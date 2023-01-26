State police from the Kittanning barracks are investigating a case of counterfeit money in the Elderton area. Troopers say that the incident happened on January 4th. State police say that around 11:00 in the morning, the suspect, who was not identified, paid an 80-year-old Spring Church man for some corn using a phony $100 bill at a location on North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-543-2011.

ELDERTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO