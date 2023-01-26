Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
Delilac Embraces Her Story through DJing
Delilac is a DJ not to be put in a box. Born and raised in Milwaukee, she’s been bringing an eclectic mix to the party in the last few years around Milwaukee both on her own and with crews such as Apart, No Stress Collective and Club Ritual. Her...
CBS 58
Milwaukee community leaders react to Tyre Nichols videos
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The release of the Tyre Nichols videos is once again forcing many in the Milwaukee community to grapple with the effects of police brutality. It's another brutal encounter, another life lost, and more heartache and anger. Before the videos were released, Milwaukee attorney Kimberly Motley said,...
WISN
Fundraiser planned to help Lopez Bakery
MILWAUKEE — A longtime Milwaukee staple, Lopez Bakery, is temporarily closed. Now, the community is showing support for the business with a fundraiser. From humble beginnings half a century ago, Lopez Bakery has a rich history in Milwaukee. Owner Jorge Lopez's father immigrated to this country with a dream.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee family-owned Lopez Bakery falls on hard times
MILWUAKEE - Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, located on Milwaukee's south side, is supposed to be celebrating its 50th anniversary; instead, they wonder how long they can stay open. "I'm seeing all of these businesses close," said Owner Cynthia Lopez. "This is 50 years for us. 50 years." A milestone anniversary...
milwaukeemag.com
11 Questions for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s CEO
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is set to enter the booming sports gambling business and will, over the coming months, construct a sleek sportsbook on its sprawling Menomonee Valley property to serve bettors looking to wager on the action. “It’ll be the full package. The vibe will be one where you...
The story of Milwaukee's feuding founding fathers
Milwaukee’s 177th anniversary is on Jan. 31. I met with Milwaukee Historian John Gurda to learn about our unsettling settlement.
shepherdexpress.com
January Restaurant News
Nō Studios (1037 W. McKinley Ave.) now has a food menu. The artists’ workspace and social community, founded by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Milwaukee native John Ridley IV, is collaborating with chef Gregory Johnson, former owner of On the Bayou, for Nō Bayou restaurant, beginning Jan. 27. Confectionately...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After prison, Milwaukee man's trucking business delivers inspiration
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who spent nearly half his life in prison has done more than turn his own life around; he's helping others in the city. One of Go Time Trucking's goals is to help people who are struggling in life get back into the driver's seat. It's not just about trucks delivering items, but inspiration.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Southeastern Wisconsin Offers An Overload of Itinerary Gold
From the Gilded Age mansions of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to the big-city pleasures of Milwaukee, the region brims with group-friendly opportunities for every interest. Learn about auto manufacturing history, get immersed in motorcycle culture and connect with nature at America’s largest freshwater cattail marsh. You’ll experience these great attractions...
WBAY Green Bay
Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks on the Tyre Nichols case
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - We are outraged by the deadly beating that Tyre Nichols received from five Memphis police officers. While the police officers being charged for their heinous actions is an important step for justice, this incident further highlights the need for progress in improving police-community relations. The Bucks remain committed to using our voice and resources to inspire the systemic change that needs to happen in our marginalized communities. Our hearts and prayers go out to Mr. Nichols’ family and friends.
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzerias made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 2-alarm arson, entertainer loses costumes and more
MILWAUKEE - An arson near Prospect and Belleview on Milwaukee's east side destroyed a popular entertainer's costumes and more. You may have seen Angel Alvarez dancing at 16th and Greenfield as Spider-Man or busting a move on Downer. He has been entertaining in Milwaukee for decades. "I would just go...
WISN
Winter Storm Warning in effect for five counties including Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday for the following counties: Milwaukee Co., Ozaukee Co., Racine Co., Kenosha Co. Walworth county's Winter Storm Warning is...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Early Childhood Educators Can Receive $1,500 From a New Milwaukee Program
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. If you work in early childhood education, you are likely eligible to receive a $1,500 stipend through the City of Milwaukee’s Early Childhood Workforce Stipend...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
shepherdexpress.com
Ellen Homb Built 2-Story Creative from the Ground Up
2-Story Creative in Walker’s Point seldom says no to a client. Regardless of budget constraints or big ideas, owner and founder Ellen Homb and her entire team work to make seemingly impossible projects doable, from social media to ad campaigns, to content strategy development and much more. For over 25 years 2-Story Creative has brought high quality work to prominent Milwaukee area businesses and organizations.
milwaukeemag.com
4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s
Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
shepherdexpress.com
Serving LGBTQ+ and HIV+ Incarcerated Folks with Community
Black and Pink Milwaukee is an organization with the mission of supporting incarcerated LGBTQ+ and HIV+ folks through mutual aid, pen pal matching and calls to action. Their horizontal structure and organizing approach is based on an abolitionist feminist praxis. Formed as a chapter of the national Black and Pink organization in 2015, the Milwaukee branch broke off from the national nonprofit organization last summer and now operates independently.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
Egg & Flour Pizzeria closes at Crossroads Collective
Chef Adam Pawlak has decided to close his Egg &Flour Pizzeria at Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee.
