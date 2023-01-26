ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CU Boulder News & Events

Limelight breaking ground on hew hotel in Boulder

Aspen Hospitality and CU Boulder have announced that construction is beginning for the on-campus Limelight Hotel Boulder. The landmark conference center hotel property is slated to open in the summer of 2025. This groundbreaking is the culmination of years of collaboration among the city of Boulder, CU Boulder and numerous other stakeholders. Plans for a topping-off ceremony and celebration will be announced as construction progresses.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Student Affairs' Joe Thomas elected president of international professional organization

Congratulations to Joe Thomas, associate vice chancellor for student affairs, who was recently elected president-elect to NODA, the Association for Orientation, Transition, and Retention in Higher Education, formerly known as the National Orientation Directors Association. He will serve year one as president-elect, year two as president and year three as...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Memorial ceremony Jan. 28 to honor Challenger and Columbia crews

On Saturday, Jan. 28, CU Boulder's Air Force ROTC Detachment will perform a memorial ceremony for the crew members of the Columbia and Challenger space shuttles. The ceremony will begin at at 9:38 a.m. at the flag poles in front of the Office of the Registrar and travel through the Fiske Planetarium and Engineering Center memorials.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

8 things to check off your to-do list

Invite your family to Family Day, register for intramural sports, apply to be a Journey Leader, explore spring 2023 Alternative Break programs, get your Be Fit Pass and more. The CU Alternative Breaks program sends teams of college students to engage in meaningful service during their breaks from school. Get the opportunity to explore the U.S. while making a difference through service, reflecting upon your experience and creating long-lasting connections with others. Apply by Feb. 12 for the spring break trip March 25–April 2.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy