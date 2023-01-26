Arizona men's basketball at Washington State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Game day thread and links for Arizona’s women’s basketball vs Washington State
Arizona women’s basketball escaped the upset bid by Washington on Friday evening. Things don’t get easier with Washington State coming to McKale Center on Sunday. The biggest question heading into this weekend’s games was whether the Cougars would have star guard Charlisse Leger-Walker. The junior has had to return to her native New Zealand twice this season due to family issues occurring at home. Those issues have forced her to miss four conference games.
College Basketball Odds: Arizona vs. Washington prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/28/2023
The Arizona Wildcats take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arizona Washington prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona Washington. The Arizona Wildcats are on a bounce-back tour right now. They lost to Washington State by 13 points in Tucson a...
Eastern Progress
Tommy Lloyd's parents visit their son in Seattle; Wildcats try to stay fresh
SEATTLE – Dale Lloyd doesn’t always use a whole lot of words to describe his affable son and the job he’s doing as the Arizona Wildcats’ head coach. But maybe that’s because he simply doesn’t need to. “I always tell people, ‘What you see...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona’s offense comes back to life in win at Washington to complete road sweep
Reports of Arizona’s offensive demise were greatly exaggerated. And the recently discovered defensive prowess decided to stick around for most of the party. The Wildcats played their most complete game in Pac-12 play, aided by an incredibly dominant second half, in winning 95-72 at Washington on Saturday afternoon. Arizona (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) picked up its first road sweep of the season and moved within a half-game of first-place UCLA.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s win at Washington
Late in the first half, with Arizona still trailing in a game it would eventually win by 23, coach Tommy Lloyd looked about as casual as one could be at that point. Rather than pacing the sideline he was sitting on the bench, legs crossed and hands over his knees.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball game day notebook: On Helena Pueyo, #BurgerGirls and what to expect from Washington
Arizona women’s basketball comes back home after playing its last three games on the road. The Wildcats’ schedule through the first eight games of conference play was slightly tilted towards road games with five being away from McKale Center. The first game of the weekend will be the...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball imposes itself on Washington in final quarter to avoid upset
On Thursday, Arizona head coach Adia Barnes talked about how Washington liked to play deep into the shot clock. On Friday, the Huskies went out and proved it. It wasn’t enough to get the upset, though. The 19th-ranked Wildcats used a strong fourth quarter from Cate Reese to defeat UW 61-54.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona pulls out road win at Washington State, avenging home loss to Cougars
Arizona has only lost seven times in the Tommy Lloyd era, and it’s still yet to lose two in a row to the same opponent. The Wildcats overcame sloppy ball handling in the first half and an extended offensive drought for much of the second half yet never trailed in a 63-58 win at Washington State on Thursday night, avenging their 13-point home loss to the Cougars on Jan. 7.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
No. 6 Arizona gets even with Washington State
Azuolas Tubelis posted his sixth double-double in the past seven games and No. 6 Arizona avenged a home loss to Washington State earlier this month with a 63-58 victory on Thursday night in Pullman, Wash. Tubelis had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Arizona (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) quieted the Pac-12's...
KGUN 9
Former AZ Wildcats assistant coach Greg Patrick passes away at 53
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greg Patrick, former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach, has passed away. Patrick died Sunday at the age of 53. He was a coach for Valley High School and UArizona, but also worked around the state as a defensive coordinator for several schools. Patrick focused on football...
Former USFL & Arizona Wildcats coach dies at 53
There was sad news out of the football world as Greg Patrick, a former USFL assistant coach and Arizona Wildcats defensive line coach passed away at the age of 53. The news was announced by the USFL, who also paid tribute to linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who recently passed away as well. pic.twitter.com/EcM94AkdbI — USFL (@USFL) Read more... The post Former USFL & Arizona Wildcats coach dies at 53 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Will Tucson benefit from Super Bowl LVII?
The last time the Super Bowl was played in Glendale in 2015, hotel occupancy in metro Tucson went up 11% in January and 5% in February over the previous year. The reason, according to Visit Tucson, the marketing organization for the city of Tucson: spillover impact from guests opting to stay in Tucson over Phoenix.
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
"Colors of the Stone" Gem Show at Casino Del Sol
From Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 ”Colors of the Stone” will be joined with “To Bead True Blue” with over 500 hands-on artisan workshops and lots of shopping for the Tucson Gem Show.
ABC 15 News
Four Arizona restaurants included on Yelp's annual Top 100 places to eat list
Four Arizona restaurants have made it onto Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list. According to a release, the Top 100 restaurants are selected after an analysis of user-submitted favorite restaurants. Ratings, number of reviews and volume of submissions are all considered. Here are...
KGUN 9
Warmer weekend ends with gusty winds
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're looking ahead to a warmer weekend with lots of sunshine expected. We'll be back up to near-average temperatures for this time of year by Saturday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday turns gusty as we transition to...
realestatedaily-news.com
First Shots offers free course for beginning shooters Jan. 28
PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA, (Jan. 27, 2023) – If you’re new to the sport of shooting, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) invites you to attend First Shots. This free firearms course, tailored for beginning shooters, takes place Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road.
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
Cochise Country Music Festival at 4evr Ranch Benson AZ
Country music is coming to Southeast Arizona! The Cochise Country Music Festival is the chance to see some of the greatest names in country music under the stars at the 4EVR RANCH in Benson Arizona.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
Comments / 0