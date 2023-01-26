ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

41nbc.com

This weekend brings warmer weather and Sunday showers

High pressure over Middle Georgia kept us dry and cool today, but it will start to push east Saturday, setting up for some big forecast changes. Southeasterly winds tomorrow afternoon will help to bring in more moisture to the area, and warm us up to the 60s. Clouds will be...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Sunshine sticks around Friday; new pattern moves in this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgians should enjoy the sunshine Friday before a wet pattern takes over the state this weekend. Middle Georgia will see plenty of sun to finish the final full week of January. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s around the region. Winds will blow from the west-northwest at around 5 mph throughout the afternoon. Gusts could reach as high as 15 mph, a good bit calmer than Thursday afternoon. During the afternoon some cirrus clouds are likely to pass through the region. Some may stick around into the overnight hours.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

You may be just one strong wind away from your last bounce

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We are no strangers to dangerous weather here in Georgia. But Even on a sunny day, danger can be just around the corner. With a strong wind, you and your family could be at risk of flying dozens of feet in the air. What would you...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia: Use of SUV in fatal crash wasn't authorized

School officials say the use of the SUV involved in an accident that killed a Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member two weeks ago was not authorized. The university’s athletic association told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the vehicle was to be used only for recruiting activities and that personal use was “strictly prohibited.”
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit

Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
MACON, GA
a-z-animals.com

3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today)

3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today) Georgia is known for its diverse environments like mountains, plains, and swamps that rapidly transition throughout a relatively small area. This state has been home to different ecological zones during its long history. The complex environmental and geological history of Georgia has made it hard to find evidence of terrestrial creatures, like dinosaurs, in the state. Nevertheless, this article will explore the three dinosaurs that lived in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE

