Arizona men's basketball at Washington State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

Arizona has only lost seven times in the Tommy Lloyd era, and it’s still yet to lose two in a row to the same opponent. The Wildcats overcame sloppy ball handling in the first half and an extended offensive drought for much of the second half yet never trailed in a 63-58 win at Washington State on Thursday night, avenging their 13-point home loss to the Cougars on Jan. 7.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO