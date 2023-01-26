Read full article on original website
Jefferson County lawmakers invite local students to page at Statehouse
STATEHOUSE (Jan. 26, 2023) – Jefferson County legislators invite local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session. According to State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page, and assist...
Secretary Of Commerce Says Indiana A ‘Strong Competitor’ Economically
WINONA LAKE - Bradley B. Chambers is paid $0.99 a year to serve as the secretary of commerce for the state of Indiana. “When Governor (Eric) Holcomb asked him to do the job, I think he said no a dozen times or so, but then when he said yes, he said just pay me a dollar a year, preserve the state’s assets,” Lake City Bank President and CEO David Findlay said when introducing Chambers. “And then, the most important thing and value to us in the business community is that he is a lifelong entrepreneur.”
Kid vaccination rates are down across the state of Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - Vaccination rates are down for children across the state of Indiana. It's pushing the Vigo County Health Department to take action. Just over half of kids between 19 and 35 months old are not caught up on their vaccines. That number has decreased by 3% since 2021.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Throwing star ban challenged in Indiana
INDIANA (WEHT) — In Indiana, you can legally own an array of guns, but carrying a throwing star could land you some time in jail. Two Indiana lawmakers are working to change that. Owning, selling, manufacturing or importing a throwing star in Indiana is a currently a Class C misdemeanor offense. Proposed by Sen. Liz […]
Evansville LGBTQ leader addresses Indiana education bills
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last week, on the same day, the Indiana General Assembly had two bills dealing with sexual orientation and gender identity introduced. House Bill 1608 and Senate Bill 413 were introduced on Jan. 19. Both bills would prohibit instruction of anything dealing with sexual orientation or gender...
Indiana lawmakers roll back school choice bill, advance student literacy initiatives
Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that would further expand school choice for Hoosiers but rolled back certain provisions that would have made the program universally accessible. The bill to widen eligibility for the state’s education scholarship accounts advanced 8-5 from the Senate Education Committee. Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, joined Democrats in voting against […] The post Indiana lawmakers roll back school choice bill, advance student literacy initiatives appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Physician non-compete bill passes Indiana Senate committee, could be softened by amendments
A bill to prohibit new physician non-compete agreements passed the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee Wednesday with nine voting for and three against. Non-compete agreements often prohibit workers from leaving a job and taking another in the same industry, usually within a certain time frame, geographic area or both. Proponents argue these agreements help protect trade secrets, prevent employees from stealing clients as well as increase employers’ willingness to invest time and money to train and develop workers’ skills.
Public health officials gather at the statehouse to encourage the passage of Holcomb's public health plan
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana ranks near the bottom of the list in several public health categories. Governor Eric Holcomb wants to invest $240 million into public health across the state. He and the Indiana Department of Health say that would allow local health departments to tailor programming to their needs.
Bill would make secretly tracking someone illegal in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — State legislators have filed multiple bills that would make tracking someone with a GPS device without their knowledge a crime in Indiana. The legislation is motivated by escalating cases of stalking and domestic violence using tracking devices like Apple AirTags. Senate Bill 83 would create the crime...
Solar advocates condemn utility influence on Indiana lawmakers at Renewable Energy Day
Solar advocates said the Indiana legislature is helping utilities eliminate their competition by making independent solar less affordable. That was the message at this year’s Renewable Energy Day at the Statehouse. Minutes before the event, Democratic state representatives tried again and failed to pass amendments that would have made...
Indiana Grown: Dynamic Duo Food Cart
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is the Dynamic Duo Food Cart. You visit their website or their Facebook page to learn more.
IPS superintendent makes statement after voting on referendum is delayed
The board decided to delay after the "governance team has not been able to come to a shared level of agreement regarding the operating referendum" IPS Superintendent Dr. Johnson said in a statement.
Indiana faces growing shortage of affordable housing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many in Indianapolis are still struggling amid an affordable housing shortage. The Biden administration is now taking another step toward solving the crisis nationwide. There’s a growing shortage of affordable housing in Indiana. Fran Quigley, a clinical professor at the Indiana University McKinney School of...
Ascension St. Vincent closing even more operations
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — After shutting down eleven immediate care centers less than a year ago, Ascension St. Vincent announced they’ll be closing an additional eleven operations across Indiana. Some of the locations even fall within the Tri-State area. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, […]
Indiana worker elected to UAW executive board hopes to ‘transform’ union, make leaders accountab
United Auto Workers union members elected a new “activist” slate of leaders in December 2022. That includes Dave Green, an Indiana worker who vows to use his new position to make the UAW more “accountable” to members. “I recognize after being on the floor for so...
School choice cost can’t be ignored
Lawmakers need to be honest and upfront about the long-term cost of expanding education scholarship accounts to all children between the age of 5 and 22 with no limitations based on family income, also known as universal school choice. The program could easily eclipse $300 million a year (or half a billion if you include […] The post School choice cost can’t be ignored appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Do you know Indiana’s signature drink? It’s clear here.
Do you know Indiana’s signature drink? Some states are synonymous with certain beverages. For example, if you are in California you might expect to sip a glass of fine, red wine from the Napa Valley. Taking a trek around Seattle? You’d be right on target drinking a hot cup of coffee from Starbucks. In Kentucky, you would be on point with a mint julep in hand. So, what would you be drinking in Indiana?
Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers
The Indiana General Assembly has put forward a slate of hate — an onslaught of bills targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers and singling out trans kids. There is no other way to describe what we are seeing at the Statehouse. This is not one or two bad bills, this is a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans […] The post Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
