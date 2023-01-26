Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Related
ecbpublishing.com
Thank you to Monticello and surrounding areas
I am writing to thank Monticello-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S.AC, the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Community giveaway happening Saturday in Havana
A free community giveaway for people in need in our community is happening Saturday
WALB 10
Valdosta-Lowndes County community getting expansion in arts through planned building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The sign on the corner of Webster and North Ashley Streets in Valdosta marks the expansion in the life of the arts in the Valdosta-Lowndes community. The Turner Center is the future home of the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station. The Turner Center plans to break ground on the 10,000 sq. ft. community resource at 512 N. Ashley St. in summer 2023.
WALB 10
Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids
The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. Lowndes County Bird Supper returns to help bridge the gap between the community and state leaders. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST. The Bird Supper is a great way to bridge the gap between state...
City of Thomasville announces upcoming street resurfacing projects
The City of Thomasville announced on Friday contractors will begin resurfacing several streets throughout the city, beginning Monday, Jan. 30.
WALB 10
Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
WALB 10
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WCTV
Wakulla County residents seek answers after dealing with discolored water
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Talquin Electric Cooperative said thousands of customers are dealing with discolored water and they are working to fix the problem. Crawfordville resident, Neil Branch, said he purchased his home brand new two years ago, but the water is often dark and brown. “We were setting a bath for the grandkids, and that’s when we noticed it for the first time,” said Branch.
ecbpublishing.com
Tri-County Electric has first broadband customer
True to his promise to elected officials in the four-county region that Tri-County Electric Cooperative Inc. (TCEC) serves, CEO and Executive Director Julius Hackett announced recently the first connection of its rural fiber-option broadband system, in partnership with Conexon Connect. The system’s first customer to get gigabit-speed Internet, according to...
FSU responds to Anti-Semitic incident on campus Thursday
We're learning more about an incident at Florida State involving an Anti-Semitic display on campus. It's part of similar incidents happening at other campuses across the southeast.
greenepublishing.com
Local Badcock recognized as best in United States
Badcock owner Andy Johnston and his devoted employees have been working hard for years to be the best in the business. Their labors were recently rewarded at the Daytona Beach Badcock Dealer Show, held on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Of the 318 Badcock Home Furniture & More dealers in the United States, the Madison store took home the trophy for the top- performing store in the country.
WALB 10
Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955. But many know him as...
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
tallahasseereports.com
BREAKING: Leon County School Board Member Alva Swafford Smith Releases Statement on Hanna Investigation
In response to the investigation into Superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education, Leon County School Board member Alva Swafford Smith provided the following statement:. “Our Superintendents political diatribes and combativeness with the Governor have done nothing but reflect poorly on our district. Regardless of differences, our focus...
thefamuanonline.com
Is FAMU ready to accept more students?
It is official, Fall 2022 is out, and Spring 2023 is in. Welcome back to your number one public HBCU,. Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. This semester has been a whirlwind of events, and it has. just begun. Students and staff have been under immense pressure to maintain stability during...
Sheriff's Office to use additional funding towards fight against drugs
Tallahassee has seen 21 cases involving fentanyl over the last 6 months, that's according to the Tallahassee Police Department.
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
Tallahassee Police Department officers cleared in West Pensacola Street shooting
Two Tallahassee Police Department officers were were involved in a shooting that injured a man on West Pensacola Street in October 2022, were cleared by a grand jury in Leon County.
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
Comments / 0