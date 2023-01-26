ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rep. Adam Schiff Jumps Into California Senate Race

By Igor Bobic
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGFvN_0kS8bP5I00

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced his candidacy for Senate on Thursday, joining Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) in the 2024 primary race to fill a California seat that hasn’t even been vacated yet.

“We’re in the fight of our lives for the future of our country,” Schiff said in a statement. “Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists, who care only about gaining power and keeping it. And our economy is simply not working for millions of Americans, who are working harder than ever just to get by.”

“And at this moment, we need a fighter for our democracy and our families, which is why I’m launching my campaign to be the next U.S. Senator for California,” he added.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein , 89, is up for reelection, but she hasn’t announced yet whether she plans to seek another term. She is widely expected to retire, however.

Schiff, a former Trump impeachment manager, has been a top GOP target. Earlier this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced he was kicking Schiff off the House Intelligence Committee in retaliation for Democrats’ decision to boot far-right GOP members off committees in the last Congress.

“It’s disappointing but not surprising that Kevin McCarthy has capitulated to the right wing of his caucus, undermining the integrity of the Congress, and harming our national security in the process,” Schiff said in a joint statement with two other House Democrats whom McCarthy booted off committees.

“He struck a corrupt bargain in his desperate, and nearly failed, attempt to win the Speakership, a bargain that required political vengeance against the three of us.”

Schiff is starting his Senate campaign with a staggering $20.6 million in cash on hand ― a number that is sure to grow in the wake of McCarthy’s announcement, which Schiff has cited in multiple appeals to his donors. That war chest will be a big advantage against his rivals in the notoriously expensive California ad market.

There are several other House Democrats who also may decide to jump into the race for Senate in California in 2024, including Ro Khanna and Barbara Lee. Porter was the first to announce her campaign earlier this month, receiving some flak from Schiff and others for doing so amid historic storms that wrought destruction across California.

In California, the top two vote-getters in the primary advance to the general election, regardless of party affiliation.

CORRECTION: This article initially stated that Schiff announced his campaign on Tuesday; the announcement was on Thursday.

Comments / 34

JPlg62
2d ago

There appears to be a messaging issue with the Democrat's. First Biden claims COVID is over with while Fauci says it,s not. Now Biden claims the economy is LOOKIN GOOD, but SNIFFY little Schiffy claims that the economy isn,t working for American families, and then the Democrats want to start giving Unemployment to illegal aliens, and protect THEIR RIGHTS while our citizens on the borders are having their rights violated everyday for the last two years. NO TALK FROM DEMOCRATS on how to protect OUR RIGHTS OR THE BORDER.

Reply
12
NEL SIN
2d ago

sad to say he will win the democrats have figured out how to win elections with bad policy combined with hopes and dreams...ballet harvesting, big war chest of cash...he can't loose.

Reply(1)
5
Wickie Riley
3d ago

hopefully the people of California have had enough of this lieing, cheating, sorry s.o.b

Reply
17
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’

Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Senator Makes Surprise Endorsement in 2024 Race

The United States Senate race in California is heating up, and we still do not even know if long-time incumbent Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein is running for re-election. Democratic member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Katie Porter, was the first to officially announce her candidacy for the Senate seat, and a top member of the Senate is already giving her a major endorsement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
CBS LA

Judge orders release of video of attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Sacramento — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied a request from prosecutors to keep it secret.San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented CBS News, The Associated Press and a host of other news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence. The San Francisco District Attorney's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

258K+
Followers
14K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy