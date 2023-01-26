Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPMI
Mobile's NAACP President talks possible protesting in the wake of Tyre Nichols death
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — On Friday, officials in Memphis released police body and car dash camera video showing the confrontation between police and 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop. Nichols died three days later in the hospital from injuries family members say were caused by a police beating.
WPMI
Man charged with NYE shooting and murder in downtown Mobile indicted in federal court
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thomas Earl Thomas, the man charged with New Years Eve shooting and murder in downtown Mobile, has now been indicted in federal court. Thomas is charged with illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. The indictment alleges that the Glock...
WPMI
IT'S ALL LOVE: Mobile couple works to aid city's homeless population
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile couple is working to make a difference is the city's homeless communities. Shamya Rogers and her fiance Jahrahd Green have kickstarted It's All Love - an organization that gives back 100% of its profits to the less fortunate and homeless communities. Today the...
WPMI
Mobile woman shot at during road rage incident
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A woman was reportedly shot at in broad daylight driving near the University of South Alabama. Police say it was a matter of road rage. The woman who was shot at says she is now living in fear. Wednesday, she was leaving Walmart with a...
WPMI
Semmes man sentenced to five years for possessing machine gun, drug trafficking
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Semmes man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for possessing a machine gun in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. According to court documents, Jayden Deonte Cassino, 21, was arrested by Mobile police following a high-speed chase of a car in which Cassino was a passenger on June 17, 2021.
WPMI
More than 400 people join march for life through Downtown Mobile
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — More than 400 people marched through downtown mobile this morning. It's the first march for life event in our area since Roe Versus Wade was overturned last June. Their message was simple: support life. Sarah Eubanks used to work in a mobile abortion clinic. Eubanks...
WPMI
Daphne Middle School evacuated after threat, Daphne East Elementary put on lockdown
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police update on school lockdowns, evacuations >>. According to police, a phone call to Daphne Middle School Friday morning around 10:15 warned of a bomb. Police say the call appeared to be made from a juvenile across the country. Police swept the school without finding anything.
WPMI
Gulf Shores planning visitor safety in light of beach erosion
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Gulf Shores was already concerned about beach erosion before severe weather came through this week. City council members met and discussed the current situation at a recent meeting. Gulf Shores beaches have some problems. “The winter storms have basically taken away...
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: PFC Clifton Richardson
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor PFC Clifton Richardson who served 5 years in the U.S. Army. Thank you for your service, PFC Clifton Richardson.
WPMI
Being a Foster Grandparent isn't what you think. Actually, it's a whole lot more
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Debbie has some time on her hands. "I'm currently unemployed and it’s an opportunity to give back somewhat." And on this morning, she's at the Semmes Public Library, sitting down with some people who are looking for folks just like her. "They enjoy what...
