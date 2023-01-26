ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Mercer County District Attorney investigating video involving Farrell Police, suspect

Mercer County's District Attorney is investigating an incident after a video of an arrest between Farrell Police and a suspect began circulating on social media. According to a press release, Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano requested Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker to investigate the incident which has drawn accusations of improperly handling an arrest on social media.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Lisbon woman faces sentencing for death of newborn

Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a Lisbon woman who authorities say caused the death of her newborn baby, then tried to hide it from investigators. Rebecca Young, 24, of Lusk Lock Road pleaded guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
LISBON, OH
WYTV.com

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of wanted fugitive

(WKBN) – A Trumbull County bail bonding company is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a wanted fugitive. Ace Bail Bonding is looking for Trevaughn Walker. Walker failed to show up for court on two separate cases. Warrants were issued for his arrest in September.

