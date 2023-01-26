Read full article on original website
Victim in stable condition after shooting in Youngstown
Police are on scene of a shooting in Youngstown Sunday morning, according to Youngstown police.
Warren family holds vigil for shooting victim
Family and friends gathered to remember an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Warren.
Man indicted for pepper spraying, kidnapping man at Boardman hotel
The kidnapping and robbery charge each have a prior conviction specification and a repeat violent offender specification.
Boardman-based contractor attends court for third day in a row on theft charges
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A home remodeling contractor accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers is due in court again on Monday. John Bartos, 40, of Boardman, appeared in Mahoning County Court in Canfield Friday morning. It was the third time in as many days he has faced a judge.
15-year-old suspect arrested for threatening local school
Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 26, 2023
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
Mercer County District Attorney investigating video involving Farrell Police, suspect
Mercer County's District Attorney is investigating an incident after a video of an arrest between Farrell Police and a suspect began circulating on social media. According to a press release, Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano requested Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker to investigate the incident which has drawn accusations of improperly handling an arrest on social media.
Youngstown police uncover illegal gambling operation
Three individuals were issued criminal summonses for gambling-related charges.
Juveniles accused of throwing rocks on I-680 in Youngstown
Two juveniles have been arrested after Youngstown Police say they were throwing rocks at cars from an I-680 overpass for the past two days.
Man charged with assaulting code enforcement officer at North Side home
Reports said a man was arrested Thursday afternoon for assaulting and threatening housing code enforcement officers.
Juvenile arrested in Portage County after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools
A 15-year-old male has been arrested in Portage County on Friday after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools. According to Cortland Police Chief, David Morris, shortly before 8:30 a.m., school resource officers were made aware of two threats left on the school district's voicemail system. Additional officers were sent to...
Man accused of killing service worker on turnpike faces pretrial
A man accused of hitting and killing a service repair worker on the Ohio Turnpike last summer appeared in court Friday morning.
Lisbon woman faces sentencing for death of newborn
Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a Lisbon woman who authorities say caused the death of her newborn baby, then tried to hide it from investigators. Rebecca Young, 24, of Lusk Lock Road pleaded guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
Brothers sentenced for beating of Youngstown man
Three brothers were sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the robbery and beating of a Loveland Road man in 2021.
Second defendant sentenced for Walmart bomb threat
The second of two local Subway employees accused of making a bomb threat in order to get off work received his sentence this week.
Salem funeral director sentenced to 90 days in jail for trying to bribe judge in OVI case
A Salem funeral director has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for bribery. Fifty-seven-year-old Robert Greenisen had pled guilty to charges of bribery. He was sentenced in the Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas to 90 days in jail plus three years of community control. The bribery charges stem...
Man who drove trooper shooting suspect asks for early release from prison
A man who was sentenced to three years in prison for driving a suspect in the shooting of two state troopers to Cleveland has asked for an early release from prison.
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of wanted fugitive
(WKBN) – A Trumbull County bail bonding company is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a wanted fugitive. Ace Bail Bonding is looking for Trevaughn Walker. Walker failed to show up for court on two separate cases. Warrants were issued for his arrest in September.
Youngstown mother suing Mahoning County Jail after son’s death
In October of 2019, 33-year-old James Kennedy was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a parole violation. Less than a year later, James would be found unresponsive in his cell. Shortly after, he passed away.
City paying $39K to fired Youngstown officer facing criminal charges
He was promoted to lieutenant in 2006
