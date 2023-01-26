RUSTON — Louisiana Tech picked up win No. 600 all-time at home in Ruston over UAB (67-62) behind Robyn Lee’s career-high 20 points off the bench. UAB (10-9, 2-8 C-USA) got off to a blazing 11-2 start and extended their lead to 11 (19-8) after another 8-2 spurt in the first that LA Tech (12-8, 5-5 C-USA) finally stopped with their own 7-0 to cut the lead to 21-14 after one.

RUSTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO