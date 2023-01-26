Read full article on original website
KTNV
1 dead, 6 injured in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and six have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley, according to Las Vegas police. At 12:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police says officers responded to the accident at Cabana Drive and east Desert Inn Road involving a sedan and an SUV.
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 teenager injured, 1 juvenile arrested
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured near Cheyenne High School.
news3lv.com
1 dead, 7 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and 7 are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash in the southeast valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an accident involving a sedan and an SUV at Cabana Drive and Desert Inn Road around 12:38 p.m. Investigators said the crash occurred...
Metro investigating death in southwest valley as hit and run
Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run.
Fox5 KVVU
Officer, driver hospitalized after fiery crash on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer is in the hospital after a vehicle fire on the Las Vegas Strip just after 4:30 Friday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 the driver of a white sedan was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and hit a palm tree in the center median.
Driver facing DUI charge after crashing work truck, closing southbound lanes of I-15 near Flamingo, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Police say the driver of a work truck who lost control and crashed, closing lanes of the southbound I-15 during Friday’s rush hour, is facing a DUI charge. Xavier A. Carter, 26, is scheduled to appear in court Saturday on the DUI charge and failing to maintain his lane, according […]
Man with ‘suspicious’ injuries killed in ‘possible’ Las Vegas valley hit-and-run, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed in what Las Vegas police called a “possible” vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run Friday morning. The possible hit-and-run happened between 6:50 a.m. and 9:14 a.m. near Brent Thurman Way and Hacienda Avenue, police said. A 77-year-old man was found on the side of the road with serious injuries […]
Police located 19-year-old previously last seen in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 19-year-old Anabel Ceja, who might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of trying to fight Las Vegas police during arrest for stolen cars
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson man is out of jail awaiting his next court appearance after he allegedly stole two cars, had possession of a firearm while being a felon and tried to fight three officers during his arrest, authorities said. Victor Burgia, 28, is facing charges of...
Fox5 KVVU
3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect armed with ‘large machete’ in northeast valley
Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local business on North Las Vegas Boulevard. It happened on January 6, at approximately 10:09 p.m. near the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis and Lamb boulevards.
Fox5 KVVU
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-15 near Flamingo, NDOT says
UPDATE - 6:50 P.M. Some of the lanes on the I-15 southbound near Flamingo appear to be reopened after a crash that shut down traffic completely. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting a full closure of the I-15 southbound at Flamingo Road around 5:30 Friday evening.
Woman steals RTC bus, backs into Metro officer’s motorcycle, police say
A woman was arrested after stealing an RTC bus and using it to back into a Las Vegas police officer's motorcycle, an arrest report said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old boy last seen in central Las Vegas valley located, police say
Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy last seen on Thursday morning. Legend Day-Shempert, 3, was last seen near the 3600 block of Cambridge Street near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue at approximately 10 a.m.
news3lv.com
Almost 2,000 without power following single vehicle crash near Eastern, Bonanza
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A crash involving one vehicle has left hundreds without power Friday morning on the east side of town. The crash happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Bonanza and Eastern. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a vehicle crashed into a pole...
news3lv.com
Feds release initial findings into crash that killed 9 in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials have released their initial findings into the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas almost one year ago. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday published more than two dozen documents assembled as part of its examination of the Jan. 29 collision at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' project phase 2 brings full closure of I-15 between Flamingo, Russell
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was traffic, traffic, and even frustration as drivers tried to navigate the closure of I-15 between Flamingo and Russell Road. If you were out and about Saturday, you couldn't help but notice all the traffic. The I-15 is in its first full day of...
8newsnow.com
Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless encampments in Las Vegas neighborhood
Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and more people are complaining that encampments are now popping up in their neighborhoods. Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless …. Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and...
Man struck, killed in West Las Vegas crash
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was struck Tuesday night by a truck driven by an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department employee. Martin Luther King and Balzar.
