WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Talquin Electric Cooperative said thousands of customers are dealing with discolored water and they are working to fix the problem. Crawfordville resident, Neil Branch, said he purchased his home brand new two years ago, but the water is often dark and brown. “We were setting a bath for the grandkids, and that’s when we noticed it for the first time,” said Branch.

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO