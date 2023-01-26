ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

‘Bachelor’ Alum Hannah Ann Sluss & Jake Funk Engaged

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hefHc_0kS8Wn8X00

Hannah Ann Sluss, 26, and Jake Funk, 25, are getting married!

The “Bachelor” alum announced the happy news on TikTok while showing off her new sparkler.

In the video, the couple is enjoying a romantic beach dinner with a projection on the rocks that says “She said yes!” and a flash of her giant engagement ring at the end.

Sluss wrote in the caption, “The surprise at the end he had for me 🥹🤍.”

Hannah Ann started dating the NFL player in 2021. They went public in February 2022, just before he competed with the L.A. Rams in the Super Bowl.

They made their debut as a couple in a big way! After the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, Hannah and Jake both posted pics from the field after the game. In one photo, she has her arms around him, and they are sharing a kiss in another. They both included the caption, “A moment we will always cherish. Love you!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRn7I_0kS8Wn8X00

Sluss was Peter Weber’s pick on “Th Bachelor” back in 2020. He proposed, but broke off the engagement a month later because he still had feelings for Madison Prewett.

During the season, Weber stopped by “Extra” and gushed over Hannah Ann. He told Billy Bush at the time, “She is just the sweetest girl ever. Really hit it off with her right from the beginning… You guys are going to fall in love with her.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour also caught up with Hannah Ann just last summer to talk about her guest appearance on “The Ultimate Surfer,” on which she got to learn some surfing skills from the pros. Watch!

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

‘The Bachelorette’ Alum DeAnna Pappas & Stephen Stagliano Split

"The Bachelorette" alum DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano are going their separate ways after 11 years of marriage. On Thursday, Pappas broke the news on Instagram. She wrote, “It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to remain separate.”
TMZ.com

Hannah Ann Sluss Engaged To NFL Player, Spotted With Massive Ring

'Bachelor' alum, Hannah Ann Sluss won't have to stress about getting roses anymore ... 'cause the former contestant is engaged to NFL player Jake Funk -- and was spotted at a Cabo airport sporting the massive ring!!!. HAS shared the big news to her 900k+ TikTok followers on Wednesday ......
Page Six

Robin Roberts to marry girlfriend Amber Laign after 18 years together

Here come the brides. Robin Roberts announced on “Good Morning America” Monday that she finally plans to walk down the aisle with her girlfriend of nearly 18 years, Amber Laign, in 2023. “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the news anchor told author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein after admitting she was “hesitating” to share the news because she had not “said it out loud yet.” Roberts, 62, revealed she and Laign, 48, “talked about” marriage in the past but “put it off” once the Plant Juice Oils co-founder was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021. Laign completed radiation...
bravotv.com

Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary

The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
Popculture

Sally Field Responds to Idea of Dating Tom Brady

Are Tom Brady and Sally Field the new power couple? When Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski appeared on the Let's Go! podcast, he told Brady that he should date the Academy Award winner. And when Harry Smith of TODAY told Field that Brady has a crush on her, the 76-year-old was very surprised.
People

Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date

Longtime friends Tom Brady and David Beckham got together for dinner in Miami with their daughters, Vivian and Harper, in tow Tom Brady and David Beckham can't get enough quality time with their daughters. The two proud dads and sports icons got together with their little girls, the NFL star's 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11. Both athletes shared photos from the night on their Instagram Story Friday. In the photo, Harper stands in front of her dad, who has an arm around her as he sits next...
Black Enterprise

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Outsider.com

Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed

Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
Reality Tea

Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy

After many (so many) tries at finding love on multiple Bachelor platforms, Bachelor Nation’s favorite “bad boy” has finally found his person. Nick Viall and his girlfriend of two years Natalie Joy are finally engaged. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” the couple announced in a joint Instagram post on January 12, 2023 accompanied by photos […] The post Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy appeared first on Reality Tea.
WISCONSIN STATE
extratv

extratv

89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy