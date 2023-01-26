MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgians should enjoy the sunshine Friday before a wet pattern takes over the state this weekend. Middle Georgia will see plenty of sun to finish the final full week of January. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s around the region. Winds will blow from the west-northwest at around 5 mph throughout the afternoon. Gusts could reach as high as 15 mph, a good bit calmer than Thursday afternoon. During the afternoon some cirrus clouds are likely to pass through the region. Some may stick around into the overnight hours.

