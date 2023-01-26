ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Muscle And Fitness

5 Forgotten Strength Exercises That Still Work (For Everyone)

There’s no question that the basics of strength training work despite what you may see from time to time on the Internet. The barbell is the ultimate tool for strength and muscle and will continue to work for all who take it seriously. Incorporating the Big 3exercises—the barbell squat, bench and deadlift—along with Olympic lifts should form the backbone of most conditioning and strength workouts. But within these squat, hinge, and press variations are forgotten strength exercises and variations done by old-school strongmen to get even stronger.
HealthDay

Five Great Cardio Workouts You Can Do at Home

Good cardio workouts don't have to happen in the gym or at a park, experts say. You can get your heart rate going without leaving home with these five activities: jumping rope, climbing stairs, cleaning the house, gardening and doing some forms of yoga. All are convenient, cost little money...
boxrox.com

How to Get Great Six Pack Abs in 22 Days (2023 Ab Workout)

Kickstart your 2023 by learning how to get great six pack abs in 22 days. This intelligent and challenging program has been devised by Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X. “If you want to get six pack abs without any equipment and you’re not sure what ab workout to do, then this is the one for you. This six pack workout is designed to do two things in only 22 days. The first is to train your abs they way they should be in order to get stronger abs. Your upper abs, lower abs, and obliques will be trained through their functions to most effectively hit them.”
CNN

How to use a single dumbbell for a total-body workout

Strength and conditioning coach Dana Santas shows you how you can effectively train your entire body using a single dumbbell in 10 minutes. Here are five exercises to strengthen your legs, hips, arms, shoulders and core.

