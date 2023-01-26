Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Maisie Peters shares ‘Body Better’, the first single from her upcoming second album
Maisie Peters has kicked off her “new era” with ‘Body Better’, the first single from her upcoming second album – check it out below. Maisie Peters released her debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’ in 2021 while last year, the singer-songwriter shared a handful of standalone singles.
Australian Olympic legend Phil Coles dies after playing starring role in Sydney's 'best Games ever'
Phil Coles' passing has been described as a 'sad day for the Olympic movement'. The 91-year-old represented Australia as an athlete in three Games before becoming an administrator.
Australia Day storm slams into Sydney
A 'nasty' forecast storm is rolling in from Sydney's west and is set to batter the city about 3.30pm - after the mercury hit 33 degrees and much of the country's east coast sweltered.
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
BBC
Julian Sands: Brother of missing actor has said his goodbyes
The brother of British actor Julian Sands has said he has come to terms with the fact "he has gone". Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles. His brother Nick, who lives in Gargrave,...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
NME
Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.
BBC
Walthamstow: Baby died after being carried in a sling - inquest
An east London mum whose newborn died after being carried in a sling has told an inquest he "would still be here" if she had been warned of the risks. Two-month-old Toby Barwick died at Whipps Cross Hospital on 12 February 2021 after he suddenly stopped breathing earlier that day.
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Unusual sightings of ‘devil bird’ across Melbourne raise migration mysteries for researchers
Increase in reports of the koel and its loud mating call south of its usual territory may be attributable to climate change, scientists say
NME
GOT The Beat had to decline a performance at Coachella, says Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation
Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon has revealed that her supergroup GOT The Beat had to decline an invitation to perform at Coachella. Hyoyeon recently appeared on an episode of SBS’ Cultwo Show, where she spoke about GOT The Beat’s latest release, ‘Stamp On It’. During her appearance, the K-pop star claimed that the group had been invited to perform at Coachella following their 2022 debut with ‘Step Back’, which had gained popularity overseas at the time.
London judge orders mother to return two children to Ireland
A man living in Ireland has won a High Court fight in London after complaining that his ex-partner had wrongly taken their two children to England.The man complained that the children, who are aged 10 and eight, had been taken without his agreement, and a High Court judge has ordered their return to Ireland.Mr Justice Mostyn was told that the children had been living in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with their mother.He heard that they had been born in Ireland and concluded that Irish judges should make decisions about their welfare.The judge has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling...
NME
Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals
Foo Fighters are set to replace Pantera at two German festivals after the metal band was dropped from the line-up earlier this week (January 23). Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.
thebrag.com
South Australia gov issues statement after controversial Sam Smith concert
South Australia government has claimed they will review their tourism marketing approach after people criticised a recent Sam Smith concert. After people did not take kindly to the South Australia government using celebrities and influencers to promote tourism in the state, the tourism department has issued a statement and promised a ‘review’ of their strategy.
NME
Fatboy Slim to release documentary about the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”
Fatboy Slim is releasing a new documentary about “the biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen.”. The film covers Slim’s infamous 2002 Big Beach Boutique II event that was described as the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”. The free event, spread over two days, was initially planned for 40,000 people but over 250,000 turned up on Brighton beach on day two and changed the way UK events were subsequently run.
Bright lights, big cities: cash and HS2 are not the only keys to renewing the north, Andy Burnham | Simon Jenkins
Civic magnetism also depends on creativity, glamour and tourist appeal, says Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins
BBC
Miss World visits Miss Wales Darcey Corria in hospital
Welsh beauty queen Darcey Corria has described meeting the reigning Miss World as "heart-warming" after she visited her in hospital following a car crash on the M4. Darcey, Miss Wales 2022, suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after the crash near Bridgend last week. Karolina...
Katherine Grainger among rowers to smash thousands of metres for Doddie charity
It was all hands on deck on a former Royal Yacht as seven teams of sports stars and athletes rowed hundreds of thousands of metres between them to raise money for Doddie Weir’s charity.Olympic gold medal winner Dame Katherine Grainger and former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright were among the participants battling it out on rowing machines on board the Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith on Saturday.The challenge, which was joined by several other teams virtually, was to see who could row the furthest between 10am and 1pm.10 minutes to go in the Britannia Regatta - the noise is ramping...
Comments / 1