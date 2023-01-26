Read full article on original website
Related
NC State's Katelyn Tuohy breaks NCAA mile record
Just when you thought Katelyn Tuohy's insanely successful season was slowing down, think again. The Wolfpack's cross country and track star set the bar even higher on Saturday with a NCAA record-setting mile run in the women's competition at the Dr. Sander Invitational at the Armory in New York City.
Priority RB Alvin Henderson discusses FSU after Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- Alvin Henderson, a high-priority running back in the 2025 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State for Saturday's Junior Day. The product of Elba, Ala. discussed his visit below. Henderson isn't currently ranked, but that won't be the case for too much longer for the rising junior. Henderson has picked...
College basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
Pitt vs No. 20 Miami: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines
The Pitt Panthers will seek their third win over a ranked opponent when they host No. 20 Miami.
Unsigned senior and underclassmen football showcase to be held in February
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Attention all local high school football players! Elite Sports Camps is holding a player showcase in mid-February. The Unsigned Seniors and Underclassman Showcase will be held at Independence High School on February 19th making this the second year the event will be hosted in West Virginia. Coaches from colleges around the […]
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
UFC Signs Bella Mir As First NIL Ambassador
The UFC has signed Bella Mir, the daughter of former heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, to become the promotion's first-ever NIL ambassador. ESPN's Marc Raimondi was the first to report the news on Friday, with the company officially announcing it shortly after that. Mir is currently a freshman at the University of Iowa and a women's wrestling team member. The 20-year-old also has already compiled a professional MMA record of 3-0 and is coming off a first-round submission win over, Jessica Link, at Xtreme Fight Night 381 this past June in her latest outing. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement about signing Mir.
Legendary NCAA Basketball Announcer Billy Packer Dead At 82
Packer served as the voice of the March Madness tournament for more than 30 years.
Is The Rock going to be entering the WWE Royal Rumble?
WWE presents the Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, Jan. 28. Will The Rock be a competitor in the Royal Rumble match?. One of the most anticipated professional wrestling events of the year is WWE’s Royal Rumble. On Saturday, Jan. 28, WWE presents their 36th edition of the premium live event. The show is headlined by two Royal Rumble matches, in which the winner of the over-the-top rope battle royals will earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, Calif.
NJPW Strong Nemesis Results (1/28): Fred Rosser Defends STRONG Openweight Title
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on January 28. Matches were taped on December 11 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Strong Nemesis Results (1/28) - Blake Christian def. Keita. -...
Carolina Baseball Welcoming 2023 Expectations
The North Carolina baseball team returns many of the standouts from last season's run through the ACC and into the Super Regionals. UNC head coach Scott Forbes said heightened expectations come with the territory.
Triple H Says More Information Regarding NXT Europe Will Be Shared In The Summer
In August 2022 it was announced that NXT UK would be going on hiatus leading to the launch of NXT Europe in 2023. Not many details have been shared regarding NXT Europe and many NXT UK talents were released following the news of the brand going on hiatus. Speaking to...
NCAA revenue topped $1.1 billion in 2022
The National Collegiate Athletics Association enjoyed another profitable year in 2022, recovering nicely now two years removed from the financial
AEW Dark Spoilers From Orlando, Florida (1/28)
All Elite Wrestling held its latest set of AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on January 28. Matches will air on upcoming episodes of AEW Dark. Full spoilers (courtesy of Wrestling Observer) are below. AEW Dark Spoilers From Orlando, Florida (1/28) Session One. Blake Christian defeated Serpentico...
Report: Buccaneers to interview high-profile OC candidate
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have set up an interview with a high-profile offensive coordinator candidate, and it is one with some previous experience with the organization. The Buccaneers have scheduled an interview with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN. Monken is a potential replacement for Byron Leftwich, who was let... The post Report: Buccaneers to interview high-profile OC candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis' historic run puts Indiana back in NCAA Tourney picture
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing like someone who knows there are only a few games remaining before his college basketball chapter comes to an end. The Hoosiers’ senior big man has been on a historic tear of late. On Wednesday night, his 21-point, 25-rebound, six-block outing — including the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds remaining — led the Hoosiers to a 61-57 victory over Minnesota.
Girls Weightlifting: Booker T. Washington’s Audiffred, Miller win titles at District 1-2A meet
Taylor Audiffred and Lydia Miller opted to join the Booker T. Washington High girls weightlifting team to supplement playing another sport. Audiffred, a senior, repeated as the District 1-2A champion at 129 pounds and Miller, a junior, broke through with her first title at 199 pounds during Friday’s district tournament at Washington’s Ronnie Bond Gymnasium. The two Wildcats were the only Pensacola area lifters to be atop the medal podium.
Pensacola, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Fort Walton Beach High School soccer team will have a game with Escambia High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Lumberton wrestling earns dual-team state playoff bid
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys wrestling team learned its first-round playoff opponent Thursday when the North Carolina High School Athl
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0