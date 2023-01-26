Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
NuLu Bock Fest returns this spring; Here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What do you get when you combine goat racing, beer and sausages?. The event is returning this spring, and this year its bigger and better. According to a press release, the free fest will have a larger goat race track with grandstands; two new goat races added to the lineup; more music and breweries for guests to enjoy; and a new marketplace in addition to new vendors at the Jefferson County Farm Bureau farmer’s market.
Wave 3
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
WHAS 11
Louisville Zoo breaks ground on project developing Animal Ambassador Expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo has broke ground on a project that will develop their Animal Ambassador Program. The renovations are expected to establish new holding areas that are equipped to house a wide variety of species. The Zoo said it plans to renovate their MetaZoo education facility...
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
Wave 3
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
spectrumnews1.com
Reactions around Kentucky after release of Tyre Nichols video
Kentucky — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
Man, woman shot at while in their car on Manslick Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are recovering from injuries they sustained in a shooting in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on Thursday night. The two victims were in a car in a business' parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road when someone began shooting at them from outside the car, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Begins Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
wdrb.com
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
wdrb.com
DUI suspect in court after crashing truck into Louisville Penn Station, landing 'against the grill'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of being drunk when he crashed into a Penn Station restaurant in Louisville Thursday night appeared before a judge Friday morning, where his bond was set at $10,000. Ryan Thompson, 58, of West Point, Kentucky, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while...
spectrumnews1.com
Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
wdrb.com
Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
wdrb.com
Man injured after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says officers initially responded on a reported shooting in the 4500 block of S. 6th Street around 9:15 p.m. Police then found a man...
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
wdrb.com
Buechel Bypass bridge to close for 24 hours starting Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bridge carrying Buechel Bypass over a set of railroad tracks is set to close for approximately 24 hours starting at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. It's scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the bridge near Hikes Point has been deteriorating...
