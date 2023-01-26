If your normal weekend travels take you along I-20 in Shreveport, you might want to begin exploring some alternative routes while you still have time. We have just gotten word from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that next Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, work is scheduled for a large section of I-20 in the Shreveport area that is certain to delay traffic.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO