LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A rash of car break-ins and auto thefts has Lexington on high alert. There have been nearly 200 of them in the first three weeks of the year. Investigators believe a group is targeting people who leave valuables in plain sight, or their doors unlocked. There are a few things officers are asking people to keep in mind, so they don’t fall victim to crimes of opportunity.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO