Multiple drugs found in home, suspect wanted

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a woman they say is a suspected drug dealer of meth and heroin in Lackawanna County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on a house on Krajewski Road in Archbald Tuesday.

As a result, investigators seized methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

Police say the homeowner, 32-year-old Megan Poremba, was not home at the time of the search.

Poremba has been charged with drug sales, possession with intent to deliver meth, and other related charges. PSP notes Poremba has many active felony warrants out for her arrest.

Anyone with information on Poremba’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dunmore State Police, the Lackawanna County Detectives Officer, or the Archbald Police Department.

