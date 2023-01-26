Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle Claims Going to See His Comedy Shows Is “Huge Act of Defiance”
Dave Chappelle spoke at length about the backlash to his transphobic comments on the second episode of his podcast The Midnight Miracle, comparing being called a transphobe to being called the n-word and claiming that going to see his comedy shows is a “huge act of defiance.”. Speaking with...
Gorillaz Drop New Song “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream
The animated icons of Gorillaz are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Cracker Island, and they’re preparing for its arrival by dropping the new single “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo. In a statement, real-life songwriter Damon Albarn said it was meant...
Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song “Dawns”: Stream
Zach Bryan has teamed up with Maggie Rogers for his new single, “Dawns,” a rare collaboration from the rising country star. Both powerhouse singers in their own right, Bryan and Rogers’ vocals seem made for each other as they step into the role of ex-lovers. “All is fair in love and war/ So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?” Bryan asks. Rogers fires back by singing, “I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back/ Give my goddamn records and my clothes back.”
Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single “Kandy”: Stream
Karin Dreijer has shared “Kandy,” the latest preview of their upcoming Fever Ray album Radical Romantics. Featuring a sticky electronic wind instrument loop, “Kandy” was written and co-produced with Dreijer’s brother and fellow member of The Knife, Olof Dreijer, who contributed to four tracks on the album. Not only does the song hearken back to their work in The Knife by using the same synth as “The Captain,” the accompanying video pays homage to the music video for “Pass This On.”
Fall Out Boy Try to Kidnap Rivers Cuomo in Video for New Song “Heartbreak Feels So Good”: Watch
With their new album So Much (for) Stardust less than two months away, Fall Out Boy are heralding its arrival with the second single, “Heartbreak Feels So Good.” The song comes with a music video in which FOB try to prank kidnap Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo. “Heartbreak Feels...
Måneskin and Tom Morello Perform “Gossip” on Fallon: Watch
Earlier this month, Måneskin and teamed up for a new song called “Gossip.” On Thursday (January 26th), they visited The Tonight Show to perform the song live for the first time. The band also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss opening for The Rolling Stones, their early days busking in Rome, and more. Watch below.
Aly & AJ Announce New Album With Love From, Share “Baby Lay Your Head Down”: Stream
Aly & AJ are returning with a new album this year. With Love From is coming out March 15th, and along with the announcement, the sister duo have shared its latest single “Baby Lay Your Head Down” and mapped out a North American tour for 2023. Infusing modern...
Behind the Boards with SG Lewis: Producer and Songwriter Talks Dua Lipa, Tove Lo, and Jessie Ware
Behind the Boards is a series where we spotlight some of the biggest producers in the industry and dig into some of their favorite projects. Here, we sit down with SG Lewis to discuss his rich pop repertoire. SG Lewis knows the secret to crafting a great pop song —...
Bad Bunny, Lizzo to Perform at 2023 Grammys; Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Reportedly Out
Awards season is back, and Bad Bunny and Lizzo are among the artists confirmed to take the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5th. Their fellow nominees Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, on the other hand, reportedly won’t perform at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5th.
Jane’s Addiction Recruit Josh Klinghoffer to Fill in for Ailing Dave Navarro on Upcoming Shows
Jane’s Addiction have announced that they will continue performing without guitarist Dave Navarro, who is still suffering from the effects of long COVID. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer will take his place on the band’s recently announced upcoming tour dates. Navarro missed all of the...
The Bamboozle Festival 2023 Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Papa Roach, Steve Aoki, Flyleaf and More
The Bamboozle festival is returning for the first time in 11 years, with a lineup that includes Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Steve Aoki, Flyleaf, Papa Roach and more. The three-day fest will take place May 5th-7th at Bader Field in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Organizers have been rolling out the...
Rosalía Shares New Single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)”: Stream
Rosalía is back with her first music of 2023. After teasing the track on social media, the singer has today shared the new single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me).”. “LLYLM” is a subtle, but quick-footed dance-pop track that’s embellished with flourishes of flamenco influence in classic Rosalía fashion. Notably, it features the Spanish musician singing lines entirely in English: “I don’t need honesty/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Cover me in a dream, I’ll be yours, our fantasy,” goes the chorus. “Who needs the honesty?/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Maybe in the end, it becomes real, enough for me.”
Heavy Song of the Week: Tribulation Dance Between Death, Prog, and Power Metal on “Axis Mundi”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Tribulation’s “Axis Mundi.”. New Tribulation is always a cause for celebration. The Swedish metallers tend...
Avatar Team Up with Lzzy Hale for New Single “Violence No Matter What”: Stream
Avatar have released a new single called “Violence No Matter What,” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. The track appears on the Swedish metal band’s upcoming ninth studio album, Dance Devil Dance, out February 17th. “‘Violence No Matter What’ is about one thing and one thing only,” vocalist...
Bluey Announces New Album Dance Mode, Shares Title Track: Stream
Australian children’s series Bluey has made it easier for parents to track down music from the show by announcing a new soundtrack album titled Dance Mode, out April 21st. Bluey: Dance Mode! features 17 new recordings of songs originally composed by Joff Bush across all three seasons of the show. Highlights from the album include “The BeeeeeOOP Walk,” “Rain (Boldly in the Pretend),” and “Cat Squad.” See the artwork and tracklist below; pre-orders are ongoing.
slowthai Announces New Album UGLY, Shares “Selfish”: Stream
Slowthai has announced his third studio album, UGLY, out March 3rd via Method Records/Interscope Records. As a preview, he’s also shared the new single “Selfish.”. The title of the album is an acronym for U Gotta Love Yourself, the sentiment of which is reflected in slowthai’s description of the album as “completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to.” The sound of UGLY taps back into slowthai’s love of artists like Nirvana, Radiohead, and Daniel Johnston.
Haviah Mighty Doesn’t Need “Room Service” on New Single: Stream
Haviah Mighty has shared her first new music of the year today with the single “Room Service.”. Backed with a contemporary dancehall groove and infectious 808s, “Room Service” mimics the sleek extravagance of the five-star hotel Haviah sings and raps about — but this luxury is shrouded by impending heartbreak. The song’s narrator attempts to lure back a love interest who’s slipping away, reluctant to notice that the relationship has already reached the end of its rope: “I’m still number one speed dial, don’t switch it/ For you, I will fight any fine or ticket,” Haviah sings, subtly paying homage to her Carribbean background in some of the lyrics. “Your love for me, you go make me find it/ This Hennessy ago make me violent.”
Devon Gilfillian’s First Time Playing Bonnaroo: The What High Five Clip
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS. In this High Five Clip, Devon Gilfillian tells The What Podcast about his journey to playing Bonnaroo for the first time. Gilfillian was originally booked to play the fest in 2021,...
We’re In Search of the Next Great Funk Musician
Consequence is teaming up with Modern Drummer and Yurt Rock in search of the next great funk musician. Here’s how it works: Courtesy of Yurt Rock, contestants can download a free Clyde Stubblefield drum pack. As James Brown’s drummer, Stubblefield is not just one of the most influential musicians in history; he’s also one of the most sampled. Over the years, his drum patterns have been sampled by everyone from Prince to Beastie Boys to Dr. Dre.
Ben Gibbard Shares Title Theme for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s Shrinking: Stream
Apple TV+’s heartfelt new series Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as a pair of therapists dealing with personal struggles of their own, making Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard an obvious choice to record the title theme. Called “Frightening Fishes,” the track has just been released to accompany the show’s debut on the streamer.
