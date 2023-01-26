ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

247Sports

NC State's Katelyn Tuohy breaks NCAA mile record

Just when you thought Katelyn Tuohy's insanely successful season was slowing down, think again. The Wolfpack's cross country and track star set the bar even higher on Saturday with a NCAA record-setting mile run in the women's competition at the Dr. Sander Invitational at the Armory in New York City.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Priority RB Alvin Henderson discusses FSU after Junior Day

TALLAHASSEE -- Alvin Henderson, a high-priority running back in the 2025 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State for Saturday's Junior Day. The product of Elba, Ala. discussed his visit below. Henderson isn't currently ranked, but that won't be the case for too much longer for the rising junior. Henderson has picked...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Associated Press

College basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Fightful

UFC Signs Bella Mir As First NIL Ambassador

The UFC has signed Bella Mir, the daughter of former heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, to become the promotion's first-ever NIL ambassador. ESPN's Marc Raimondi was the first to report the news on Friday, with the company officially announcing it shortly after that. Mir is currently a freshman at the University of Iowa and a women's wrestling team member. The 20-year-old also has already compiled a professional MMA record of 3-0 and is coming off a first-round submission win over, Jessica Link, at Xtreme Fight Night 381 this past June in her latest outing. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement about signing Mir.
FanSided

Is The Rock going to be entering the WWE Royal Rumble?

WWE presents the Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, Jan. 28. Will The Rock be a competitor in the Royal Rumble match?. One of the most anticipated professional wrestling events of the year is WWE’s Royal Rumble. On Saturday, Jan. 28, WWE presents their 36th edition of the premium live event. The show is headlined by two Royal Rumble matches, in which the winner of the over-the-top rope battle royals will earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, Calif.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fightful

AEW Dark Spoilers From Orlando, Florida (1/28)

All Elite Wrestling held its latest set of AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on January 28. Matches will air on upcoming episodes of AEW Dark. Full spoilers (courtesy of Wrestling Observer) are below. AEW Dark Spoilers From Orlando, Florida (1/28) Session One. Blake Christian defeated Serpentico...
ORLANDO, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Buccaneers to interview high-profile OC candidate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have set up an interview with a high-profile offensive coordinator candidate, and it is one with some previous experience with the organization. The Buccaneers have scheduled an interview with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN. Monken is a potential replacement for Byron Leftwich, who was let... The post Report: Buccaneers to interview high-profile OC candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis' historic run puts Indiana back in NCAA Tourney picture

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing like someone who knows there are only a few games remaining before his college basketball chapter comes to an end. The Hoosiers’ senior big man has been on a historic tear of late. On Wednesday night, his 21-point, 25-rebound, six-block outing — including the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds remaining — led the Hoosiers to a 61-57 victory over Minnesota.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Pensacola News Journal

Girls Weightlifting: Booker T. Washington’s Audiffred, Miller win titles at District 1-2A meet

Taylor Audiffred and Lydia Miller opted to join the Booker T. Washington High girls weightlifting team to supplement playing another sport. Audiffred, a senior, repeated as the District 1-2A champion at 129 pounds and Miller, a junior, broke through with her first title at 199 pounds during Friday’s district tournament at Washington’s Ronnie Bond Gymnasium. The two Wildcats were the only Pensacola area lifters to be atop the medal podium.
PENSACOLA, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Pensacola, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Fightful

