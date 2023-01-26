ENFIELD, N.C. — Body-worn camera released Friday shows the moment someone fired shots at a Halifax County deputy interviewing two men about an earlier shooting. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the deputy was standing outside in a neighborhood at the corner of Dennis and Bryant streets asking possible witnesses about a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening at the Carriage House apartment complex in Enfield.

ENFIELD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO