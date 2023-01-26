ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Kwon named chair of epidemiology society research committee

Noted for leadership in infection prevention, hospital epidemiology. Jennie H. Kwon, DO, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named head of the Society of Healthcare Epidemiologists of America (SHEA) Research Committee. Kwon’s clinical and...
Weingarth named inaugural senior adviser for St. Louis initiatives

Lisa Weingarth, vice president of external affairs at the St. Louis-based nonprofit Rung for Women, has been named to the newly created role of senior adviser for St. Louis initiatives in the Office of the Chancellor at Washington University in St. Louis. Her appointment is effective Feb. 20. Weingarth, who...
Research reveals how redlining grades influenced later life expectancy

Research from Washington University in St. Louis exposes the deadly legacy of redlining, the 1930s-era New Deal practice that graded neighborhoods by financial risk and solidified the notion that an area’s property value was proportional to its racial composition. Researchers had previously identified a relationship between redlining and population...
Burton named vice chancellor for government relations

J.D. Burton has been named vice chancellor for government relations at Washington University in St. Louis, according to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. He will begin the role March 27. Burton has served as the chief government relations officer for the University of Minnesota since 2016. He replaces Pam Lokken, who...
Bolton named Titan 100 honoree

Shantay N. Bolton, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer, was selected for the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 cohort for her contributions to the growth of the university through high-level leadership. The Titan 100 program celebrates 100 top corporate leaders from the public and private sector who “demonstrate exceptional...
