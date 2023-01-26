ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Women’s college basketball: Tech falls to UTSA

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech fell to UTSA 66-63 at home Saturday afternoon despite leading a game-high 22 points from Keiunna Walker, who moved from No. 14 to No. 11 on the all-time scoring list. It was a hot start for both teams in the TAC, with both squads combining...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Men’s college basketball: NSU uses depth to extend win streak to four

NATCHITOCHES – The Southland Conference’s leading scorer did not dent the scoring column for more than 35 minutes Saturday afternoon. Still, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team was undeterred. The Demons spread out the scoring and were as efficient offensively as they have been all season as...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Women’s college basketball: Louisiana Tech picks up home win No. 600 all-time

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech picked up win No. 600 all-time at home in Ruston over UAB (67-62) behind Robyn Lee’s career-high 20 points off the bench. UAB (10-9, 2-8 C-USA) got off to a blazing 11-2 start and extended their lead to 11 (19-8) after another 8-2 spurt in the first that LA Tech (12-8, 5-5 C-USA) finally stopped with their own 7-0 to cut the lead to 21-14 after one.
RUSTON, LA
High school wrestling: Airline defeats Haughton

The Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Bucs 50-30 in a dual match Thursday night at Airline. Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106), Logan Olsen (113), Kingston Charles (120), Ernie Perry III (126), Mohammed Jamhour (132), Kyle Manuel (145), Brendon Brooks (160), Danon Walker (195) and Joey Juneau (220). Haughton’s...
HAUGHTON, LA
Men’s college basketball: Second-half woes doom Tech at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After controlling much of the first half, Louisiana Tech was outscored by 11 in the second half, which contributed to a 65-59 loss to UAB on Thursday night inside Bartow Arena. LA Tech (11-10, 4-6 C-USA) had the lead for 18 of the 20 minutes in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

