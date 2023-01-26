ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 24

David Gilsdorf
6d ago

No really, it's time for his change. After all, he HAS made a mockery of his last job. And has made a JOKE of what was a great institution, The House of Representitives.

Reply
11
Common Sense
6d ago

I hope the people in California wise up and see how bad those career politicians are for the country.

Reply
13
Gregory Jones
6d ago

biggest traitor in America behind disgraced FBI agents Struck and Page! They should all be in jail!

Reply
8
Related
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
Decider.com

Sunny Hostin Heats Up ‘The View’ with Call to Fight Back Against GOP: “If They Wanna Go Low, We’ll Go to the Earth’s Crust”

The View got fiery this morning during a discussion about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. The panel heated up as they chatted about new video from the October attack that shows his home was broken into and how he tried to fight back before getting beaten. While discussing the “conspiracy theories” being spread by conservative lawmakers about the incident, Sunny Hostin refused to hold back or back down, demanding Democrats fight fire with fire. Whoopi Goldberg, who introduced the topic, condemned people making light of Pelosi’s attack and injuries, asking, “Why are you allowed to laugh about the...
NBC News

New fundraising reports show where senators are starting 2024

New fundraising reports filed Tuesday are providing an early look at where senators facing tough re-election races next year are starting their campaigns, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leading the pack of Senate Democrats. Manchin's campaign had $9.5 million on hand as of Dec. 31, according to the latest report...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Top Jan. 6 investigator says FBI, other agencies could have stopped Capitol mob had they acted on intel already collected

The House Jan. 6 committee concluded that the FBI and other federal security agencies could have prevented a violent mob from overrunning the Capitol had they acted on the large volume of intelligence collected beforehand, the chief investigator told NBC News in an exclusive interview — a judgment the committee left out of its televised hearings and final report.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Poll: 78% of Santos' voters want him to resign

The vast majority of voters in a new poll of embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos' district want the congressman to resign amid the litany of scandals and revelations he misled voters about his biography. Seventy-eight percent of voters in the state's 3rd Congressional district want Santos' resignation (including...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC News

Nikki Haley expected to formally announce presidential bid

The race for president is ramping up in the Republican party, with Nikki Haley expected to announce her bid on February 15, making her the first official challenger to former President Trump. NBC's Yamiche Alcindor and Ali Vitali look at the latest developments in the 2024 race.Feb. 2, 2023.
NBC News

Santos brushes aside poll that shows his constituents want him to resign

Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., swatted aside revelations from a recent poll that shows voters in his district want him to resign. In a brief conversation with NBC News as he left his congressional office, Santos dismissed a new Newsday/Siena College poll that finds 78% of registered voters in his district want him to resign.
NBC News

Title 42 immigration rule could expire on May 11

Title 42, the Covid-era policy that blocked immigration at the border, could expire on May 11 when the Covid-19 state of emergency ends. Currently, 20 states are suing to keep the policy in place. NBC's Julia Ainsley looks at what could happen at the southern border if Title 42 is lifted.Feb. 2, 2023.
NBC News

NBC News

579K+
Followers
66K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy