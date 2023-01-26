ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Gov. Reynolds talks plans for new 'school choice' law

DES MOINES, Iowa — The push for a private school tuition option had been in the works for 3 years, but now, that program is law in Iowa. There are still a lot of unanswered questions, including: how much it would actually cost taxpayers, what the application process will look like and who will oversee the program.
RAGBRAI 50 heading back to its beginnings with a start in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, most commonly known as RAGBRAI, is celebrating its 50th ride in 2023. Known for its 8-day bicycle trek from the Missouri River in Western Iowa to the Mississippi River in Eastern Iowa, RAGBRAI is also about camaraderie, music, food and most importantly celebrating community.
