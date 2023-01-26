Read full article on original website
Tyler Hubbard Recalls Sharing ‘Miss My Daddy’ With His Mom
Tyler Hubbard never intended for you to hear "Miss My Daddy," his most personal lyric to date. The new ballad about his late father was written to capture a moment in time. "This was before I even decided I was gonna do a solo record," he shares. How Did Tyler...
Luke Bryan Sets the Record Straight on His ‘Absurd’ Dustin Lynch Comments at Crash My Playa
After some fans were offended by Luke Bryan's onstage banter during the final night of his Crash My Playa festival on Sunday (Jan. 22), the singer hopped on social media to address their concerns and clear up any misunderstanding. It all started when Bryan was onstage warming up the crowd...
Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]
Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Luke Combs Reveals His New Album’s Title and Cover Artwork
Luke Combs wasn't lying when he said he wasn't going to put out a deluxe version of his 2022 album, Growin' Up — but that doesn't mean there's not a special connection between that record and his upcoming new project. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Combs announced the title of...
35 Years Ago: Randy Travis’ ‘Always & Forever’ Goes Double Platinum
Thirty-five years ago, on Jan. 29, 1988, Randy Travis achieved a new career milestone: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter earned his first double-platinum album, signifying sales in excess of 2 million copies, with his disc Always & Forever. Always & Forever, Travis' sophomore release, came out in...
Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson’s Banter Is Back in New Trailer for ‘The Voice’ [Watch]
The Voice Season 23 will premiere on NBC on Monday, March 6, and Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson's competitive spirits are alive and well in a new promo video for the upcoming season. The two will serve as coaches together for the first time since Clarkson's departure after Season 21, and it seems they're picking up right where they left off.
Wynonna Judd Doesn’t Think The Judds Final Tour Will Extend Again: ‘There Are No Plans’
Over the past several months, The Judds Final Tour has provided an unforgettable, cathartic outlet for singer Wynonna Judd, her fans and fellow artists to celebrate the music of the Judds as well as the life and legacy of her late mother and bandmate, Naomi Judd. But now, she says...
Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs will help represent the best of country and Americana music at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The two talents are among this year's list of performers revealed early this morning (Jan. 25). Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award winner, is up for an impressive seven nominations,...
Blake Shelton Opens up About Cutting Back on Touring
Blake Shelton is going to have a little more free time on his hands after leaving The Voice, but he'd like even more than that. The singer says he'd like to cut his touring back significantly, like George Strait. Shelton recently took a trip to Sin City to celebrate the...
Hardy Unleashes ‘Sold Out’ Live During WWE Royal Rumble [Watch]
Hardy let his rock side take center stage on Saturday night (Jan. 28), giving an opening performance at the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. Before the matches began in the annual WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) event, the country singer warmed up the crowd with a blazing performance of his song, "Sold Out."
Hardy and Lainey Wilson Bring Murder Ballad ‘Wait in the Truck’ to ‘The Tonight Show’ [Watch]
Hardy and Lainey Wilson came together on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for their intense duet "Wait in the Truck." Although simple in its presentation, the performance sends a chill due to the nature of the lyrics. Hardy opens the song stage right washed in blue light, while Wilson...
Jo Dee Messina’s Greatest Hits Are Coming to Vinyl for the First Time
Attention all Jo Dee Messina fans: you'll soon be able to enjoy some of her biggest hits in a brand new way. Set for release on March 10 via Curb Records, Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina features 11 of the country star's most beloved tracks from throughout her accomplished career. The limited-edition, 180-gram clear vinyl with blue and orange flecks includes early No. 1 hits "Bye, Bye" and "Stand Beside Me," alongside 2000s cuts like "My Give a Damn's Busted."
Kelly Clarkson Covers Hailey Whitters’ Feel-Good ‘Everything She Ain’t’ [Watch]
Global superstar Kelly Clarkson put her spin on Hailey Whitters’ bouncy “Everything She Ain’t” on the Jan. 26 installment of her namesake talk show's Kellyoke segment. Donning a flowy floral dress fitting for the Whitters aesthetic, Clarkson opened the track with the first verse, before transitioning to the singalong chorus, bridge and chorus once again.
28 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Hits No. 1 With ‘Gone Country’
Twenty-eight years ago today (Jan. 28), Alan Jackson had plenty to celebrate: It was on this day in 1995 that the singer scored his 10th No. 1 hit with the song "Gone Country," from his multi-platinum-selling Who I Am album. Veteran tunesmith Bob McDill penned "Gone Country," which tells the...
Chris Janson’s ‘All I Need Is You’ Is a Grown-Up Love Story [Listen]
If you listen to the lyrics of Chris Janson's new single, "All I Need Is You," the words might remind you of something familiar. In the first verse alone, he sings about all the things he wants in life — "A Tracker boat on a big blue lake," "A brand-new truck in my driveway," "A Lotto ticket worth a million bucks" — that's right, it sounds a whole lot like the lyrics of his 2015 breakout single "Buy Me a Boat," in which he's speaking from the perspective of a blue-collar guy salivating over everything disposal income could buy him, like "A boat," "A truck to pull it" and "A Yeti 110 iced down with some silver bullets."
Wynonna Judd Wrote a Song About Grieving Naomi Judd’s Death
When she opens up to fans about her grief process surrounding the April 2022 death of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has used the phrase "broken and blessed" to describe how her heartbreak and anguish coexist with the gratitude and love of her experience on the Judds Final Tour. Now, that phrase is finding its way into a brand-new song.
Remember When the Chicks Released Their Debut Album?
The Chicks were well into their musical career by the time they released their major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, on Jan. 27, 1998. The band had started out as a four-piece in 1989, when Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (now Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer) got together. But by the time they signed their record deal with Sony Music Nashville's Monument Records, Lynch and Macy were gone, and spitfire singer Natalie Maines was heading up the group, then called the Dixie Chicks, as a trio.
Carrie Underwood’s ‘Mom Voice’ Is Both Hilarious and Endearing [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is one proud mama! While both of her sons are now officially potty trained, her youngest son, Jacob, was in the middle of his training in 2022. Being a country music sensation, Underwood was not home to witness all of his progress, including the milestone of using the toilet by himself for the first time.
