fox56news.com
2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington hate crime
One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is being housed at the Fayette County Detention Center and the police said they know who the other suspect is. 2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington …. One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is...
fox56news.com
Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
WKYT 27
Lex Police investigate Sunday morning incident on Stanton Way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Stanton Way. Shortly before 7:00 AM on Sunday morning, police responded to the Quality Inn hotel in the 1900 block of Stanton Way for a report of a shooting at that location. Upon arrival, police say that they found a male victim, who had suffered a minor injury to his head. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
fox56news.com
Lexington man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A kidnapping and assault suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police are asking for assistance finding Jordan Young. He has active warrants for second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, wanton endangerment, and kidnapping. Young, 29, also has an unserved order of protection.
fox56news.com
New advocate joins One Lexington in the fight against gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When there is a violent crime in Lexington, the community knows it will see a familiar face from the city’s crisis response and prevention program, One Lexington. Now, a new face has joined the fight to help a community heal from violence. Kenneth...
Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on […]
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington installing 75 new Flock safety cameras, 100 total by end of year
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The safety of citizens in Lexington and Fayette County continues to be a top priortiy for Mayor Linda Gorton as January comes to a close. This year additional resources are being implemented to help the city’s police department solve crimes. Throughout the year, 75 additional Flock safety automatic license plate reading cameras will be installed throughout various parts of the city and county.
fox56news.com
Lexington woman charged after police chase locks down high school
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police and the Lexington Police Department took part in a vehicle pursuit on I-75 southbound on Thursday. Troopers joined the pursuit as it entered Madison County and continued until the vehicle came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
WKYT 27
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
wbontv.com
Subject arrested peacefully, and identified from pursuit ending on Boonesboro Road earlier today
The official report on todays events leading up to the closure of Boonesboro Road is out. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division along with Lexington Police Department report they were actively pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south in Fayette County. Post 7 Troopers joined the pursuit as it entered Madison County past the 99- mile marker. The pursuit continued on I-75 until the operator exited at the 95- mile marker, turning left onto Boonsboro Road, where the vehicle came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
fox56news.com
Lexington activist reacts to disturbing video of Tyre Nichols
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — New video shows five Memphis police department officers who were fired for excessive use of force after a man later died in a hospital. FOX 56’S Georgia McCarthur spoke to a community activist who is weighing in on the brutal beating that has left the nation in dismay.
fox56news.com
Lexington has seen nearly 200 auto theft, car break-ins in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A rash of car break-ins and auto thefts has Lexington on high alert. There have been nearly 200 of them in the first three weeks of the year. Investigators believe a group is targeting people who leave valuables in plain sight, or their doors unlocked. There are a few things officers are asking people to keep in mind, so they don’t fall victim to crimes of opportunity.
wbontv.com
Woman with firearm flees authorities, closes Boonesboro Road today for hours
Kentucky State Police, Clark & Madison County Sheriff’s offices, Winchester Police Department and other agencies responded an incident on KY 627/Boonesboro Road earlier today shortly before noon. The call was in response to a female suspect who, according to witnesses, fled authorities attempts to detain her at speeds estimated over 100 mph. KSP confirms the woman was in possession of a handgun, but earlier reports of her firing the gun in the pursuit were false.
19-year-old killed in fatal crash in Washington County
Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on KY Highway 555 on Thursday.
Powell County sheriff audit investigating possible conflict of interest
The Kentucky Auditor said the Powell County Sheriff has an employee with two jobs.
WKYT 27
Green Dot, ONE Lexington hosting online bystander training
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Green Dot Lexington is teaming up with ONE Lexington and others to put together important training for those in the city. If you are 18 years and older, they are hosting a Bystander Awareness Intervention training class on Zoom Saturday morning. Green Dot Lexington is always...
fox56news.com
Thousands of dollars in rare plants stolen from Lexington nursery
Authorities are hoping to catch a thief “green-handed” after a Lexington business was burglarized and had thousands in merchandise stolen. Thousands of dollars in rare plants stolen from Lexington …. Authorities are hoping to catch a thief “green-handed” after a Lexington business was burglarized and had thousands in...
theasburycollegian.com
Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds
Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
fox56news.com
Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions
Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions. Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
