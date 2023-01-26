Read full article on original website
Future of Shreveport’s economic development
City leaders have been discussing the future of economic development in the city of Shreveport now that the Office of Economic Development has been dismantled.
4 in race for Shreveport marshal; DeSoto coroner elected without opposition
SHREVEPORT, La. - The race is just beginning for some candidates vying for positions on the March 25 ballot, while others were elected by being the lone qualifiers. In Caddo Parish, Ruby "Susie" Byrd" will be the Justice of the Peace in District 3 since she was the only one who qualified.
Bossier City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1
Several Bossier City streets will soon see repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project. The $1.7 million project will kick off on Friday, January 27, 2023 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier City to replace a drainage structure and provide a patch, mill and asphalt overlay.
Speed cameras show results in Shreveport school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the last few months, drivers speeding through Shreveport school zones have received citations in the mail as part of a new safety measure, and officials say it’s working. The program began in June 2022 when the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Schools...
CPSB accepting applications for bus drivers, attendants
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Public Schools is accepting applications for school bus drivers and attendants to fill vacant positions. The deadline to apply is Feb. 3 and new hire training starts on Feb. 6. To be considered for employment, applicants must be at least 21 years old and have...
Child tax credit changes parents will see
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2021, those eligible for the child tax credit saw an increase from $2,000 to $3,600 per child 5-years-old and younger, and A$3,000 per child ages 6 to 17, but parents will see a decrease in those amounts in 2023. Jennifer Delcomyn, a financial advisor with...
Clerk At Popular Haughton Store Cited For Selling Alcohol To Minor
A couple of days ago, on Wednesday, January 25th, Bossier Sheriff's deputies were pleased to find that when it comes to selling alcohol to minors, most all of the locations they checked were playing by the rules. The Bossier Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force made their rounds throughout Bossier Parish...
Lane Closures Scheduled to Begin Soon For I-20 in Shreveport
If your normal weekend travels take you along I-20 in Shreveport, you might want to begin exploring some alternative routes while you still have time. We have just gotten word from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that next Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, work is scheduled for a large section of I-20 in the Shreveport area that is certain to delay traffic.
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
Shreveport police to hold DWI checkpoint
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday night in west Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize their commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
Krewe of Centaur holds annual Mardi Gras ball
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season started a few weeks ago, and while the season took a little break, the Krewe of Centaur started it back up by kicking off the festivities with their annual Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Ball. The ball was held on Saturday, Jan. 28,...
LSU Health Shreveport North Campus Vaccination Site Updates Hours of Operation
Beginning Wednesday, February 1, LSU Health Shreveport’s North Campus Vaccination Site (formerly Chevyland) will administer vaccines Monday-Friday from 10:00AM to 4:00PM. Pfizer and Moderna Booster: recommended to individuals who are at least 2 months out from any previous COVID-19 infection. Pfizer Bivalent Booster: available to anyone 12+ who is...
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Hold DWI Checkpoint
The Shreveport Police Department has teamed up with the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police to hold a DWI checkpoint tonight at an undisclosed location in west Shreveport, LA. Unfortunately, Mardi Gras season is here and it's a time when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol....
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Being healthy, losing weight, and making better choices are goals that sound familiar to most. But for one couple, those goals ended up being life-changing. Taylor Shellhaas convinced her husband, Jon, to stop for smoothies at a Bossier City juice bar, Main Squeeze, on their...
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
Amazing Food Event Is Just an Hours Drive Away from Shreveport
If you love Louisiana food, there is an event coming up that will showcase some of the best food you will ever put in your mouth. Not too many people in Shreveport and Bossier know about this spectacular food extravaganza, but it is time to think about making that short drive for Flavor of Louisiana.
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
