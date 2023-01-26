Read full article on original website
Related
thebamabuzz.com
How to make 2023 your healthiest year yet on these 6 accessible Alabama trails
They don’t call it “Alabama the Beautiful” for nothing. As you set your fitness and bucket list goals for 2023, why not visit one or more of these accessible Alabama trails? Views, wildlife and heart health are guaranteed on these wheelchair and stroller-friendly trails that are suitable for all ages.
cherokeephoenix.org
Sequoyah’s words, and a very rare snail, live harmoniously in an Alabama cave
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Caves are, by nature, mysterious subterranean portals to another world. Manitou Cave – a historical gem, a cultural phenom, a conservational wonder – is supernatural. The walls of the limestone cavern in northeast Alabama bear some of the first recorded evidence of the...
Fisherman caught with illegally harvested oysters: Alabama Marine Resources Division
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Marine Resources Division said they “issued several citations” to a fisherman after they were caught with “enough oysters to make three full sacks of illegally harvested oysters” Friday, according to a Facebook post by the AMRD. Officers said they “intercepted a vessel” which was coming from an area […]
Is it legal for a dog to ride in the bed of a truck in Alabama?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama has no law against people riding in the bed of trucks, but what about man’s best friend? Only a handful of states have laws about transporting dogs in the back of pickup trucks. And most of the states that do have laws about it prohibit dogs from riding unrestrained in the […]
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Admiral Shellfish Company offers prime oysters grown in south Alabama
Anthony Ricciardone is a farmer. Oysters are his crop, boutique bivalves that he and partner Chris Head grow in water off Fort Morgan where the salty Gulf of Mexico meets more subtly brackish Bon Secour Bay. A lifelong outdoorsman and fisherman, Ricciardone began by raising oysters off the dock where...
Amanda Walker: The best place in Alabama to have a flat tire
Imagine if you will two women driving down the Florida Highway. My friend Shirley and I had spent a few leisurely hours spinning the reels at WindCreek before buying a few chances on the lottery at “The Goose” and taking backroads home. We had also went through the...
Alabama 3rd most expensive state for electricity in 2022: Report
ALABAMA (WKRG) — The state of Alabama was the third most expensive state for electric bills in 2022, according to a report from Ownerly. Ownerly “examines which states saw the largest increase in electric bills the past year, as energy inflation hit a 40-year high,” according to the website. Alabama electrical bills averaged $164.62 a […]
CBS42.com
Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming
TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
Alabama Skies: Soggy period beginning
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, today is the day to make those happen. Although northern parts of the state will begin to see clouds moving in later in the day, most of the heavy rain holds off until early Sunday. Although we’ve been expecting a chilly rain for...
WHNT-TV
Respiratory Illnesses Trending Down in Alabama
Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions. Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
Alabama health officials say COVID and flu cases in decline after early January uptick
Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
WAAY-TV
Removal of Saturn IB rocket could violate Alabama Memorial Preservation Act
Taking down the iconic Saturn IB rocket off I-65 could violate the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, which means a hefty $25,000 fine. It will be up to the state Attorney General’s Office to decide whether taking down the historic landmark does actually violate the law. However, officials say they don’t have a comment to make at this time , so there's still a lot of unanswered questions.
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
WAFF
Rising egg prices bring in business for Alabama farmers
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Egg prices are continuously on the rise in grocery stores, prompting people to seek out local farmers for eggs. Keith Southard is just one of many local farmers who has people flocking to his family’s farm for eggs. Rising prices forced him to increase...
WAAY-TV
Alabama students charged with handing out pot candy at school
Two students in Mobile County charged after police say they distributed candy laced with THC on campus. Video from CNN. SE-011TH Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6.
WALA-TV FOX10
Funding will provide broadband internet to 55,000 Alabama homes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved Alabama’s plan to invest $191.9 million of Capital Projects Fund funding in broadband infrastructure. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four states, including Alabama, under the CPF in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.
Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail
An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months. The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA 2023. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year.
WAFF
Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can be hard to come by
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across the country, people anxiously waited to see the body camera video showing what led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The five former Memphis officers accused of brutally beating him face several charges including murder. Nichols died from his injuries a few days after the beating.
Comments / 0