Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
ucasports.com
Bears drop a match in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Central Arkansas tennis program dropped the first leg of the scheduled double-header against Belmont 5-1, with the second leg scrapped. Doubles matches continue to feature bright spots for the Bears, this time it was junior Jaeun Lee. Nicole Ross capturing a 6-4 doubles...
Jonesboro survives third-quarter drought to top Little Rock Central
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts LITTLE ROCK — No. 5 Jonesboro (20-3, 5-1 6A-Central) survived a third quarter in which they scored two points to defeat No. 2 Little Rock Central (20-4, 5-1) 53-44 Friday night at Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse. “I don’t know if it was a defensive ...
ucasports.com
Bears head to Nashville for a doubleheader with Belmont
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Central Arkansas tennis program will head up to the Music City for two matches with the Belmont Bruins. The Bears (0-2, ASUN 0-0) look to get their first win of the spring season versus the Bruins (1-0, Missouri Valley 0-0). Central Arkansas opened the spring season with matches against Southeast Missouri State and Mizzou, dropping both outings. The Bruins, coached by Dane Vorster, are coming off a 7-0 victory over Lee university.
Mills star Jabrae Shaw talks committing to Razorbacks as walk-on over full ride offers
Hear from Little Rock Mills football versatile star Jabrae Shaw after he commits to his home state Hogs as a walk-on defensive back over other full ride offers.
ucasports.com
BEARS GET DOLPHINS AT HOME AT FARRIS CENTER
CONWAY, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears will finally get to play the Jacksonville Dolphins somewhere other than Swisher Gym in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bears and Dolphins met for the first two times last season, once in the regular season and once in the second round of the ASUN Conference Tournament. UCA was the road team both times.
ucasports.com
Late-Game Heroics Lifts Sugar Bears to Road Win over Owls
KENNESAW, Ga. – Despite being shorthanded, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team came up in the biggest moments against Kennesaw State, grinding out a gutsy win over the Owls Saturday afternoon. Siera Carter played the role of hometown hero in the Peach State, scoring 11 second half points, including...
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas
When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
mcnews.online
Regional/State Tournament sites announced
North Little Rock – The Arkansas Activities Association announced host sites for post-season tournaments in Winter and Spring sports. Montgomery County Schools will log some miles as they travel to regional and state tournaments with no local schools hosting tournaments. Mount Ida and Oden compete in the 1A classification...
North Little Rock breaks ground on new pickleball courts
North Little Rock is expanding its recreation options with the upcoming arrival of new pickleball courts.
Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick
The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Taylor Aldridge
Taylor Aldridge is a senior student with a passion for fitness and body positivity. Aldridge is from Vilonia, Arkansas majoring in public relations with a minor in English. When she is outside the classroom, she is busy creating fitness content and helping others along their self-love journey. What’s your dream...
onlyinark.com
Only the Classics at Cotham’s in the City
Those who have lived in Central Arkansas for any amount of time know that Cotham’s is proudly “Home of the Hubcap Burger.” This meat monstrosity starts out with a 1-pound, cheese-laden patty, then you’re free to add slabs of beef at an additional cost. Some folks like to stare death in the eye, like a buddy who once took down a Quad Cap in my presence at the old Cotham’s Mercantile in Scott. Yes, if you do the math, after factoring in toppings and bun, that’s almost 5 pounds of food.
ucasports.com
Last Second Shot Downs Sugar Bears against Gamecocks
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Leaving it all on the floor and battling to the final possession, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team dropped a 43-41 final score to Jacksonville State Thursday evening. The Sugar Bears were largely able to stay in the game forcing turnovers, but miscues of their own prevented the Sugar Bears from getting a win on the road.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week
FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
Interstate 30 construction in Little Rock expected to create lane closures: Here’s the list
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has released its list of expected lane Little Rock – North Little Rock closures beginning Jan. 30.
This Arkansas City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago get all the attention when it comes to popular destinations, but some of the best small towns in America offer their own unique set of experiences.
'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
KATV
Burns Park Funland receives new rides
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Burns Park Funland is excited to announce they have brought on new rides this month. The park said it will open in April and will be open on the weekends for the public to enjoy. There are also still spots available to book your child's...
