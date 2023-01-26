ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]

Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Luke Combs Reveals His New Album’s Title and Cover Artwork

Luke Combs wasn't lying when he said he wasn't going to put out a deluxe version of his 2022 album, Growin' Up — but that doesn't mean there's not a special connection between that record and his upcoming new project. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Combs announced the title of...
Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards

Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs will help represent the best of country and Americana music at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The two talents are among this year's list of performers revealed early this morning (Jan. 25). Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award winner, is up for an impressive seven nominations,...
Jo Dee Messina’s Greatest Hits Are Coming to Vinyl for the First Time

Attention all Jo Dee Messina fans: you'll soon be able to enjoy some of her biggest hits in a brand new way. Set for release on March 10 via Curb Records, Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina features 11 of the country star's most beloved tracks from throughout her accomplished career. The limited-edition, 180-gram clear vinyl with blue and orange flecks includes early No. 1 hits "Bye, Bye" and "Stand Beside Me," alongside 2000s cuts like "My Give a Damn's Busted."
28 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Hits No. 1 With ‘Gone Country’

Twenty-eight years ago today (Jan. 28), Alan Jackson had plenty to celebrate: It was on this day in 1995 that the singer scored his 10th No. 1 hit with the song "Gone Country," from his multi-platinum-selling Who I Am album. Veteran tunesmith Bob McDill penned "Gone Country," which tells the...
Chris Janson’s ‘All I Need Is You’ Is a Grown-Up Love Story [Listen]

If you listen to the lyrics of Chris Janson's new single, "All I Need Is You," the words might remind you of something familiar. In the first verse alone, he sings about all the things he wants in life — "A Tracker boat on a big blue lake," "A brand-new truck in my driveway," "A Lotto ticket worth a million bucks" — that's right, it sounds a whole lot like the lyrics of his 2015 breakout single "Buy Me a Boat," in which he's speaking from the perspective of a blue-collar guy salivating over everything disposal income could buy him, like "A boat," "A truck to pull it" and "A Yeti 110 iced down with some silver bullets."
Wynonna Judd Wrote a Song About Grieving Naomi Judd’s Death

When she opens up to fans about her grief process surrounding the April 2022 death of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has used the phrase "broken and blessed" to describe how her heartbreak and anguish coexist with the gratitude and love of her experience on the Judds Final Tour. Now, that phrase is finding its way into a brand-new song.
Remember When the Chicks Released Their Debut Album?

The Chicks were well into their musical career by the time they released their major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, on Jan. 27, 1998. The band had started out as a four-piece in 1989, when Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (now Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer) got together. But by the time they signed their record deal with Sony Music Nashville's Monument Records, Lynch and Macy were gone, and spitfire singer Natalie Maines was heading up the group, then called the Dixie Chicks, as a trio.
