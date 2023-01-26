ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song “Dawns”: Stream

Zach Bryan has teamed up with Maggie Rogers for his new single, “Dawns,” a rare collaboration from the rising country star. Both powerhouse singers in their own right, Bryan and Rogers’ vocals seem made for each other as they step into the role of ex-lovers. “All is fair in love and war/ So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?” Bryan asks. Rogers fires back by singing, “I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back/ Give my goddamn records and my clothes back.”
Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single “Kandy”: Stream

Karin Dreijer has shared “Kandy,” the latest preview of their upcoming Fever Ray album Radical Romantics. Featuring a sticky electronic wind instrument loop, “Kandy” was written and co-produced with Dreijer’s brother and fellow member of The Knife, Olof Dreijer, who contributed to four tracks on the album. Not only does the song hearken back to their work in The Knife by using the same synth as “The Captain,” the accompanying video pays homage to the music video for “Pass This On.”
Måneskin and Tom Morello Perform “Gossip” on Fallon: Watch

Earlier this month, Måneskin and teamed up for a new song called “Gossip.” On Thursday (January 26th), they visited The Tonight Show to perform the song live for the first time. The band also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss opening for The Rolling Stones, their early days busking in Rome, and more. Watch below.
Rosalía Shares New Single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)”: Stream

Rosalía is back with her first music of 2023. After teasing the track on social media, the singer has today shared the new single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me).”. “LLYLM” is a subtle, but quick-footed dance-pop track that’s embellished with flourishes of flamenco influence in classic Rosalía fashion. Notably, it features the Spanish musician singing lines entirely in English: “I don’t need honesty/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Cover me in a dream, I’ll be yours, our fantasy,” goes the chorus. “Who needs the honesty?/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Maybe in the end, it becomes real, enough for me.”
Bluey Announces New Album Dance Mode, Shares Title Track: Stream

Australian children’s series Bluey has made it easier for parents to track down music from the show by announcing a new soundtrack album titled Dance Mode, out April 21st. Bluey: Dance Mode! features 17 new recordings of songs originally composed by Joff Bush across all three seasons of the show. Highlights from the album include “The BeeeeeOOP Walk,” “Rain (Boldly in the Pretend),” and “Cat Squad.” See the artwork and tracklist below; pre-orders are ongoing.
slowthai Announces New Album UGLY, Shares “Selfish”: Stream

Slowthai has announced his third studio album, UGLY, out March 3rd via Method Records/Interscope Records. As a preview, he’s also shared the new single “Selfish.”. The title of the album is an acronym for U Gotta Love Yourself, the sentiment of which is reflected in slowthai’s description of the album as “completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to.” The sound of UGLY taps back into slowthai’s love of artists like Nirvana, Radiohead, and Daniel Johnston.
Haviah Mighty Doesn’t Need “Room Service” on New Single: Stream

Haviah Mighty has shared her first new music of the year today with the single “Room Service.”. Backed with a contemporary dancehall groove and infectious 808s, “Room Service” mimics the sleek extravagance of the five-star hotel Haviah sings and raps about — but this luxury is shrouded by impending heartbreak. The song’s narrator attempts to lure back a love interest who’s slipping away, reluctant to notice that the relationship has already reached the end of its rope: “I’m still number one speed dial, don’t switch it/ For you, I will fight any fine or ticket,” Haviah sings, subtly paying homage to her Carribbean background in some of the lyrics. “Your love for me, you go make me find it/ This Hennessy ago make me violent.”
We’re In Search of the Next Great Funk Musician

Consequence is teaming up with Modern Drummer and Yurt Rock in search of the next great funk musician. Here’s how it works: Courtesy of Yurt Rock, contestants can download a free Clyde Stubblefield drum pack. As James Brown’s drummer, Stubblefield is not just one of the most influential musicians in history; he’s also one of the most sampled. Over the years, his drum patterns have been sampled by everyone from Prince to Beastie Boys to Dr. Dre.
