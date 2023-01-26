ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS 11

NuLu Bock Fest returns this spring; Here's what to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What do you get when you combine goat racing, beer and sausages?. The event is returning this spring, and this year its bigger and better. According to a press release, the free fest will have a larger goat race track with grandstands; two new goat races added to the lineup; more music and breweries for guests to enjoy; and a new marketplace in addition to new vendors at the Jefferson County Farm Bureau farmer’s market.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Reactions around Kentucky after release of Tyre Nichols video

Kentucky — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
MEMPHIS, TN
WHAS11

Man, woman shot at while in their car on Manslick Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are recovering from injuries they sustained in a shooting in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on Thursday night. The two victims were in a car in a business' parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road when someone began shooting at them from outside the car, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Man injured after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says officers initially responded on a reported shooting in the 4500 block of S. 6th Street around 9:15 p.m. Police then found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Buechel Bypass bridge to close for 24 hours starting Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bridge carrying Buechel Bypass over a set of railroad tracks is set to close for approximately 24 hours starting at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. It's scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the bridge near Hikes Point has been deteriorating...
LOUISVILLE, KY

