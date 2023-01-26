ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Middlesex, PA

WFMJ.com

Boardman contractor behind bars, accused of stealing thousands from customers

40-year-old John Bartos is being held in the Trumbull County Jail, after being accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars. More than a dozen people, in several communities, across four counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania have filed complaints about putting down payments on jobs that never materialized. According...
BOARDMAN, OH
wtae.com

Suspect takes the stand in Butler County native murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of the two defendants in the shooting death of Butler County native Caitlyn Kaufman took the stand in his own defense in Nashville on Saturday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are both charged in Kaufman's death. Hill testified that he didn't mean to kill anyone...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Additional Information Released Regarding Center Township Crash

More information has been released regarding a crash that occurred this past week in Center Township. According to State Police, 34-year-old Justin Dutcher of Butler was traveling north on Route 8 just before 3pm on Tuesday (January 24th) when he attempted to turn left onto Northridge Lane. Authorities say that...
BUTLER, PA
wdadradio.com

PSP REPORTS: COUNTERFEIT MONEY, CRASH

State police from the Kittanning barracks are investigating a case of counterfeit money in the Elderton area. Troopers say that the incident happened on January 4th. State police say that around 11:00 in the morning, the suspect, who was not identified, paid an 80-year-old Spring Church man for some corn using a phony $100 bill at a location on North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-543-2011.
ELDERTON, PA
WFMJ.com

Lisbon woman faces sentencing for death of newborn

Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a Lisbon woman who authorities say caused the death of her newborn baby, then tried to hide it from investigators. Rebecca Young, 24, of Lusk Lock Road pleaded guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
LISBON, OH
WFMJ.com

Police investigating bomb threat at Neshannock High School

Neshannock Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school. As...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Police Warn About Fake Social Media Post

Butler Township Police say a viral post on social media talking about a kidnapper at the local Walmart is fake. The story on social alleges that a man is stalking a woman at Walmart and then tries to steal a car seat out of the woman’s vehicle. Butler Township...
BUTLER, PA

