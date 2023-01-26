ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Multiple drugs found in home, suspect wanted

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibrhl_0kS8d7jx00

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a woman they say is a suspected drug dealer of meth and heroin in Lackawanna County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on a house on Krajewski Road in Archbald Tuesday.

Woman accused of robbing man with her teenage son

As a result, investigators seized methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

Police say the homeowner, 32-year-old Megan Poremba, was not home at the time of the search.

Poremba has been charged with drug sales, possession with intent to deliver meth, and other related charges. PSP notes Poremba has many active felony warrants out for her arrest.

Anyone with information on Poremba’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dunmore State Police, the Lackawanna County Detectives Officer, or the Archbald Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 8

Related
WBRE

Man robbed on Luzerne County transit bus, suspect arrested

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man they say followed and robbed a victim on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, in April 2022 Matthew Lange, 36, got onto a Luzerne County transit bus near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and sat near a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly fought Hazleton City Police during arrest

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police had to subdue a man in Hazleton after he allegedly resisted arrest. In a news release, the Hazleton City Police Department says that at 11:39 p.m. on January 28, they were dispatched to a business on the 500 block of Alter Street where a man was reportedly […]
HAZLETON, PA
Times Leader

Police: Stolen firearm recovered, drugs seized

WILKES-BARRE — City police investigating a vehicle that struck a utility pole on North Main Street arrested a man they say was in possession of a stolen firearm and illicit narcotics late Tuesday night. Anthron Lapreece Green, 21, of Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, was in possession of a loaded...
FORTY FORT, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man facing drug charges

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man after they say he was found with drugs during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a car in the area of Commerce Drive and Barletta Road in Hazle Township. Police say they […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspects accused of snowboard theft at Camelback Resort

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three suspects they say stole a snowboard from the Camelback Ski Resort in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 26 around 12:30 p.m., a snowboard was stolen from the Camelback Ski Resort in Tannersville. Investigators describe the board as a 2022 […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of hiding a fugitive wanted on 5 arrest warrants

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman has been charged for helping to hide a man who was wanted on five different arrest warrants. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 26 around noon, troopers conducted a fugitive apprehension investigation for Joseph Francis Dixon. During the investigation, police said they found a […]
JERMYN, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man accused of choking ex-girlfriend

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was found choking a woman inside a home in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1 around 5:00 a.m., troopers were called for backup to an incident happening at home in the 900 block of West Main Street in […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Child allegedly kept in dog crate, couple charged

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman from Susquehanna County are facing child endangerment charges after police say they locked children in a dog cage, denied them showers, and fed them out of pails. According to police, an unknown person called Lackawanna County Children and Youth Services and reported a child that was […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man killed in overnight Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead in Wilkes-Barre Monday. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Monday around 11:53 p.m., officers were called to the area of Coal Street and Logan Court for reports of shots being fired. As police were responding they say […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of assaulting, spitting on troopers

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man they say assaulted and spit on two troopers while trying to avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., troopers were called to the West Bar & Grill in Lackawaxen Township for a report of a man causing a […]
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man arrested for alleged possession of suspected cocaine, money

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been arrested after police say a search turned up 175 grams of suspected cocaine. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident took place Saturday afternoon when they pulled over 22-year-old Carlos Morales-Vargas for a traffic stop. During the stop, police say “indicators of criminal […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly assaults mother, officers during arrest

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say strangled his mother and spat on multiple responding officers while he was being arrested. According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on Willow Street in Plymouth, Friday around 6:00 p.m., for an ongoing assault. Police say Frank Shoppel, 43, of […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

15-year-old missing out of Carbon County

PALMERTON BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a 15-year-old who has been missing out of Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Alexis Gibb was last seen in the Borough of Bath in the Northampton County area on January 29th around 8:30 p.m. Gibb is described as […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope

SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy