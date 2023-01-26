‘Bachelor’ Alum Hannah Ann Sluss & Jake Funk Engaged

Hannah Ann Sluss, 26, and Jake Funk, 25, are getting married!

The “Bachelor” alum announced the happy news on TikTok while showing off her new sparkler.

In the video, the couple is enjoying a romantic beach dinner with a projection on the rocks that says “She said yes!” and a flash of her giant engagement ring at the end.

Sluss wrote in the caption, “The surprise at the end he had for me 🥹🤍.”

Hannah Ann started dating the NFL player in 2021. They went public in February 2022, just before he competed with the L.A. Rams in the Super Bowl.

They made their debut as a couple in a big way! After the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, Hannah and Jake both posted pics from the field after the game. In one photo, she has her arms around him, and they are sharing a kiss in another. They both included the caption, “A moment we will always cherish. Love you!”

Sluss was Peter Weber’s pick on “Th Bachelor” back in 2020. He proposed, but broke off the engagement a month later because he still had feelings for Madison Prewett.

During the season, Weber stopped by “Extra” and gushed over Hannah Ann. He told Billy Bush at the time, “She is just the sweetest girl ever. Really hit it off with her right from the beginning… You guys are going to fall in love with her.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour also caught up with Hannah Ann just last summer to talk about her guest appearance on “The Ultimate Surfer,” on which she got to learn some surfing skills from the pros. Watch!