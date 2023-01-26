ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Destin Log

COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide

Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
FLORIDA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
fox35orlando.com

These are the Florida state and county fairs happening in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's Florida fair season! Over the next several months, you can fill your calendar with fair fun across the state. We're talking Ferris wheels, fried goodies, and amazing concerts!. Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out in 2023:
FLORIDA STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

These Upstate New York Teens Rode To School On Snowmobiles

Remember when we were kids, complaining about waiting for the school bus outside during a cold, snowy winter morning? Our parents would reply with stories of how they used to walk to school and back for miles in all kinds of weather, uphill both ways. Yea, I believed that for a few seconds. That is until I realized they said 'uphill both ways.'
NEW YORK STATE
rvlifestyle.com

ATTENTION Snowbirds: Thousands of New RV Sites in Florida!

Snowbirds rejoice as more than 3,500 new RV sites in Florida open at these new and expanding RV parks and resorts…. Bobby Cornwell of the Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds recently contacted us with good news for snowbirds and Florida enthusiasts. Florida is adding 3,596 new RV sites...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Florida Invests Over $17.7 Million to Conserve 3,500 Acres

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the investment of more than $17.7 million to conserve more than 3,500 acres across the state. The five properties stretch from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat. They also complete two Florida Forever projects.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
rocklandreport.com

DEC’s Annual Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale is Now Open

The Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery annual spring seedling sale is open to the public and runs until May 12. Each year, the nursery offers low-cost, New York-grown tree and shrub species for sale to encourage plantings that help conserve the state’s natural resources and foster the next generation of forests.
CALIFORNIA STATE
