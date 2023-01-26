ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Olmsted, OH

akronohiomoms.com

2 New Crumbl Cookies Locations Near You!

Life in NE Ohio has gotten a lot sweeter now that we have two new Crumbl Cookies locations!. The Stow, Ohio location opened with huge success last month and now there is a new Crumbl Cookies opening in Medina on February 3 at 8am, 1126 N Court St, Medina, OH 44256.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Discovery made by chance can be lifesaving: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – How things can change in one week. Last week I told you about former Brunswick Councilman George Staursky who had back surgery in November and then blood clots in December that hospitalized him for a long time. He was on the road to recovery when he says those blood clots may have saved his life.
BRUNSWICK, OH
ideastream.org

Saucisson owner works to make Slavic Village a cut above the rest

Chef Melissa Khoury opened her butcher shop and lunch spot Saucisson in Slavic Village in 2016, intent on helping catalyze a revival of a Cleveland neighborhood hard hit by the foreclosure crisis. Khoury’s vision of a bustling streetscape has yet to be realized, as her Fleet Avenue storefront remains surrounded...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Parma Heights police sharpshooters are targeting deer to thin herd

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Many Northeast Ohio communities are currently using sharpshooters to thin the white-tailed deer herd. That includes the City of Parma Heights, where in its first two weeks of culling police officers have harvested 30 deer. “The program is going really well,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “Our...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Scene

30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland

Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
CLEVELAND, OH
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio

Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
