wearegreenbay.com
Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
nbc15.com
Janesville man arrested after two failed carjacking attempts
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers arrested a 25-year-old man after he unsuccessfully attempted to carjack two different vehicles Friday. Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 3800 Deerfield Dr. in Janesville around 9:50 a.m. Friday after a caller reported that “there is a male trying to carjack people” in the parking lot.
Has the Madison Police Department generally stopped identifying the race of suspects in crime alerts?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. In a statement, Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer said the department has stopped...
nbc15.com
“As a human being, it broke me...” Dane Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols body cam footage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Appalled,” “outraged,” “heartbroken” and “angry” are the words Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett used to describe his initial reaction to the body cam video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers. “As a human being, it...
WIFR
Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male was shot in the 200 block of West State Street Saturday morning and is being treated at a local hospital, according to a tweet by Rockford Police. Witnesses say gunshots were heard around 12:30 in the morning, with multiple businesses in the area...
Channel 3000
Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
Driver describes being stuck in traffic for over 5 hours after more than 50 cars crash on I-90
One of the drivers who was stuck in an interstate pileup near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line described his ordeal.
Channel 3000
'Saddened, angered': Madison police chief, Dane County sheriff react to Tyre Nichols case
MADISON, Wis. -- As police in Memphis prepare to release video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers, Madison's police chief says he is both saddened and angered by the lack of progress being made by his profession. "As a husband, father, and Black American,...
nbc15.com
78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
Channel 3000
Highway 19 West back open near I-39/90 after crash
WINDSOR, Wis. -- The westbound lanes of Highway 19 are back open near I-39/90 in Windsor after a crash. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 19 and County CV. Dane County dispatchers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were...
nbc15.com
Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Rock County: Car slams into semi, man dead
JANESVILLE, Wis. - One person died in a crash on I-39 southbound at MM 175 in Rock County Friday night, Jan. 27. Officials said a car was traveling southbound on I-39 around 7 p.m. The car was near mile marker 175.4 when it struck the rear of a semi-trailer. The...
nbc15.com
Dane Co.: Beltline ramp closed at Park St. after crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic going south on U.S. 14 at the Beltline are closed Friday evening after a crash, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said a call came in at 8:26 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 14 at U.S. 12 east, and Madison Police Department responded to the scene. The southbound lanes of traffic are closed at Highway 14 beyond the Beltline.
Channel 3000
Man accused of shooting at Madison police officers found guilty of attempted homicide
MADISON, Wis. -- A 24-year-old man has been found guilty of a dozen felony charges after shooting at Madison police officers who were trying to arrest him last year, online court records show. A jury found Syngleton Smith-Harston guilty Thursday of all 12 charges he faced stemming from the January...
x1071.com
Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance in Ridgeway
A Ridgeway man was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities were called about a domestic disturbance. Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along Grove Street in Ridgeway. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Zyair Sherman was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Sherman was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
Channel 3000
Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck in Janesville, State Patrol says
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- One person died when the car they were driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. The crash happened just before 7:10 p.m. on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange. In a...
Rockford man shot in early Saturday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the 200 block of Rockford’s W. State St. early Saturday morning. An adult man reportedly sustained a gunshot wound and was being treated at a local hospital, according to the Rockford Police Department. There was no word on a suspect, nor the victim’s condition, at the […]
x1071.com
More Details on Shooting in Iowa County
More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Rock County K9 sniffs out $260K worth of cocaine in traffic stop
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rock County Sheriff’s K9 is being credited with helping to seize $260,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop. According to police, a deputy stopped a 2018 Dodge Journey on I-39/90 near State Highway 59 on Tuesday and the deputy’s K9 partner, Kamo, sniffed out the drugs. Police said […]
Channel 3000
Woman, man arrested with more than 7 kilograms of cocaine in vehicle, Rock Co. Sheriff's Office says
NEWVILLE, Wis. -- A 69-year-old driver and her 47-year-old passenger were arrested on drug charges after law enforcement found more than seven kilograms of cocaine in their vehicle near Newville Tuesday evening, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said a deputy and his...
