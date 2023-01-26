Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Community giveaway happening Saturday in Havana
A free community giveaway for people in need in our community is happening Saturday
WALB 10
Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids
The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. Lowndes County Bird Supper returns to help bridge the gap between the community and state leaders. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST. The Bird Supper is a great way to bridge the gap between state...
WALB 10
Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955. But many know him as...
greenepublishing.com
Rib Fest fundraiser scheduled
Timmy Dyke and Jackson Dickinson are teaming up and firing up the grills to raise funds for Kaila Hardee's ongoing medical expenses resulting from her battle with cancer. The duo's Rib Fest will be held at the Madison County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dinner and two sides are available for donations of $15, while slabs of ribs will be available for $30.
WALB 10
Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
ecbpublishing.com
Meet Sid the sloth!
Red light radiates from a heat lamp throughout the newest residence at the North Florida Wildlife Center (NFWC). It's keeping the temperatures at a toasty 80-plus degrees, which is just how Sid likes it. Sid is a Linnaeus's two-toed sloth who has recently made NFWC his home, joining lemurs, a...
thefamuanonline.com
Local high schools cope with threat of guns
Leon County had 108 shootings in 2022, a 17% increase from 2021. Florida A&M alumni Juan Houston grew up in Tallahassee and had a friend who was fatally shot. “Being so close to someone who was a victim of gun violence leaves a bitter taste in your mouth in a sense where you never know who’s next or when the next occurrence may be,” Houston said.
City of Thomasville announces upcoming street resurfacing projects
The City of Thomasville announced on Friday contractors will begin resurfacing several streets throughout the city, beginning Monday, Jan. 30.
WALB 10
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WCTV
Wakulla County residents seek answers after dealing with discolored water
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Talquin Electric Cooperative said thousands of customers are dealing with discolored water and they are working to fix the problem. Crawfordville resident, Neil Branch, said he purchased his home brand new two years ago, but the water is often dark and brown. “We were setting a bath for the grandkids, and that’s when we noticed it for the first time,” said Branch.
ecbpublishing.com
Tri-County Electric has first broadband customer
True to his promise to elected officials in the four-county region that Tri-County Electric Cooperative Inc. (TCEC) serves, CEO and Executive Director Julius Hackett announced recently the first connection of its rural fiber-option broadband system, in partnership with Conexon Connect. The system’s first customer to get gigabit-speed Internet, according to...
Tallahassee neighborhood cleans up after severe weather Wednesday
Clean up efforts were underway Wednesday afternoon for a home off Victory Gardens Drive in Tallahassee.
WCJB
A crash in Suwannee County left a man dead at the scene
O’BRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County on the morning of January 28th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 63-year-old man was driving a Buick “West” on 198th Terrace near 157th Lane not far from O’Brien. He lost control...
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
WCTV
Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
TPD: Minors arrested for carjacking a woman
Four minors were arrested on Wednesday after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride that morning.
WCTV
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee confirmed that a tornado touched down in Southern Leon County on Wednesday, January 25. The tornado was rated as an EF1 with estimated peak winds of 105 mph. It remained on the ground for approximately four miles before dissipating.
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
Elderly TMH Employee Assaulted Walking to Work by Four Teens
The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. The TPD incident report is provided below. […]
