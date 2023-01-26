LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What do you get when you combine goat racing, beer and sausages?. The event is returning this spring, and this year its bigger and better. According to a press release, the free fest will have a larger goat race track with grandstands; two new goat races added to the lineup; more music and breweries for guests to enjoy; and a new marketplace in addition to new vendors at the Jefferson County Farm Bureau farmer’s market.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO