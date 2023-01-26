Read full article on original website
Butner man breaks into homes, steals car then crashes and flees on foot, sheriff says
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
Kinston woman facing attempted murder, gun charges
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing attempted murder and gun charges. Kinston police arrested Mikia Davis, 24, and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. On Saturday at around 11 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at the […]
13-year-old injured from shooting in Rocky Mount
On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old was taken to their facility...
Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
Dover man charged after K9 officer alerts deputies to drugs in vehicle
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Dover man is facing felony drug charges after a Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was driving during a Cove City traffic stop Thursday. John Allen Jones, 46, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of […]
Dad arrested after police say 9-month-old swallows drugs in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount dad has been arrested after police say his infant son swallowed drugs in a motel room. Stuart Murphy is charged with felony child abuse. Police said around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Murphy showed up at the emergency department for UNC Nash Health Care...
2 women, 1 man arrested with 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor in Granville County, sheriff says
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on Thursday and seized 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor, more than 20 pounds of liquid THC and cash. On Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the Granville County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement...
Youngsville suspects used knife to cut battery packages, stole items from Ace Hardware: police
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Youngsville Police Department is looking to identify two suspects who are believed to be involved in a larceny on Jan. 23, according to police. Police believe two men were involved with a larceny that took place at Ace Hardware located at 1120 US-1 Highway...
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
Woman dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle and later died. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street to assist EMS with a 38-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in a vehicle, police said.
Vehicle stolen from Wilson woman delivering pizza, teen flees and crashes car, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager stole a car on Tuesday from a woman who was delivering pizza, according to the Wilson Police Department. On Tuesday shortly after 11:45 a.m., officers of the Wilson Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Cameron Road in reference to an auto theft.
Felon tries eating bag and its drugs before Taser is used for arrest from Nash County Sheriff’s Office
RED OAK, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday by deputies in Nash County for having a bag of drugs and attempting to eat them, according to its sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, Nash County Narcotics Detectives were in the Red Oak area when they saw an apparent drug transaction at Faulkner’s Convenience Store, they said.
Goldsboro man sentenced to 15+ years in prison for using fake car ads to rob people at gunpoint, USDOJ says
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday for robbing victims through fraudulent online car advertisements, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Between August and September 2019, prosecutors say Daekwon Sample, 25, also known...
Body cam: 'Stay there, don't move.' At least 15 shots fired at Halifax deputy interviewing witnesses
ENFIELD, N.C. — Body-worn camera released Friday shows the moment someone fired shots at a Halifax County deputy interviewing two men about an earlier shooting. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the deputy was standing outside in a neighborhood at the corner of Dennis and Bryant streets asking possible witnesses about a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening at the Carriage House apartment complex in Enfield.
2 shot in Enfield, 1 airlifted; deputy shot at in separate incident, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot Thursday night in Enfield, and a deputy and witness to the first incident were shot at according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Christopher Guyant, told CBS 17 two people were shot at...
Rocky Mount police arrest third person in connection with deadly fight
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department announced on Wednesday that a third suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide that began as a fight. On Jan. 5 at 8:22 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress.
Video from auditor's office shows Beth Wood get into car minutes before hit-and-run crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State Auditor on Friday shows Beth Wood, the chief of that office, getting into her state-issued car minutes before a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against her. Wood was involved in a Dec. 8...
9 vehicles stolen in 8 days: Wilson police warning of vehicle thefts, leaving cars running and unattended
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the public about multiple vehicle thefts. The most recent thefts happened Friday morning, when two vehicles were stolen after their drivers left them running, unlocked and unattended, according to the police department. Officers reported that nine vehicles were stolen in just...
