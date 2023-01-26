Read full article on original website
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Wesley Chapel Postal CPU Closes, But Is It Gone For Good?
Considering that New Tampa has had its own full-service U.S. Post Office for more than 20 years, it was hard for me to understand why Wesley Chapel has only had a Contract Postal Unit (CPU). In fact, it wasn’t until after I moved out of the community around Saddlebrook Resort in 1995, that Kelly Rossi, who has had the contract to run the CPU in Wesley Chapel for 26 years, took over the operation of the local CPU.
Villages Daily Sun
American Legion post seeking volunteers
Long after serving their country, many veterans continue to give back to their communities. And veterans in The Villages are no exception. Whether its cooking meals, greeting people at the door or presenting the colors at a funeral or ceremony, veterans have plenty of opportunities to volunteer at American Legion Post 347.
hernandosun.com
Fuller Center makes home happen for local family
Nathan Adams and his daughter, Lyndsay, have faced some challenging times in recent years. “We live in a mobile home and it gets cold,” he said. Adams wanted a better life for himself and his daughter, who is a special needs individual. Now, thanks to a local partner of a national philanthropic organization, this family will have a home of their own; a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,040-square-foot residence on a generously sized lot.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks for the help, Citrus County
I am writing to thank Crystal River-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Citrus County’s veterans to get expanded VA outpatient clinic
Congressman obtains funding for new veterans clinic. Just what the doctor ordered. The county is getting a new and expanded Veteran’s Administration outpatient clinic due to funding secured through the PACT Act passed last year. This new law increases VA health care and benefits for veterans. And we can thank Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-12th District) for getting $15 million through this law, which will build a brand-new clinic with expanded services, including optometry, radiology, and mammography. He said this came about when he learned early during his campaign last year that veterans felt the current VA clinic in Lecanto wasn’t sufficient to meet the current and future needs of area veterans.
Citrus County Chronicle
Welcome to Our Home Citrus reference guide
Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County. So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
leesburg-news.com
Brigadier General to speak at event at Leesburg airport
Brigadier General Gregory Trebon (Ret.) will speak to the Experimental Aircraft Association at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the monthly Chapter 534 meeting at the Leesburg International Airport Administration Building. Take Wilco Drive off U.S. Hwy. 441 to locate the administration building. Follow Wilco Drive and it will be...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rescheduled Historic Monkey Island fundraising banquet Thursday, Feb. 9
Although Ebony, Emily and Ralph, the primate residents of Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River, won’t be in attendance, your presence is requested at this year’s fundraising banquet. The banquet, previously planned for last November, was postponed due to Hurricane Nicole.
Citrus County Chronicle
Magnolia Cemetery: 'Garden of Memories'
Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series of firsthand accounts of Citrus County life “back in the day” so we can help preserve local history. The story of any cemetery is the story of its community, and the story of any community is the story of its families.
Citrus County Chronicle
State of the City: Maintaining Crystal River's unique character
It’s an honor to present the 2023 State of the City of Crystal River. We are in very exciting times in our community. Your local city government is working hard to move our community forward, maintain our unique character and quality of life, and improve our wonderful city. 2022 was a very busy and productive year. Here are some of the highlights we accomplished.
WCJB
Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night. During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided. The airport...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - January 28 & 29, 2023
Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora.
What is a kumquat and why is there a whole festival for it?
DADE CITY, Fla. — Sweet on the outside, tart on the inside — kumquats are a tiny orange fruit unfamiliar to many. You may have heard that we grow them here in the Tampa Bay area, but do you know why there’s a whole festival dedicated to them?
leesburg-news.com
Speeder traveling at 122 mph arrested in Leesburg after search of vehicle
A speeder traveling at 122 miles per hour was arrested in Leesburg after a search of his vehicle. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 late Thursday night when he clocked a white Toyota traveling southbound at 122 mph. The deputy turned around with his emergency lights activated and pursued the speeder. Before the Toyota came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy.441 and County Road 473, the Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail in two different places.
villages-news.com
Former Sumter Commissioner Oren Miller will face judge on Monday
Sentencing will take place Monday for former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller. The Village of Sanibel resident remains behind bars after he was found guilty of a perjury charge. The jury handed down its verdict on Nov. 18. Sentencing is set for 11:15 a.m. Jan. 30 before Judge Anthony Tatti...
fox13news.com
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park inspires the next generation of mermaids
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, one of Florida’s most iconic roadside attractions, just celebrated its 75th anniversary and continues to draw record crowds each year. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is home to the world-famous Weeki Wachee mermaids. "What sets this attraction apart more than...
hernandosun.com
Proposed park use ordinance would limit “group feedings“
The Brooksville City Council tabled a proposed ordinance requiring those hosting large “feeding events” in public parks to obtain permits in advance. The proposed measure had its first reading during the panel’s regular meeting on Jan. 9. The proposed ordinance is meant to give the city greater control over events that provide food for the homeless in city parks. Agenda documentation states, “The current impact of homeless activity in the parks and restrooms has become detrimental to the livelihood of our community.”
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
floridarambler.com
Chinsegut Hill: One of Florida’s most fascinating historical sites
I’ve visited a lot of Florida’s historic sites, so I was stunned to discover one of the best ever – and I had never heard of it. Chinsegut (pronounced ChinSEEgut) Hill Historic Site in Brooksville, operated by the Tampa History Center, is a well-preserved pre-Civil War plantation. It looks like your stereotype of the grand white-columned Gone with the Wind mansion.
villages-news.com
Setting the record straight about Holocaust remembrance event in The Villages
A Holocaust remembrance event is being coordinated by myself, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. It is strictly a non-political event and is open to all Villages, but you must RSVP. See more information at this link. There are several clubs from both sides of the aisle that decided to...
