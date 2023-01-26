Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
This weekend brings warmer weather and Sunday showers
High pressure over Middle Georgia kept us dry and cool today, but it will start to push east Saturday, setting up for some big forecast changes. Southeasterly winds tomorrow afternoon will help to bring in more moisture to the area, and warm us up to the 60s. Clouds will be...
41nbc.com
Sunshine sticks around Friday; new pattern moves in this weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgians should enjoy the sunshine Friday before a wet pattern takes over the state this weekend. Middle Georgia will see plenty of sun to finish the final full week of January. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s around the region. Winds will blow from the west-northwest at around 5 mph throughout the afternoon. Gusts could reach as high as 15 mph, a good bit calmer than Thursday afternoon. During the afternoon some cirrus clouds are likely to pass through the region. Some may stick around into the overnight hours.
Here’s what the weekend weather has in store for Georgia
Get ready for a sunny start to the day Friday with a high of 53 degrees. The northwest wind will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, mostly clear skies will bring a low of 31 degrees with a calm southwest wind. Saturday is shaping up to be another...
WCTV
Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia
Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. A tree falls on a home in Tallahassee due to the storm. DeSantis draws fire over rejection of course. Updated: 5 hours ago. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to...
wgxa.tv
You may be just one strong wind away from your last bounce
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We are no strangers to dangerous weather here in Georgia. But Even on a sunny day, danger can be just around the corner. With a strong wind, you and your family could be at risk of flying dozens of feet in the air. What would you...
Effort to help metro area farmers hit hard by the December freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. — Rahul Anand knows a farmer can be at the mercy of the weather. But this time the weather showed no mercy. “Honestly, I didn’t expect how bad it was going to be,” Anand said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x. With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's...
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia: Use of SUV in fatal crash wasn't authorized
School officials say the use of the SUV involved in an accident that killed a Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member two weeks ago was not authorized. The university’s athletic association told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the vehicle was to be used only for recruiting activities and that personal use was “strictly prohibited.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
AccessAtlanta
Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit
Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
#Scene13: Georgia native Storm Reid stars in new movie that just hit the big screen
MACON, Ga. — All right movie fanatics, popcorn lovers, and thrill seekers, there is a new film recommendation coming your way. The movie "Missing" hit theaters less than 6 days ago. "I started acting acting at 3 so it hit me pretty early. I told my mom I wanted...
a-z-animals.com
3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today)
3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today) Georgia is known for its diverse environments like mountains, plains, and swamps that rapidly transition throughout a relatively small area. This state has been home to different ecological zones during its long history. The complex environmental and geological history of Georgia has made it hard to find evidence of terrestrial creatures, like dinosaurs, in the state. Nevertheless, this article will explore the three dinosaurs that lived in Georgia.
Like being outside and riding ATVs? The Georgia DNR has the job for you!
FORSYTH, Ga. — Do you like being outside, riding ATVs and being on the water? The Georgia Department of Resources has the perfect job for you!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The DNR is taking applications for the next Game Warden Academy Class through...
Redditors explode on ‘piece of s---’ Georgia Gov. Kemp for national guard deployment: 'Delete Atlanta PD'
Reddit users ripped into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Atlanta Police Department when National Guard troops were activated following violent protests.
‘This has to stop:’ Georgia leaders react to video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Moments after Memphis police released video of five officers’ interaction with Tyre Nichols three days before he died, Georgia leaders began posting their reactions. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by five Memphis police officers after a traffic stop. All five of those officers...
Comments / 0