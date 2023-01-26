ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Rees-Mogg to host own chatshow on GB News

By Alexi Duggins and PA News
 3 days ago
Jacob-Rees Mogg leaves Liz Truss's final cabinet meeting Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has joined the rightwing TV channel GB News as a presenter. The former cabinet minister will host his own chatshow, which will tour the country to record in front of live audiences.

His show will “debate the hot topics of the day” and feature guests from “across the political spectrum”, according to the broadcaster.

There has been no suggestion that Rees-Mogg will resign from parliament to pursue his new career.

He is the latest signing to the controversy-prone channel, whose presenters include Nigel Farage, Eamonn Holmes and Mark Steyn, whose show has repeatedly raised doubts about the safety of Covid vaccination. Ofcom has opened two investigations into Steyn‘s programme.

“GB News is a bastion of free speech, which clearly has its finger uniquely on the pulse of public opinion and does not talk down to its viewers and listeners,” said Rees-Mogg.

“I have been impressed by the channel’s independent-mindedness and its determination to talk to people with many different perspectives, which is exactly what I will do on my programme.”

Rees-Mogg was the minister for Brexit opportunities between February and September last year, before being promoted to business secretary. He resigned from the cabinet seven weeks later.

“Jacob is an authentic and authoritative voice of the Tory backbenches, with his trademark common sense, refreshing directness and an impish sense of fun,” said the channel’s editorial director, Mick Booker.

“The programme will embrace a range of guests and viewpoints from all sides of politics but will also explore some of Jacob’s other wide-ranging interests. No doubt classic cars and good Somerset cider will feature at some point.”

GB News was set up in June 2021, with the former BBC and Sunday Times journalist Andrew Neil as its chairman and the host of a short-lived primetime show. Neil stepped down that September, saying he had become “a minority of one” within the management.

