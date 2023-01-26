Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
Cabin Fever Weekend on Tap In and Around Charles City
You’re invited to get out of the house and shake off the winter doldrums in and around Charles City this weekend. Charles City Chamber and Tourism has brought together a variety of special activities, both indoors and outdoors, for Cabin Fever Weekend running Thursday through Sunday. From floral classes, a Murder Mystery Dinner Party and a Chili Cook-Off to a free kids ice fishing derby, NERF fights. Adult Dungeons & Dragons, Bingo, a free movie matinee and more, there’s something to do for all ages.
Iowa Eagle Activity Ramping Up
(Decorah, IA) — It may be the dead of winter, but there’s a lot of activity going on at eagle nests in Iowa. That’s Amy Reis of the Raptor Resource Center in Decorah. She says eggs should show up next month, and hatch in March. TTWN Media...
kchanews.com
Cowboy Poetry, Western Music This Weekend in Lawler
Wanted: Folks interested in rhymin,’ ropin,’ ridin,’ and ready to have fun. John Cuvelier with the Lawler Lions Club says their 17th annual “Cowboy Poetry and Western Music” fundraiser is back this Friday and Saturday night at the Starlite Ballroom in Lawler. Proceeds from this year’s event benefit the Kindness Square all-inclusive playground project in New Hampton.
kchanews.com
Charles City Foster Grandparents Program Seeking Volunteers
Charles City Foster Grandparent program director Jennifer Lantz was the featured guest on KCHA’s Community Conversations, discussing what the Charles City Foster Grandparent Program is, training involved and how to volunteer. Chris was born in Webster City and raised in Charles City. As a young kid, he would always...
kchanews.com
National Thank Your Mentor Day Thursday
Thursday, January 26th is National “Thank Your Mentor Day.”. Charles City City Administrator Steve Diers says that makes it a perfect time to salute Foster Grandparents. If you’re 55-or-older, Diers says you can become a Foster Grandparent. More Foster Grandparents are also needed in New Hampton and it...
KIMT
Accident involving Forest City teacher and students on the way to Mason City
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Forest City Community School District says no one was injured in a Wednesday morning accident involving a teacher and two students. The School District sys a high school teachers and two students were involved in an accident on the way from Forest City to Mason City.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
ktvo.com
4 people killed, multiple injured in northern Iowa van crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) -- Four people were killed and others were injured when a van they were in went out of control on a slick highway in northern Iowa. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. Friday when the driver of a westbound 15-passenger van lost control on icy Highway 20 near the small community of Wellsburg, about 70 miles northeast of Des Moines.
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa
Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
weareiowa.com
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
4 dead, multiple people injured in van rollover on Highway 20
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa – Four people are now confirmed dead and multiple other people are injured following an accident involving a 15-passenger van on Highway 20 in Grundy County early Friday morning. It happened around 6:49 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the […]
KGLO News
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
KCRG.com
New charges filed against northern Iowa man accused of murder
ELMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from northern Iowa is facing new charges, on top of the first degree murder charge he already faces. Sayvonne Jordan, 26, of Elma, now also faces charges of going armed with intent and abuse of a corpse. Court documents indicate Jordan mutilated or dismembered...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor
A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
AOL Corp
Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
KCRG.com
‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville and Waverly Wednesday morning, saying multiple crashes have caused a miles-long traffic backup. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said there are four semis and cars blocking the roadway near...
