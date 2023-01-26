ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax Station, VA

WRIC - ABC 8News

17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Fredericksburg police investigate 10-year-old’s attempted abduction

Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl from an apartment complex Friday afternoon. It happened in the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex, according to a release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said, the victim was walking near...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
DC News Now

Dog chained to fence, shot in Fairfax County

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a dog that had been chained to a fence in Fairfax County was shot. Officers were called to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place around 3:35 a.m. after receiving reports of a dog that was chained to a fence. When police arrived, they […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29

A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC

A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Officers conduct death investigation in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, January 28, around 2 p.m., officers responded to Upper Paint Branch Park , in the area of Hobbs drive and Somerset Lane, and located a body.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The MadRapp Recorder

Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County

A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby

(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
BRANDYWINE, MD
NBC12

Crash involving nearly 20 vehicles closes northbound I-95

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) -Multiple crashes on I-95 in Spotsylvania involving nearly 20 vehicles are causing significant delays Wednesday evening. On Jan. 25, Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash northbound on I-95 at the 116-mile marker. Officials investigated and found three separate crashes involved. VDOT says 18 vehicles were...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

