ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

EU drug regulator decides antibiotic shortage not a 'major event'

By Natalie Grover
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066U7p_0kS8Zz5i00

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Europe's drug regulator has decided not to label the antibiotic shortage on the continent a "major event", given existing measures to tackle the shortfall were working in the short term, it said in a statement on Thursday,

A "major event" label would allow the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to coordinate action at a pan-European level and increase the reporting obligations of manufacturers.

The EMA's decision, which Reuters revealed earlier on Thursday, is focused on shortages of certain widely used antibiotics, including amoxicillin - used to treat bacterial infections and often prescribed for ear and chest infections in children - that emerged back in November.

The EMA said it had received positive feedback from major amoxicillin manufacturers that supply is expected to be increased in the coming weeks and months, and that it expects demand for antibiotics will dampen as spring approaches.

Nearly all European countries are currently reporting antibiotic shortages, according to the EMA.

The spike in demand for antibiotics is linked to the resurgence of respiratory infections after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, which has pressured global supplies and made obtaining imports unlikely.

Drugmakers had also cut output when demand dipped at the height of the pandemic.

A meeting of the EMA's Executive Steering Group on Shortages and Safety of Medicinal Products (MSSG) took place earlier on Thursday, where the issue was discussed.

On Wednesday, a consortium of patient and consumer groups wrote to the EMA saying not enough was being done to address the shortages and that the use of alternative antibiotics was squeezing supplies of other medicines.

The groups also recommended the EMA declare the situation a "major event", acknowledging that although the declaration would not immediately resolve the crisis, it would offer the regulator visibility into the extent of amoxicillin and other antibiotic shortages across the continent.

Apart from using alternatives, European Union officials have encouraged member states to allow the use of medicines that may not be authorised domestically, among other recommendations.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Paxlovid sales forecasts may change with Pfizer view on China

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment.
Reuters

Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S

BERLIN/PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Reuters

Reuters

689K+
Followers
377K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy