray Bakkers “Sloth” will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Arena with Rev. Andrew McQueen officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Gray-Bakkers passed away on January 10, 2023.
Obituary for Laurence Bramblett
On January 4, Laurence Dunham Bramblett passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 89. Laurence is survived by his wife, Mary Bramblett; sons Larry Bramblett and Lane Bramblett and wife Erin; brothers Miles Bramblett and Jeff Bramblett; sister-in-law Sara Bramblett; grandchildren, Amy Williams and husband Khalif, Brandy McClure, Will Bramblett and wife Meredith, Colette Ecton and husband Matt, Kelly Pruitt and husband Clayton; five great grandchildren; Ezra, Sayer, Max, Louis, and Brooks. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Bramblett, step-father Miles G. Bramblett, father Frank Seidle, and brother Lewis Bramblett.
John Vance Retires after 27 years as a Texas Ranger
Hopkins County officials came together to celebrate John Vance and his 27 years of service as a Texas Ranger. The event was held on Monday Jan 23rd at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Thank you for your many years of service, John!
Hopkins succeeds at Fort Worth stock show in 2023
Students from across Hopkins County had a successful showing this weekend at the 36th annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Here are some of the awards (note: results are still incoming and information will be updated as available). MILLER GROVE. Ag mech. Braxton Northcutt – third in class, truck...
Notice for James Foley
Graveside service for James Foley, age 77, of Quinlan will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Black Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, the 19th of January, from 6 to 8 PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Foley passed away at his home in Quinlan on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel to get presentation from Rains ISD cosmetology
Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at The ROC, 115 Putnam Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas. The meeting starts at 10:00am and will feature a presentation from the Rains High School Cosmetology Department.
Sulphur Springs Senior Activity Center Groundbreaking 2023
Groundbreaking today at the new Senior Activity Center! This has been a long time in progress and there are so many to thank for arriving at this day. No one deserves it more than our seniors!
Obituary for Herbert Kritz
Funeral service for Herbert “HK” Kritz, age 88 of Sulphur Bluff, Texas will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Donnie “DJ” Powers Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Fite, Danny Ragsdale, Joe Don Joslin, Tony Moore, Ray Williams, Mark Brantley, Larry Ingram, Chuck Limbaugh and Lee Glenn. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Dorner, Hunter Powers and Nathan Dorner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kritz passed away on January 11, 2023 at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home.
