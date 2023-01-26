Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking
LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. The Loveland Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting in the area of 2500 E. 1st St. at the Brookstone Apartment Homes.
Greeley Police video shows use-of-force incident with suspect
GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Police say there's a formal review in progress of an arrest that was captured in a widely-shared video. In the video, recorded by a citizen, a 50-year-old man is punched in the head and tased by officers. "I commend the citizen video," said Adam Turk,...
Remains found in Weld County in 2018 identified
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Remains found in Weld County in 2018 belong to an Aurora man who was previously reported missing, the sheriff's office said this week. The remains found west of Fort Lupton on Dec. 7, 2018, belong to Douglas Wayne Jackson. Until now the remains were only known as John Doe.
Friend of Commerce City homicide victim pleads for new leads in case
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Nearly a year after a young man was killed in Commerce City, his family and friends still don't know what happened. Friends told 9NEWS Erik Sarmiento Rodriguez was killed in a parking lot in October. "He was so passionate about what he did. He would...
Police looking for missing Denver teen
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for a missing teen last seen on Monday at about 2 p.m. Adrian Montoya, 17, was last seen in the area of West Quincy Avenue and South Zenobia Street, according to police. That's near the Fort Logan National Cemetery. Montoya...
Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
Deputy rescues elderly man from apartment building on fire
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Thanks to the quick actions of an Arapahoe County (ACSO) deputy, an elderly man was rescued from a burning apartment building Wednesday morning. ACSO Deputy Armando Gutierrez was one of the first responders on the scene at 1306 S. Parker Rd. As he ran into the building, someone shouted there was a person trapped in one of the apartments.
Fatal crash in east Denver leaves 2 people dead
DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Almeda Avenue and South Dayton Street shortly after 6 a.m. DPD tweeted that both the driver and passenger involved in the incident...
'People are outraged': Christian Glass' parents call for Colorado police departments to condemn his murder
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — After a pre-trial conference Monday for two deputies indicted in the death of Christian Glass, his parents called for police departments across Colorado to condemn his death like they condemned the killing of Tyre Nichols. Christian Glass, 22, was killed in June by Clear...
Adams County deputy under investigation after using force on jail inmate
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — A deputy in Adams County is under investigation after using force against an inmate in December. Body camera video appears to show the deputy using a chokehold, which is illegal in Colorado. In the video, a 34-year-old inmate named Gabriel Sisneros is seen talking to...
Fire that displaced dozens of residents ruled accidental
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews treated 10 people and transported two people to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation after an early morning apartment fire in Arapahoe County. Early Wednesday morning, crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Aurora Fire Department (AFD) and Denver...
Woman dies after fire in Evergreen
EVERGREEN, Colo. — A woman in her 50s was found dead after a fire at a townhome in Evergreen early Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Evergreen Fire Rescue (EFR) responded to the townhome fire early Tuesday morning on Silver Spruce Lane. Fire crews said smoke...
New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
There's snow in Lakewood that hasn't melted in more than 400,000 years
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There is a kind of polar process happening in the parking lots on the Front Range. Over time, snow turns to ice. And the icier a pile of snow gets, the harder and denser it becomes. Which means the longer it sits, the more energy it will take to melt it.
Denver community group offering support following Monterey Park shooting
DENVER — The Asian American and Pacific Islander community offered support to people who are grieving following the shooting that killed 11 people and injured nine others at a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, Calif., last weekend. On Sunday, as Denver's Far East Center wrapped up its...
Arvada Library is latest metro library to close due to meth residue
ARVADA, Colo. — Another Front Range library is temporarily closing after methamphetamine residue was found inside the building. The Arvada Library on 57th Avenue is temporarily closed as of Saturday, Jefferson County Public Library said. "JCPL has been closely following the reports of methamphetamine residue found at libraries in...
Jefferson County saw a 257% rise in first-time homelessness from 2020 to 2022
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — In the middle of a Colorado winter, it’s hard to imagine sleeping on the street. On one of the coldest nights of the year, teams around the state walked through cities in search of people experiencing homelessness. This annual point-in-time count helps determine how many people are in need and how much federal funding the state gets.
Colorado woman combats norms by becoming first in her school to obtain black belt in a wheelchair
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It's said that less than 10 percent of people who pursue karate will ever obtain their first degree black belt, and it takes years of practice to achieve that accomplishment. Of that 10 percent, one woman at 5280 Karate Academy Foundation in Lakewood is defying even more odds.
A closer look at the training on Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement
DENVER — From start to finish, the videos showing the horrific beating of Tyre Nichols have drawn anger from both current and former law enforcement officials. "We should all not stand for and tolerate this kind of behavior, you know, from our police officials that are sworn to protect us," Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told 9NEWS before being able to view the videos on Friday. "And so I share that anger. I share that outrage, that disappointment."
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
