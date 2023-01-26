Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE
JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
wymt.com
Man wanted for ramming cruiser, throwing meth out car window during pursuit
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of ramming a deputy’s cruiser several times during a police pursuit. According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on a wanted man known to be trafficking drugs.
thelevisalazer.com
MAN WANTED AFTER BACKROADS PURSUIT RESULTS IN RAMMED CRUISERS
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man is wanted after he rammed a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on a wanted man who is also known to be trafficking quantities of drugs. The suspect, Shawn ‘Shug’ Risner, fled North on WV RT 152 from Dunlow. During the pursuit the suspect used his truck to ram a Deputy’s cruiser and then side swiped it. The pursuit went through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area. The suspect struck the cruiser again as they were maneuvering up a muddy hill. Deputies eventually terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.
wymt.com
Pike County pair arrested on drug trafficking charges
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Pike County were arrested last Wednesday after Kentucky State Police troopers say they had several types of drugs in their car. A trooper from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville came across 46-year-old Bucky Smith of Phelps at a gas station and suspected that he was under the influence. The trooper smelled marijuana coming from the suspect’s car.
WSAZ
Floyd Co. deputy wounded in ambush shooting takes first steps using prosthetic
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- A Floyd County deputy seriously wounded in an ambush-style shooting took his first steps using a prosthetic leg Friday. Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson was one of the men injured June 30 when Lance Storz, 49, began shooting at law enforcement. The shooting along Main...
Police searching for known drug trafficker that rammed police cruiser during chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson has announced that a man is wanted after he rammed a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on a wanted man who is also known to be trafficking quantities of drugs.
wklw.com
Kentucky State Police Arrest Pike County Couple for Drug Trafficking
A Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a drug investigation in the Belfry community on January 18, 2022. A trooper from Post 9 contacted an intoxicated male at a local gas station. During the investigation, the trooper detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle of the intoxicated male. During a search of the vehicle, troopers located and seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Additionally, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and a sum of cash were seized.
Metro News
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Body found in roadway
BLOOMINGTON – A death investigation is underway concerning a man found in the roadway in the Bloomington area on Tuesday. According to Magoffin County Sheriff Bill Meade, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 Magoffin County 911 received a call reporting an individual lying in the roadway, unresponsive.
Wanted man slams into deputy cruiser during West Virginia high-speed chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of ramming and side-swiping a deputy cruiser with his truck during a high-speed chase through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area of Wayne County, West Virginia. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the suspect, identified as Shawn […]
wymt.com
Floyd County restaurant sees growth following July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett area of Floyd County was one of many communities across the region that were rocked by flood waters in July 2022. “Pure chaos,” said Garrett Fountain owner Amber Sparkman. “Everywhere you could look, there was people that were getting devastated. They lost their home, people lost their businesses, their place of work.”
Name of man found dead in water after allegedly running from Kentucky traffic stop released
UPDATE (10:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023): The name of the man who was recovered from the Levisa Fork River in Pikeville was released. The Kentucky State Police say Darrel Gooslin, 51, of Pikeville, was found in the water. They say a trooper stopped a vehicle with Gooslin in it on US-23. Gooslin then […]
q95fm.net
Harlan County Drug Arrests Made Over Weekend
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. A string of drug arrests were made over the weekend- While on patrol at approximately 1:50 AM on January 22nd in the Evarts community, Deputies Caleb Carmical and CJ Reed observed a female subject walking in the roadway. The subject attempted to run when the deputies attempted to make contact. Jennifer Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd offense and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
wymt.com
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive. We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body....
wklw.com
One Dies After Jumping Into Levisa Fork
The identity of the man, who died after umping into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River in Pike Co has been released. Officials say the incident took place in Pikeville on Wednesday behind Long John Silver’s on Mayo Circle. Kentucky State Police identified the man 51 year-old Darrel Gooslin of Pikeville. Troopers said Gooslin jumped into the River after fleeing from a traffic stop. Gooslin’s body was pulled from the Big Sandy River after crews searched for him for several hours. Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire Department, Millard Fire Department, Pike Co Emergency Management and the Department of Fish and Wildlife spent hours searching for Gooslin before his body was recovered. Pikeville Fire had used swift water rescue team to lead the search. Troopers say Gooslin was free on an unsecured bond awaiting trial in a drug trafficking case, after being arrested back in August. Gooslin’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 1/25/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Eddie Kennedy, 67, of Webbville, arrested by Kentucky State Police, on charges...
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police captain files lawsuit against agency for discrimination
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A Kentucky State Police captain is suing her employer for what she calls discrimination based on her sex. The lawsuit was filed in August 2022 in Franklin County. Louisville attorney Thomas Clay represents Captain Jennifer Sandlin, who serves as the KSP’s highest ranking woman as the commander of Post 13 in Hazard.
Woman sent to hospital after strangulation by boyfriend
HENLAWSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County domestic dispute has resulted in charges after a woman was sent to the hospital Sunday. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday, January 22, 2023, deputies responded to the Henlawson area of Logan County regarding a domestic disturbance. Deputy...
wymt.com
Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. Kentucky State Police troopers said they found a body on Bloomington Road Tuesday night. KSP has not released many details about the case. Troopers said the cause of death is being investigated and the victim was taken...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Jason Allen North, 44, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing. • Monica...
