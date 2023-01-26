Read full article on original website
phl17.com
DA investigating after video of Farrell police, suspect confrontation circulates on social media
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County’s District Attorney is investigating after a video showing a confrontation between police and a suspect started circulating on social media. According to a press release from DA Peter Acker, the incident occurred Friday at 4 p.m. near the intersection of Bond and...
WFMJ.com
Boardman contractor behind bars, accused of stealing thousands from customers
40-year-old John Bartos is being held in the Trumbull County Jail, after being accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars. More than a dozen people, in several communities, across four counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania have filed complaints about putting down payments on jobs that never materialized. According...
wtae.com
Suspect takes the stand in Butler County native murder trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of the two defendants in the shooting death of Butler County native Caitlyn Kaufman took the stand in his own defense in Nashville on Saturday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are both charged in Kaufman's death. Hill testified that he didn't mean to kill anyone...
WYTV.com
Boardman-based contractor attends court for third day in a row on theft charges
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A home remodeling contractor accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers is due in court again on Monday. John Bartos, 40, of Boardman, appeared in Mahoning County Court in Canfield Friday morning. It was the third time in as many days he has faced a judge.
WFMJ.com
West Middlesex man sentenced for scrawling bomb threats at Hermitage Walmart
Sentencing has been handed down for the second of two Subway restaurant employees who police say wrote bomb threats on the restroom walls in the Hermitage Walmart because they wanted to leave work early. Peter Pope, 43, of West Middlesex, was found guilty in September to making terroristic threats causing...
Warren family holds vigil for shooting victim
Family and friends gathered to remember an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Warren.
Police: 2 sports cars, nearly $36K in cash, drugs seized in raid at Lower Burrell car shop, Plum home
A Mustang and a Maserati along with $15,000 worth of drugs, body armor and nearly $36,000 in cash were seized during a raid Monday at a Lower Burrell auto repair shop and a home in Plum, according to authorities. A team of agents and police officers from New Kensington and...
butlerradio.com
Additional Information Released Regarding Center Township Crash
More information has been released regarding a crash that occurred this past week in Center Township. According to State Police, 34-year-old Justin Dutcher of Butler was traveling north on Route 8 just before 3pm on Tuesday (January 24th) when he attempted to turn left onto Northridge Lane. Authorities say that...
Police file charges against man accused of making bomb threat against a local school
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Police have filed charges against a man accused of making a bomb threat against a local school. A man called Lawrence County 911 at around 8:46 p.m. on Wednesday and said he placed a bomb in Neshannock High School. Neshannock Police Department cleared the school...
WFMJ.com
Salem funeral director sentenced to 90 days in jail for trying to bribe judge in OVI case
A Salem funeral director has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for bribery. Fifty-seven-year-old Robert Greenisen had pled guilty to charges of bribery. He was sentenced in the Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas to 90 days in jail plus three years of community control. The bribery charges stem...
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 26, 2023
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
wdadradio.com
PSP REPORTS: COUNTERFEIT MONEY, CRASH
State police from the Kittanning barracks are investigating a case of counterfeit money in the Elderton area. Troopers say that the incident happened on January 4th. State police say that around 11:00 in the morning, the suspect, who was not identified, paid an 80-year-old Spring Church man for some corn using a phony $100 bill at a location on North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-543-2011.
WFMJ.com
Lisbon woman faces sentencing for death of newborn
Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a Lisbon woman who authorities say caused the death of her newborn baby, then tried to hide it from investigators. Rebecca Young, 24, of Lusk Lock Road pleaded guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull Co. Prosecutor opposes parole of convicted Newton Falls murderer
The Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office is arguing against the parole of a convicted killer from Newton Falls. Prosecutor Dennis Watkins sent a letter to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority in hopes of keeping John Frederick Johnson behind bars. Johnson was convicted of the 1980 murder of Wyoma Teutsch and the...
WFMJ.com
Police from eight communities respond to unruly crowd at Warren gas station
An incident at a Sheetz gas station in Warren drew a heavy police presence early Sunday. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, officers responded to the Sheetz on East Market Street and North Road around 3 a.m. following reports of a large group of people acting unruly in the store. Dispatch...
Youngstown police uncover illegal gambling operation
Three individuals were issued criminal summonses for gambling-related charges.
15-year-old suspect arrested for threatening local school
Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received.
WFMJ.com
Police investigating bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school. As...
City paying $39K to fired Youngstown officer facing criminal charges
He was promoted to lieutenant in 2006
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Police Warn About Fake Social Media Post
Butler Township Police say a viral post on social media talking about a kidnapper at the local Walmart is fake. The story on social alleges that a man is stalking a woman at Walmart and then tries to steal a car seat out of the woman’s vehicle. Butler Township...
