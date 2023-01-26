Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Community giveaway happening Saturday in Havana
A free community giveaway for people in need in our community is happening Saturday
greenepublishing.com
Rib Fest fundraiser scheduled
Timmy Dyke and Jackson Dickinson are teaming up and firing up the grills to raise funds for Kaila Hardee's ongoing medical expenses resulting from her battle with cancer. The duo's Rib Fest will be held at the Madison County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dinner and two sides are available for donations of $15, while slabs of ribs will be available for $30.
ecbpublishing.com
Thank you to Monticello and surrounding areas
I am writing to thank Monticello-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S.AC, the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
City of Thomasville announces upcoming street resurfacing projects
The City of Thomasville announced on Friday contractors will begin resurfacing several streets throughout the city, beginning Monday, Jan. 30.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
ecbpublishing.com
Nathaniel Pye exhibit “The North Florida Dream of a Native Son: This is My Place, These are My People” to open on Feb. 4
An exhibit of watercolors by North Florida artist Nathaniel Pye will be featured at Jefferson Arts Gallery during the month of February. The opening reception for the exhibit, entitled “The North Florida Dream of a Native Son: This is My Place, These are My People,” begins at noon and lasts until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. His paintings of animals, plants, rivers, forests, canopy roads, and lighthouses capture aspects of life in the rural South where he grew up.
WCJB
A crash in Suwannee County left a man dead at the scene
O’BRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County on the morning of January 28th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 63-year-old man was driving a Buick “West” on 198th Terrace near 157th Lane not far from O’Brien. He lost control...
wfmynews2.com
'This will help our search for a home' | Tallahassee woman wins big from $10 scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Talk about testing your luck!. A 41-year-old woman from Tallahassee claimed a $1 million top prize on Thursday after purchasing a $10 Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game. Darlene Vazquez Sierra, who recently moved to the state's capitol from the Orlando area, decided to receive her winnings as...
ecbpublishing.com
Tri-County Electric has first broadband customer
True to his promise to elected officials in the four-county region that Tri-County Electric Cooperative Inc. (TCEC) serves, CEO and Executive Director Julius Hackett announced recently the first connection of its rural fiber-option broadband system, in partnership with Conexon Connect. The system’s first customer to get gigabit-speed Internet, according to...
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
WALB 10
Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955. But many know him as...
WCTV
Wakulla County residents seek answers after dealing with discolored water
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Talquin Electric Cooperative said thousands of customers are dealing with discolored water and they are working to fix the problem. Crawfordville resident, Neil Branch, said he purchased his home brand new two years ago, but the water is often dark and brown. “We were setting a bath for the grandkids, and that’s when we noticed it for the first time,” said Branch.
WALB 10
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
WCTV
Tree falls on home in Tallahassee due to storm
Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the...
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
WALB 10
Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
mypanhandle.com
One child is dead and three others seriously injured after car collides with a tree
A 7-year-old child is dead and three others are seriously injured after their sedan collided with a tree. According to the Florida highway patrol, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, a 2011 blue ford fusion was traveling westbound on us 90 near the intersection of hammer lane when the sedan veered off the roadway to the right, into a northwestern direction.
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta juveniles arrested for stealing Play Station
VALDOSTA – Three juveniles from Valdosta were arrested for robbery and aggravated assault after stealing a Play Station 5. Arrested 1: Juvenile, African American male, 11 years of age, Valdosta resident;. Arrested 2: Juvenile, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident;. Arrested 3: Juvenile, African American male,...
