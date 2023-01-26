Timmy Dyke and Jackson Dickinson are teaming up and firing up the grills to raise funds for Kaila Hardee's ongoing medical expenses resulting from her battle with cancer. The duo's Rib Fest will be held at the Madison County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dinner and two sides are available for donations of $15, while slabs of ribs will be available for $30.

MADISON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO