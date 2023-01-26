ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

I-15 southbound, Flamingo shut down after injury crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An injury crash shut down southbound lanes on I-15 at E. Flamingo Road Friday evening, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. All lanes are closed southbound on I-15 at E. Flamingo Road. Avoid the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 dead, 7 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and 7 are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash in the southeast valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an accident involving a sedan and an SUV at Cabana Drive and Desert Inn Road around 12:38 p.m. Investigators said the crash occurred...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Section 10 house in Las Vegas is a custom-built stunner

A common complaint among homebuyers these days is that they feel too many neighborhoods are cookie-cutter—all the homes look the same. If you share similar concerns, check out Section 10 in Las Vegas, an ideal place to house hunt, as no two homes are alike. In addition to all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' closures officially underway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready or not, here it comes. I-15 is now closed in both directions between Flamingo and Russell — with no access North or Southbound. “We’re building it taller, longer, wider, and longer. It needs to be taller, it no longer meets federal height requirements, and gets hit frequently. It also needs to be wider, so we're adding additional lanes for a bigger capacity," said Justin Hopkin, Nevada Department of Transportation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Feds release initial findings into crash that killed 9 in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials have released their initial findings into the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas almost one year ago. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday published more than two dozen documents assembled as part of its examination of the Jan. 29 collision at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

