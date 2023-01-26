Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: Tech falls to UTSA
RUSTON — Louisiana Tech fell to UTSA 66-63 at home Saturday afternoon despite leading a game-high 22 points from Keiunna Walker, who moved from No. 14 to No. 11 on the all-time scoring list. It was a hot start for both teams in the TAC, with both squads combining...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: NSU uses depth to extend win streak to four
NATCHITOCHES – The Southland Conference’s leading scorer did not dent the scoring column for more than 35 minutes Saturday afternoon. Still, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team was undeterred. The Demons spread out the scoring and were as efficient offensively as they have been all season as...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Crawford, Williams lead Tech past UTSA
SAN ANTONIO — The duo Isaiah Crawford and Cobe Williams accounted for over half of Louisiana Tech’s scoring on Saturday, combining for 37 points to help lead the Bulldogs to a 66-55 victory over UTSA inside the Convocation Center. Not only did the tandem do the bulk of...
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: Defense lifts NSU past Houston Christian
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State spent a large portion of its practice time this week working on defense. That focus paid major dividends in a 59-48 win over Houston Christian on Thursday night in Prather Coliseum. The Lady Demons (8-10, 4-4) held HCU to a 26 percent shooting effort from...
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: Louisiana Tech picks up home win No. 600 all-time
RUSTON — Louisiana Tech picked up win No. 600 all-time at home in Ruston over UAB (67-62) behind Robyn Lee’s career-high 20 points off the bench. UAB (10-9, 2-8 C-USA) got off to a blazing 11-2 start and extended their lead to 11 (19-8) after another 8-2 spurt in the first that LA Tech (12-8, 5-5 C-USA) finally stopped with their own 7-0 to cut the lead to 21-14 after one.
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: Woodson, defense comes up clutch for Lady Demons against Lamar
NATCHITOCHES – A last-second shot and another stop at the buzzer propelled Northwestern State to a thrilling 54-52 win against Lamar on Saturday. It was the first home win against the Cardinals since 2008. Tied at 52 and the clock ticking down below 10 seconds, the ball and the...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Airline defeats Haughton
The Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Bucs 50-30 in a dual match Thursday night at Airline. Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106), Logan Olsen (113), Kingston Charles (120), Ernie Perry III (126), Mohammed Jamhour (132), Kyle Manuel (145), Brendon Brooks (160), Danon Walker (195) and Joey Juneau (220). Haughton’s...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Second-half woes doom Tech at UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After controlling much of the first half, Louisiana Tech was outscored by 11 in the second half, which contributed to a 65-59 loss to UAB on Thursday night inside Bartow Arena. LA Tech (11-10, 4-6 C-USA) had the lead for 18 of the 20 minutes in...
bossierpress.com
Middle school boys basketball: Cope, Elm Grove, Greenacres, Rusheon, Benton post victories
Cope, Elm Grove, Greenacres, Rusheon and Benton all won games Thursday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Haughton 37-21 at Cope, Greenacres downed Elm Grove 33-24 at Greenacres and Rusheon defeated Benton 35-30 at Benton. In seventh-grade games, Cope downed Haughton 33-20, Elm Grove topped Greenacres 36-23 and Benton edged Rusheon...
