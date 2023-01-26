Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text
Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
NECN
NFL Rumors: Patriots to Interview Ryan Wendell for OL Coaching Job
Report: Ex-Patriots lineman to interview for OL coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill O'Brien has officially been named the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator, but there's more work to be done on the coaching staff. Offensive line coach is another position that needs to be filled ahead...
NECN
Patriots 2023 Offseason: Pats Need Way More Bang for Their Buck at Tight End
Curran: Patriots need way more bang for their buck at tight end originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots used more cap space at tight end than any team in the league this season. The total of $23,907,622 was highest in the league by nearly $4.5M. You sitting? Sit...
NECN
Report: Rams to Hire Mike LaFleur as Offensive Coordinator After Jets Stint
Report: Rams to hire Mike LaFleur as OC after Jets stint originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Los Angeles Rams have a new offensive coordinator. Mike LaFleur, who served in that role for the New York Jets over the last two seasons, will fill the same position on Sean McVay's staff in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.
NECN
Julian Edelman Admits He's Not Returning to NFL, and He Has Perfect Reason Why
Edelman admits he's not returning to NFL, and he has perfect reason why originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Julian Edelman retired from the New England Patriots in April of 2021, but that didn't stop rumors and speculation about him potentially returning to the NFL at some point, maybe even with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Why Julian Edelman Is ‘Super Pumped’ For Bill O’Brien-Patriots Reunion
Rob Gronkowski believes hiring Bill O’Brien was the right call for the New England Patriots. Julian Edelman is right there with him. Edelman, who played for O’Brien in New England from 2009-11, raved about the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, saying he’s “super pumped” that O’Brien is back in Foxboro.
NECN
Breer: Joe Judge Will Remain on Patriots Staff in New Role
Breer: Joe Judge will remain on Pats staff in different role originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Despite the hiring of Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, it appears the New England Patriots plan to bring Joe Judge back for the 2023 NFL season. Judge was hired as...
NECN
Curran: Where Tom Brady Stands on NFL Future Entering 2023 Free Agency
Curran: Where Tom Brady stands on decision about 2023 destination originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's been plenty of speculation about where Tom Brady will be in the fall of 2023, but no concrete reporting. Perhaps that's because Brady himself is still making up his mind. The 45-year-old quarterback,...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Matt Patricia, Joe Judge
Dolphins CB Keion Crossen announced on Twitter that he underwent surgery to repair a subluxation in his shoulder after playing through the injury throughout the year. Regarding the Jets hiring former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their next offensive coordinator, HC Robert Saleh said they didn’t weigh Hackett’s disappointing time in Denver too heavily: “You gotta be able to look past recency bias, you gotta look past whatever you wanna call Denver. But the fact is he got that opportunity because of his life’s work as an offensive coordinator.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
NBC Sports
What's next for Joe Judge in New England after unflattering report?
Matt Patricia absorbed plenty of public criticism for the New England Patriots' struggles on offense in 2022. But Joe Judge apparently took his fair share of heat behind the scenes. A report from the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian about the Patriots' offensive dysfunction last season is not...
Rob Gronkowski reveals 1 regret he would want to change in his NFL career with Patriots, Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski may have enjoyed a successful NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean he has no regrets. When asked what he would have done differently in his career, the former star tight end said he would have taken care of his body better.
NBC Sports
Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East
The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
Patriots Shrine Bowl: Bill Belichick's Band-Aid, Bill O’Brien’s Arrival
Who were New England Patriots coaches Bill Belichick and Bill O'Brien talking with in Las Vegas?
Ex-Patriots Teammate Reveals Prickly Text Message From Tom Brady
Rob Ninkovich might want to give Tom Brady some space. Ninkovich, who played alongside Brady with the Patriots from 2009 to 2016, now works as an analyst for ESPN. And when asked Friday on “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” about whether the quarterback will return for a 24th NFL season, the former New England linebacker revealed a snarky text message he received from Brady after reaching out in wake of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Comments / 0