ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kchanews.com

Cabin Fever Weekend on Tap In and Around Charles City

You’re invited to get out of the house and shake off the winter doldrums in and around Charles City this weekend. Charles City Chamber and Tourism has brought together a variety of special activities, both indoors and outdoors, for Cabin Fever Weekend running Thursday through Sunday. From floral classes, a Murder Mystery Dinner Party and a Chili Cook-Off to a free kids ice fishing derby, NERF fights. Adult Dungeons & Dragons, Bingo, a free movie matinee and more, there’s something to do for all ages.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Eagle Activity Ramping Up

(Decorah, IA) — It may be the dead of winter, but there’s a lot of activity going on at eagle nests in Iowa. That’s Amy Reis of the Raptor Resource Center in Decorah. She says eggs should show up next month, and hatch in March. TTWN Media...
DECORAH, IA
kchanews.com

Cowboy Poetry, Western Music This Weekend in Lawler

Wanted: Folks interested in rhymin,’ ropin,’ ridin,’ and ready to have fun. John Cuvelier with the Lawler Lions Club says their 17th annual “Cowboy Poetry and Western Music” fundraiser is back this Friday and Saturday night at the Starlite Ballroom in Lawler. Proceeds from this year’s event benefit the Kindness Square all-inclusive playground project in New Hampton.
LAWLER, IA
kchanews.com

Charles City Foster Grandparents Program Seeking Volunteers

Charles City Foster Grandparent program director Jennifer Lantz was the featured guest on KCHA’s Community Conversations, discussing what the Charles City Foster Grandparent Program is, training involved and how to volunteer. Chris was born in Webster City and raised in Charles City. As a young kid, he would always...
CHARLES CITY, IA
kchanews.com

National Thank Your Mentor Day Thursday

Thursday, January 26th is National “Thank Your Mentor Day.”. Charles City City Administrator Steve Diers says that makes it a perfect time to salute Foster Grandparents. If you’re 55-or-older, Diers says you can become a Foster Grandparent. More Foster Grandparents are also needed in New Hampton and it...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.

He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

4 people killed, multiple injured in northern Iowa van crash

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) -- Four people were killed and others were injured when a van they were in went out of control on a slick highway in northern Iowa. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. Friday when the driver of a westbound 15-passenger van lost control on icy Highway 20 near the small community of Wellsburg, about 70 miles northeast of Des Moines.
WELLSBURG, IA
KCRG.com

4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa

Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

4 dead, multiple people injured in van rollover on Highway 20

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa – Four people are now confirmed dead and multiple other people are injured following an accident involving a 15-passenger van on Highway 20 in Grundy County early Friday morning. It happened around 6:49 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the […]
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season

DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Nursing home neglect leads to death

(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
AUSTIN, MN
KCRG.com

New charges filed against northern Iowa man accused of murder

ELMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from northern Iowa is facing new charges, on top of the first degree murder charge he already faces. Sayvonne Jordan, 26, of Elma, now also faces charges of going armed with intent and abuse of a corpse. Court documents indicate Jordan mutilated or dismembered...
ELMA, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor

A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
AOL Corp

Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch

WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
POSTVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy