David Gilsdorf
6d ago
No really, it's time for his change. After all, he HAS made a mockery of his last job. And has made a JOKE of what was a great institution, The House of Representitives.
Common Sense
6d ago
I hope the people in California wise up and see how bad those career politicians are for the country.
Gregory Jones
6d ago
biggest traitor in America behind disgraced FBI agents Struck and Page! They should all be in jail!
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’
MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
Republicans quash Democratic ban on carrying guns in a congressional committee room
The House Natural Resources Committee's first meeting of the year turned heated Wednesday when a Democratic member offered an amendment that would prohibit lawmakers from carrying guns in its hearing room. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said he was proposing the "sadly necessary" amendment because it's a "major issue of safety...
Michigan Republicans are in turmoil as their leaders navigate tricky Trump terrain
After a shellacking that wiped them out of power in every branch of state government for the first time in 40 years, Michigan Republicans are discordantly wrestling with an uncertain future. The front-runners to be the next state GOP chair are failed candidates from 2022 who lost their races after...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
McCarthy describes 'good' first meeting with Biden, but 'no agreements' on debt ceiling
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met privately on Wednesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for more than an hour — their first in-person meeting since the Republican won the gavel. There were no signs of a breakthrough between the Democratic president and Republican speaker on the most consequential...
Sunny Hostin Heats Up ‘The View’ with Call to Fight Back Against GOP: “If They Wanna Go Low, We’ll Go to the Earth’s Crust”
The View got fiery this morning during a discussion about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. The panel heated up as they chatted about new video from the October attack that shows his home was broken into and how he tried to fight back before getting beaten. While discussing the “conspiracy theories” being spread by conservative lawmakers about the incident, Sunny Hostin refused to hold back or back down, demanding Democrats fight fire with fire. Whoopi Goldberg, who introduced the topic, condemned people making light of Pelosi’s attack and injuries, asking, “Why are you allowed to laugh about the...
Cicilline proposes banning those who 'supported an insurrection' from leading Pledge of Allegiance
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., proposed an amendment to House Judiciary Committee rules that would ban anyone who had "supported an insurrection" from leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. , objected to the phrasing the amendment used as the two lawmakers argued during a rules meeting.Feb. 1, 2023.
New fundraising reports show where senators are starting 2024
New fundraising reports filed Tuesday are providing an early look at where senators facing tough re-election races next year are starting their campaigns, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leading the pack of Senate Democrats. Manchin's campaign had $9.5 million on hand as of Dec. 31, according to the latest report...
Top Jan. 6 investigator says FBI, other agencies could have stopped Capitol mob had they acted on intel already collected
The House Jan. 6 committee concluded that the FBI and other federal security agencies could have prevented a violent mob from overrunning the Capitol had they acted on the large volume of intelligence collected beforehand, the chief investigator told NBC News in an exclusive interview — a judgment the committee left out of its televised hearings and final report.
Poll: 78% of Santos' voters want him to resign
The vast majority of voters in a new poll of embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos' district want the congressman to resign amid the litany of scandals and revelations he misled voters about his biography. Seventy-eight percent of voters in the state's 3rd Congressional district want Santos' resignation (including...
Nikki Haley expected to formally announce presidential bid
The race for president is ramping up in the Republican party, with Nikki Haley expected to announce her bid on February 15, making her the first official challenger to former President Trump. NBC's Yamiche Alcindor and Ali Vitali look at the latest developments in the 2024 race.Feb. 2, 2023.
NBC News
Santos brushes aside poll that shows his constituents want him to resign
Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., swatted aside revelations from a recent poll that shows voters in his district want him to resign. In a brief conversation with NBC News as he left his congressional office, Santos dismissed a new Newsday/Siena College poll that finds 78% of registered voters in his district want him to resign.
Title 42 immigration rule could expire on May 11
Title 42, the Covid-era policy that blocked immigration at the border, could expire on May 11 when the Covid-19 state of emergency ends. Currently, 20 states are suing to keep the policy in place. NBC's Julia Ainsley looks at what could happen at the southern border if Title 42 is lifted.Feb. 2, 2023.
DOJ report outlines steps to limit solitary confinement in prisons, as its use only increases under Biden
Federal prison officials are "actively investigating" why the number of prisoners being held in so-called restrictive housing has surged in recent years, according to a Justice Department report released Wednesday that was prepared in response to President Joe Biden's 2022 executive order aimed at overhauling the criminal justice system. From...
NBC News
