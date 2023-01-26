ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WKRG News 5

Alabama 3rd most expensive state for electricity in 2022: Report

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The state of Alabama was the third most expensive state for electric bills in 2022, according to a report from Ownerly. Ownerly “examines which states saw the largest increase in electric bills the past year, as energy inflation hit a 40-year high,” according to the website. Alabama electrical bills averaged $164.62 a […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS42.com

Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming

TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Soggy period beginning

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, today is the day to make those happen. Although northern parts of the state will begin to see clouds moving in later in the day, most of the heavy rain holds off until early Sunday. Although we’ve been expecting a chilly rain for...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Respiratory Illnesses Trending Down in Alabama

Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Removal of Saturn IB rocket could violate Alabama Memorial Preservation Act

Taking down the iconic Saturn IB rocket off I-65 could violate the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, which means a hefty $25,000 fine. It will be up to the state Attorney General’s Office to decide whether taking down the historic landmark does actually violate the law. However, officials say they don’t have a comment to make at this time , so there's still a lot of unanswered questions.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama

Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Rising egg prices bring in business for Alabama farmers

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Egg prices are continuously on the rise in grocery stores, prompting people to seek out local farmers for eggs. Keith Southard is just one of many local farmers who has people flocking to his family’s farm for eggs. Rising prices forced him to increase...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Funding will provide broadband internet to 55,000 Alabama homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved Alabama’s plan to invest $191.9 million of Capital Projects Fund funding in broadband infrastructure. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four states, including Alabama, under the CPF in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail

An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months. The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown

Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA 2023. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year.
AUBURN, AL

