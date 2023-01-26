ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

WNCT

Kinston woman facing attempted murder, gun charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing attempted murder and gun charges. Kinston police arrested Mikia Davis, 24, and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. On Saturday at around 11 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at the […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

13-year-old injured from shooting in Rocky Mount

On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old was taken to their facility...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during a drug bust in Bertie County, deputies said. NC Alcohol Law Enforcement assisted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol said that 30-year-old Malik Edwards, of Williamston, was arrested Friday at a traffic stop off Highway 17 near a daycare.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Dover man charged after K9 officer alerts deputies to drugs in vehicle

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Dover man is facing felony drug charges after a Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was driving during a Cove City traffic stop Thursday. John Allen Jones, 46, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of […]
DOVER, NC
WRAL

Body cam: 'Stay there, don't move.' At least 15 shots fired at Halifax deputy interviewing witnesses

ENFIELD, N.C. — Body-worn camera released Friday shows the moment someone fired shots at a Halifax County deputy interviewing two men about an earlier shooting. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the deputy was standing outside in a neighborhood at the corner of Dennis and Bryant streets asking possible witnesses about a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening at the Carriage House apartment complex in Enfield.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
