Partners Form Joint Venture to Pursue Solar in New York State
Vermont-based Bullrock Renewables has formed a joint venture with Missouri-based NXTGenREA and New York-based Delaware River Solar to construct, own and operate 250 MW of solar projects throughout New York state by 2025. Bullrock CEO Ross Sanner says the partnership is part of an aggressive growth strategy at the company,...
Duke Energy Planning Major Enhancements to Renewables Programs
Duke Energy has proposed an expansion to its Green Source Advantage (GSA) program that would give customers the option to supplement their power usage with 100% renewable power and the ability to pair renewable projects with energy storage. Details for the GSA Choice program were outlined in a filing with...
