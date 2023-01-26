ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

‘James at 15’ Actor Lance Kerwin Dies at 62

Actor Lance Kerwin has died. The performer, who is known for his work in shows like James at 15 and Salem’s Lot, was just 62 years old. News of Kerwin’s death was reportedly revealed by his daughter Savanah, according to Variety. Kerwin died Tuesday, January 24, in San Clemente, California, and an autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause of death.
Lance Kerwin, Former Child Star, Dead at 62

Lance Kerwin, a former child actor best known for roles on the coming-of-age TV series James at 15 and in the Stephen King adaptation Salem's Lot, has died. His daughter, Savanah Kerwin, confirmed his passing in a message to Facebook Wednesday, revealing that her father died Tuesday morning at 62. A cause of death was not provided.
Why Donna Robbins From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar

In over 10 years on NBC, "Chicago Fire" has had many couples to choose from. Like any great procedural, romantic drama is gasoline for the fire. Characters such as Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have seen their fair share of romantic musical chairs, but there is no couple like Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Donna Robbins. Part of their charm is thanks to Wallace's tough exterior as the fire chief. Sprinkle in some emotional baggage, and you've got a recipe for a great romance.
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90

Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
Famed Soap Opera and Broadway Star Dies

Famed soap opera and Broadway star Ben Masters has reportedly died following complications related to an illness, a family spokesperson announced Thursday. Masters, who first came to prominence on Broadway in the 1970s, eventually gaining widespread fame for his role on the NBC soap opera "Passions," reportedly died Wednesday. Masters had battled dementia for years, dying of complications due to Covid-19, according to People.
Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff

Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
Dean Daughtry Dies: Cofounder of Atlanta Rhythm Section, Cowriter Of Hit ‘So Into You’ Was 76

Dean Daughtry, the keyboardist and co-writer behind Atlanta Rhythm Section’s two biggest hits, died Thursday of natural causes in Huntsville, AL. He was 76. Atlanta Rhythm Section was omnipresent on the radio in the 1970s, thanks to its Top 10 soft-rock hits “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover.” Daughtry co-wrote both. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sundance Review: Cynthia Erivo & Alia Shawkat In Anthony Chen's 'Drift' Related Story Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In 'It Ends With Us'; Baldoni Also Directing Sony And Wayfarer Studios' Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover Novel “While ARS is...
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Heather Gay Admits 'Humiliating' Truth About RHOSLC Black Eye as Bravo Confirms Investigation

"I blacked out," Heather said during part 1 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, noting that she still doesn't know what caused her injury Heather Gay was finally forced to address her mysterious black eye during part 1 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion on Wednesday night. The only problem was, she still had no answers. "I don't know how I got the black eye," the 40-year-old told Andy Cohen and her fellow costars. "I blacked out. I don't know what happened. ... I cannot speak...
Everything to Know About Wolf Pack, the Supernatural Series by Teen Wolf Creator Jeff Davis

From the cast to the premiere date, here's what to know about the Paramount+ series executive produced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar Is it a full moon, or are people just howling with excitement about the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack? Written and executive produced by the creator of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, the show introduces a new a new supernatural mystery to fans of the 2011 series — and it's expected to be even darker and more intense than its predecessor. Wolf Pack...
‘Boy Meets World’ Star Adam Scott Reveals A Moment From Show That Haunts Him Still

Adam Scott went on the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, “Pod Meets World,” on Sunday to air a longstanding grievance. Scott, a recurring character who played Griff Hawkins on the 1990s sitcom, told cast members Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle about a moment on set that still haunts him. The incident happened as filming for the Season 2 finale concluded. The episode aired in 1995. Scott said cheers erupted as the final scene ended. Scott claimed he went up to Strong to give him a high-five and a hug, only to be rebuffed, with Strong pushing him and giving him a look indicating...

