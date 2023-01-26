Read full article on original website
KTNV
1 dead, 6 injured in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and six have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley, according to Las Vegas police. At 12:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police says officers responded to the accident at Cabana Drive and east Desert Inn Road involving a sedan and an SUV.
news3lv.com
Multi-vehicle crash causes road closures near Harmon Avenue, Dean Martin Drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the south valley. On Saturday, at 12:14, officers responded to a crash near westbound Harmon Avenue at Dean Martin Drive involving three vehicles. According to police, one person was transported to a...
news3lv.com
2 hospitalized after officer pulls driver from vehicle fire on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer and a driver are in the hospital after a vehicle fire on the Strip. According to police, the accident occurred at 3400 Las Vegas Blvd South around 4:37 p.m. on Friday. A white sedan was traveling on Las...
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 teenager injured, 1 juvenile arrested
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured near Cheyenne High School.
news3lv.com
I-15 southbound, Flamingo shut down after injury crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An injury crash shut down southbound lanes on I-15 at E. Flamingo Road Friday evening, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. All lanes are closed southbound on I-15 at E. Flamingo Road. Avoid the area.
news3lv.com
1 dead, 7 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and 7 are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash in the southeast valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an accident involving a sedan and an SUV at Cabana Drive and Desert Inn Road around 12:38 p.m. Investigators said the crash occurred...
Pedestrian dead after fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas valley
According to an incident report, police responded to the crash at 9:14 a.m., immediately locating a pedestrian and transferring them to UMC Trauma, where they were pronounced dead.
8newsnow.com
Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless encampments in Las Vegas neighborhood
Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and more people are complaining that encampments are now popping up in their neighborhoods. Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless …. Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and...
Fox5 KVVU
3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas charter school was evacuated after a possible chemical exposure Thursday morning, according to police. Medical was requested at Legacy Traditional School at the 5000 block of Valley around 11:42 a.m. due to possible chemical exposure. According to North Las Vegas police,...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Section 10 house in Las Vegas is a custom-built stunner
A common complaint among homebuyers these days is that they feel too many neighborhoods are cookie-cutter—all the homes look the same. If you share similar concerns, check out Section 10 in Las Vegas, an ideal place to house hunt, as no two homes are alike. In addition to all...
Police located 19-year-old previously last seen in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 19-year-old Anabel Ceja, who might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Las Vegas police: Man kidnaps, beats ex-girlfriend, drops her off at hospital where she dies minutes later
Ferrari Busby, 37, is accused in the beating death of Jashmine Wilson, 29, on Nov. 26, 2022. Wilson's sister said the last time she saw her sister was on the street in front of the family's apartment and she was talking to her Busby, her ex-boyfriend. When she checked outside later, they were gone and no one ever heard from Wilson after that.
Man with ‘suspicious’ injuries killed in ‘possible’ Las Vegas valley hit-and-run, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed in what Las Vegas police called a “possible” vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run Friday morning. The possible hit-and-run happened between 6:50 a.m. and 9:14 a.m. near Brent Thurman Way and Hacienda Avenue, police said. A 77-year-old man was found on the side of the road with serious injuries […]
news3lv.com
Almost 2,000 without power following single vehicle crash near Eastern, Bonanza
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A crash involving one vehicle has left hundreds without power Friday morning on the east side of town. The crash happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Bonanza and Eastern. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a vehicle crashed into a pole...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' closures officially underway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready or not, here it comes. I-15 is now closed in both directions between Flamingo and Russell — with no access North or Southbound. “We’re building it taller, longer, wider, and longer. It needs to be taller, it no longer meets federal height requirements, and gets hit frequently. It also needs to be wider, so we're adding additional lanes for a bigger capacity," said Justin Hopkin, Nevada Department of Transportation.
Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect armed with ‘large machete’ in northeast valley
Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local business on North Las Vegas Boulevard. It happened on January 6, at approximately 10:09 p.m. near the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis and Lamb boulevards.
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old boy last seen in central Las Vegas valley located, police say
Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy last seen on Thursday morning. Legend Day-Shempert, 3, was last seen near the 3600 block of Cambridge Street near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue at approximately 10 a.m.
news3lv.com
Feds release initial findings into crash that killed 9 in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials have released their initial findings into the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas almost one year ago. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday published more than two dozen documents assembled as part of its examination of the Jan. 29 collision at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.
Station Casinos' new downtown Wildfire Casino opens in February
In two weeks, Station Casinos' new downtown Las Vegas Casino, Wildfire Casino, will open near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.
