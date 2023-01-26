Read full article on original website
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Fredericksburg Police looking for attempted abduction suspect
According to police, at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a 10-year-old girl was walking near the leasing office at the Commons apartment complex when a man pulled up in his car. The man engaged in conversation with the girl before grabbing her and placing her hands behind her back.
Fredericksburg police investigate 10-year-old’s attempted abduction
Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl from an apartment complex Friday afternoon. It happened in the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex, according to a release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said, the victim was walking near...
Dog chained to fence, shot in Fairfax County
MOUNT VERNON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a dog that had been chained to a fence in Fairfax County was shot. Officers were called to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place around 3:35 a.m. after receiving reports of a dog that was chained to a fence. When police arrived, they […]
Fauquier County woman dead after her car hits dump truck
The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 62-year-old Diana E. Esry, of Remington, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries.
Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29
A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
Police discover armed suspects in Prince George's County car reported stolen on New Year's Day
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two suspects in Prince George's County are facing theft and weapon related charges, after police said they stole car in District Heights on New Year's Day. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, on Thursday officers stopped a Kia vehicle that had been previously...
Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC
A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
Robbery suspect caught on surveillance video in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a robbery in Southeast D.C. on Friday. Around 9:20 p.m., police claim suspects approached a victim in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The suspects then...
Officers conduct death investigation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, January 28, around 2 p.m., officers responded to Upper Paint Branch Park , in the area of Hobbs drive and Somerset Lane, and located a body.
Update: Virginia State Police seek Madison man in Thursday hit-and-run on Route 29
Virginia State Police is seeking a Madison man wanted in a hit-and-run crash on Route 29 in Madison County on Thursday. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, fled the scene of the 9:45 a.m. hit-and-run on foot. Jenkins, who is 6 foot 2 inches, 190 pounds, was last seen wearing...
‘Agonizing': Grandmother Speaks After Mass Shooting Shatters Family in Dumfries
A family is trying to put the pieces of their lives back together after police say a man shot his teenage girlfriend and four of her relatives in Dumfries, Virginia, on Jan. 4. One of the victims, 3-year-old Journee Carroll Ward, was killed. Before noon on that day, Prince William...
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
Arson investigation underway in Compton Village after multiple cars set on fire
CENTREVILLE, Va. — At least four cars have been set on fire, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in the last week. On Jan. 20, at around 3 a.m., they responded to the intersection of Flomation Court and Compton Village Court. There they found two cars on fire. They told WUSA9 they believe the cars were intentionally set on fire.
MPD looking for this man in connection to fatal shooting near Minnesota Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it is looking for a man in connection to a fatal shooting near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast on Jan. 19. 23-year-old Keshon Cornish, of Lanham, Md. was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Minnesota...
DEVELOPING: Pedestrian seriously injured by crash on Van Buren Street in Herndon
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle, the Herndon Police Department says. The crash has prompted a full closure of Van Buren Street between Spring Street and Aspen Drive “for accident reconstruction,” according to police. This is the...
Early commuter routes delayed as loose guard dogs terrorize bus company
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs were roaming free, making it impossible for drivers to get to their bus safely and head out to start their routes, according to authorities in Prince George's County.
Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
Crash involving nearly 20 vehicles closes northbound I-95
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) -Multiple crashes on I-95 in Spotsylvania involving nearly 20 vehicles are causing significant delays Wednesday evening. On Jan. 25, Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash northbound on I-95 at the 116-mile marker. Officials investigated and found three separate crashes involved. VDOT says 18 vehicles were...
