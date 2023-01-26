ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville man arrested after two failed carjacking attempts

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers arrested a 25-year-old man after he unsuccessfully attempted to carjack two different vehicles Friday. Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 3800 Deerfield Dr. in Janesville around 9:50 a.m. Friday after a caller reported that “there is a male trying to carjack people” in the parking lot.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash

MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Highway 19 West back open near I-39/90 after crash

WINDSOR, Wis. -- The westbound lanes of Highway 19 are back open near I-39/90 in Windsor after a crash. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 19 and County CV. Dane County dispatchers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were...
WINDSOR, WI
nbc15.com

Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash in Rock County: Car slams into semi, man dead

JANESVILLE, Wis. - One person died in a crash on I-39 southbound at MM 175 in Rock County Friday night, Jan. 27. Officials said a car was traveling southbound on I-39 around 7 p.m. The car was near mile marker 175.4 when it struck the rear of a semi-trailer. The...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co.: Beltline ramp closed at Park St. after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic going south on U.S. 14 at the Beltline are closed Friday evening after a crash, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said a call came in at 8:26 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 14 at U.S. 12 east, and Madison Police Department responded to the scene. The southbound lanes of traffic are closed at Highway 14 beyond the Beltline.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance in Ridgeway

A Ridgeway man was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities were called about a domestic disturbance. Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along Grove Street in Ridgeway. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Zyair Sherman was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Sherman was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
RIDGEWAY, WI
x1071.com

More Details on Shooting in Iowa County

More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
IOWA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy