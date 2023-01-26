Former Ohio County Sheriff passes away

A former Ohio County Sheriff has passed away. He was 82

Thomas Burgoyne served Ohio County from 2000-2008 and was a former FBI agent.

Respected, beloved Sheriff Tom Burgoyne dies at age 82

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas was instrumental in implementing countless upgrades and positive changes to the Department, and will be remembered as a distinguished leader

Thomas was named the YSS Good Samaritan of 2021.

Burgoyne said it was an honor to be a Good Samaritan but acknowledged that there are so many more good Samaritans in this world than just him.

7News will have funeral arrangement information when it becomes available

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.