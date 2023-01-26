Read full article on original website
Joe Barker
6d ago
Who cares what liberal Don Lemmon has to say. California is the place you need to be, load up the truck, and move to Beverly.
Reply
19
Rita Adams
6d ago
Well if the book fits and by all appearance it does. Maybe you should ask yourself why your own people see you in the light they do. General Colin Powell was a Republican but very respected within the African American community. Just saying
Reply
4
Jody Mcbride
6d ago
any teachers that are fearful and Confused shouldn't be teachers.
Reply
28
Related
iheart.com
Poll: DeSantis Leads Trump in Alabama
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup among Alabama Republican voters, a new poll shows. The survey, taken by Public Opinion Strategies for the group Alabama Families for Great Schools, gives DeSantis a 19-point advantage. DeSantis pulled 50-percent of the vote to Trump's 31-percent. The poll surveyed 500 GOP primary voters January 14-16 and has a margin of error of +/-4.38%.
After Trump, Florida May Produce Four More 2024 GOP Primary Candidates
With former President Donald Trump already an official candidate for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, the state of Florida currently claims one of potentially five candidates. Four other Republicans have yet to declare their intentions yet include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator and former Governor Rick Scott, Senator Marco Rubio, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
back2stonewall.com
Ron DeSantis Accuses DirecTV of ‘Intellectual Discrimination’ for Dropping Newsmax
Florida Governor and Anti-Christ. Ron DeSatan DeSantis argued on Tuesday that DirecTV was guilty of “intellectual discrimination” because it dropped Newsmax, a conservative propaganda “news” station. DeSantis was asked if DirecTV should be investigated at the state level over the cancellation after accusing Direct TV of...
Dear Gov: Suppressing Black people (like kids in AP) is a bad look outside the Fox News fever swamp
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis, pay attention: you really do not want Ben Crump suing you on behalf of three Florida high schoolers over that pilot AP African American Studies course you shut down. Have you seen those kids? Clean-cut, All-American, telegenic. Have you heard Ben Crump? Smart, eloquent, relentless. Crump gets on national TV more than you. […] The post Dear Gov: Suppressing Black people (like kids in AP) is a bad look outside the Fox News fever swamp appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Ron DeSantis Taps Former Rick Scott, Tom Rooney Aide as Charlotte County Elections Supervisor
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Leah Valenti as Charlotte County supervisor of elections. Valenti, of Port Charlotte, is the external affairs manager for TECO Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida district director to US. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and district director to then U.S. Rep. Thomas Rooney, R-Fla.
Ohio's education department is investigating a White supremacist homeschooling network that shares Nazi-related resources
The Ohio Department of Education is investigating an online homeschooling network after reports of parents sharing messages of White supremacy as educational resources, according to a state education official with knowledge of the review.
Hunter Biden calls for criminal probe in aggressive new legal strategy
Attorneys for Hunter Biden on Wednesday asked state and federal agencies to investigate a computer repair shop owner, Rudy Giuliani and number of right-wing political figures involved in disseminating contents of his laptop, alleging that they committed computer and other criminal violations in their effort to "weaponize" the laptop contents against his father.
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation
Over the last couple of years, many of the monthly bills that Floridians must pay have gotten more expensive. For many, car insurance is no exception. A recent study indicated that Florida residents pay the second-highest car insurance premiums in the nation, and some Florida cities pay significantly more than others.
fox35orlando.com
'Welcome to Florida' billboard stirs controversy with image of dead manatee
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A few new billboards along Interstate 95 in Florida's Brevard County may have you doing a double-take. The signs read "Welcome to Florida. Home to bears. Toxic water. Dead manatees." Bear Warriors United is the group behind the billboards. The wildlife and environmental non-profit organization whose...
floridianpress.com
Wasserman Schultz Calls Out DeSantis for Censorship of Classroom Material in Schools
Florida Democrats around the state have been calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) since his signage of the controversial school transparency law HB 1467 in March. The bill, which looks to make school districts be more transparent about the literature that they provide to children, has been sponsored by the DeSantis administration. Some Democrats, like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) say that the bill is “censorship.”
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Today, Governor DeSantis announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways. Through this record investment, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) would expedite 20 priority infrastructure projects into the existing Work Program to combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system to bolster current transportation needs and set the stage for future growth. Projects included as part of the Moving Florida Forward Legislative Proposal are available at FDOT.gov/MovingFloridaForward.
Trial witness: '100% certain' Murdaugh's voice is on video made before killings
Two witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial told the court Wednesday they are "100%" certain that Murdaugh's voice is on footage prosecutors say undermines the disgraced former South Carolina attorney's claim that he was not present at the scene of the killings of his wife and son. CNN's Randi Kaye has the story.
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
Action News Jax
Florida tourist leaders grapple with low international travelers due to visitor visa wait times
The U.S. Travel Association reported that steps taken by the U.S. Department of State to reduce visitor visa wait times have made “substantive progress,” with the global average below 150 days for the first time since 2021.
2 witnesses in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial testify Murdaugh's voice is on video made just before killings
Two witnesses in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh told the court Wednesday they are "100%" certain that Murdaugh's voice is on footage prosecutors say undermines the disgraced former South Carolina attorney's claim he was not present at the scene of the killings when his wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were fatally shot.
Icy blast threatens eastern US
A dangerous multi-day ice storm is threatening Texas and the southeastern US while freezing temperatures strike the northeast. CNN's Derek Van Dam has more.
Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
The Interior Department took a critical step toward advancing the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope.
Sorry, Twitter, but Florida's war on books is no joke. Ron DeSantis wants to keep kids from reading
For those who are paying attention, it's been obvious for some time that Florida's mega-MAGA governor, Ron DeSantis, is aggressive with book bans because he would just prefer it if kids didn't read books at all. So while it was infuriating, it was not surprising to read that the investigative journalism team at Popular Info had discovered that teachers in Manatee County, Florida were told that every book on their shelves was banned until otherwise notified. Failure to lock up all their books until they could be "vetted" by censors, teachers were warned, put them at risk of being prosecuted as felons.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 25