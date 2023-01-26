ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

IT'S ALL LOVE: Mobile couple works to aid city's homeless population

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile couple is working to make a difference is the city's homeless communities. Shamya Rogers and her fiance Jahrahd Green have kickstarted It's All Love - an organization that gives back 100% of its profits to the less fortunate and homeless communities. Today the...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile woman shot at during road rage incident

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A woman was reportedly shot at in broad daylight driving near the University of South Alabama. Police say it was a matter of road rage. The woman who was shot at says she is now living in fear. Wednesday, she was leaving Walmart with a...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

More than 400 people join march for life through Downtown Mobile

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — More than 400 people marched through downtown mobile this morning. It's the first march for life event in our area since Roe Versus Wade was overturned last June. Their message was simple: support life. Sarah Eubanks used to work in a mobile abortion clinic. Eubanks...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Gulf Shores planning visitor safety in light of beach erosion

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Gulf Shores was already concerned about beach erosion before severe weather came through this week. City council members met and discussed the current situation at a recent meeting. Gulf Shores beaches have some problems. “The winter storms have basically taken away...
GULF SHORES, AL
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: PFC Clifton Richardson

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor PFC Clifton Richardson who served 5 years in the U.S. Army. Thank you for your service, PFC Clifton Richardson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy