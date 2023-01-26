Paulagene Ray Watson of Houston, Texas and more recently Cooper, TX, passed away on, January 24, 2023. She was born March 7, 1930, in Mansfield, TX, the daughter of Ernie Ray and Woodie Switzer Ray. Paulagene married Billie Ray Watson, also of Mansfield, while he was stationed with the U.S. Navy in Jacksonville, Florida. They made their home in Ft. Worth, TX where they raised their family of three children. In 1973 they started Media Services Corporation (MSC) in Houston providing film, press and media services for NASA Johnson Space Center. Paulagene managed MSC following her husband’s passing. Most recently she resided in Cooper, TX where she passed away at home.

COOPER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO