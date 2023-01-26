Read full article on original website
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
Ashton’s Army forms birthday parade for boy with cancer
ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Family and friends gathered Saturday to celebrate the birthday of 3-year-old Ashton, who is battling pediatric brain cancer. They call themselves Ashton’s Army. They celebrated his birthday by forming a parade route to pass his Elyria home. He was outside to watch all those who’ve come to show their love and […]
Stolen Kia crashes into bus with Baldwin Wallace swim team during pursuit
A stolen Kia that was being pursued by Fairview Park police hit a charter bus carrying students from the Baldwin Wallace men's and women's swim teams, according to police.
2 New Crumbl Cookies Locations Near You!
Life in NE Ohio has gotten a lot sweeter now that we have two new Crumbl Cookies locations!. The Stow, Ohio location opened with huge success last month and now there is a new Crumbl Cookies opening in Medina on February 3 at 8am, 1126 N Court St, Medina, OH 44256.
Ready Pet GO! Humane Society of Summit County visits 3News
The Humane Society of Summit County visited 3News on Saturday. They have many dogs up for adoption.
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
The other day, I was in the mood for Thai food. Since I was in Parma, I went to Lotus Thai House. The restaurant is small - I actually missed it when I drove by it for the first time - and has an unassuming exterior.
Lake County pizza shop hosts fundraiser for woman injured in holiday storm
Janay Johnson’s family and community are rallying around her as she faces a long road of recovery after being stranded for hours in a December snow drift.
Rusty is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Man visiting from out of country goes missing in Cleveland: Police
Cleveland police are investigating after a man visiting from Saudi Arabia, 30-year-old Abdul Alanazi, was reported missing on Friday.
Does Northeast Ohio need a regional approach to deer culling? Editorial Board Roundtable
Right now, deer-culling sharpshooters are authorized to shoot deer in 12 bedroom communities in Cuyahoga County, along with in the Cleveland Metroparks and Cuyahoga Valley National Park. That’s up from one Cuyahoga community -- Solon -- a decade ago, cleveland.com’s Peter Krouse recently reported. The weapons-wielding sharpshooters now...
Discovery made by chance can be lifesaving: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – How things can change in one week. Last week I told you about former Brunswick Councilman George Staursky who had back surgery in November and then blood clots in December that hospitalized him for a long time. He was on the road to recovery when he says those blood clots may have saved his life.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio, is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a variety of neighborhoods for young professionals to choose from. The following are some of the city's best neighborhoods for young professionals:
Saucisson owner works to make Slavic Village a cut above the rest
Chef Melissa Khoury opened her butcher shop and lunch spot Saucisson in Slavic Village in 2016, intent on helping catalyze a revival of a Cleveland neighborhood hard hit by the foreclosure crisis. Khoury’s vision of a bustling streetscape has yet to be realized, as her Fleet Avenue storefront remains surrounded...
Parma Heights police sharpshooters are targeting deer to thin herd
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Many Northeast Ohio communities are currently using sharpshooters to thin the white-tailed deer herd. That includes the City of Parma Heights, where in its first two weeks of culling police officers have harvested 30 deer. “The program is going really well,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “Our...
4-Foot Long Piece Of Falling Lumber Impales Ohio Driver's Windshield
The lumber fell off of a dumpster truck.
Modern home in Bay Village comes with private lake access: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- For buyers looking for new construction of manageable size on Lake Erie, pickings can be slim. The sleek contemporary at 24920 Sunset Dr. defies those preconceived notions. The home was built in 2021 and offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 3,200-sq. ft. Located...
30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland
Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
Back to the office or not? ‘There’s not a true new normal yet,’ with Cleveland-area split on in-office, remote, hybrid
CLEVELAND, Ohio - To be or not to be in the office, that is — still — the question. Even though it’s been almost three years since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to work from home, there still isn’t a clear answer. Will workers keep...
Mayfield Heights, 2 suspicious men going door-to-door advised no solicitation in Gate Mills
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Mayfield Heights and Gates Mills investigated several complaints of two suspicious men knocking on doors in neighborhoods. The latest incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 on Ashcroft Drive in Mayfield Heights. A resident called the police after seeing the two men...
Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio
Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
