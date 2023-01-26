ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking

LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. The Loveland Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting in the area of 2500 E. 1st St. at the Brookstone Apartment Homes.
LOVELAND, CO
Remains found in Weld County in 2018 identified

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Remains found in Weld County in 2018 belong to an Aurora man who was previously reported missing, the sheriff's office said this week. The remains found west of Fort Lupton on Dec. 7, 2018, belong to Douglas Wayne Jackson. Until now the remains were only known as John Doe.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Police looking for missing Denver teen

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for a missing teen last seen on Monday at about 2 p.m. Adrian Montoya, 17, was last seen in the area of West Quincy Avenue and South Zenobia Street, according to police. That's near the Fort Logan National Cemetery. Montoya...
DENVER, CO
Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
AURORA, CO
Deputy rescues elderly man from apartment building on fire

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Thanks to the quick actions of an Arapahoe County (ACSO) deputy, an elderly man was rescued from a burning apartment building Wednesday morning. ACSO Deputy Armando Gutierrez was one of the first responders on the scene at 1306 S. Parker Rd. As he ran into the building, someone shouted there was a person trapped in one of the apartments.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Fatal crash in east Denver leaves 2 people dead

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Almeda Avenue and South Dayton Street shortly after 6 a.m. DPD tweeted that both the driver and passenger involved in the incident...
DENVER, CO
Fire that displaced dozens of residents ruled accidental

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews treated 10 people and transported two people to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation after an early morning apartment fire in Arapahoe County. Early Wednesday morning, crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Aurora Fire Department (AFD) and Denver...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Woman dies after fire in Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A woman in her 50s was found dead after a fire at a townhome in Evergreen early Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Evergreen Fire Rescue (EFR) responded to the townhome fire early Tuesday morning on Silver Spruce Lane. Fire crews said smoke...
EVERGREEN, CO
New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
DENVER, CO
Arvada Library is latest metro library to close due to meth residue

ARVADA, Colo. — Another Front Range library is temporarily closing after methamphetamine residue was found inside the building. The Arvada Library on 57th Avenue is temporarily closed as of Saturday, Jefferson County Public Library said. "JCPL has been closely following the reports of methamphetamine residue found at libraries in...
ARVADA, CO
A closer look at the training on Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement

DENVER — From start to finish, the videos showing the horrific beating of Tyre Nichols have drawn anger from both current and former law enforcement officials. "We should all not stand for and tolerate this kind of behavior, you know, from our police officials that are sworn to protect us," Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told 9NEWS before being able to view the videos on Friday. "And so I share that anger. I share that outrage, that disappointment."
DENVER, CO
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
