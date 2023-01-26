ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Lady Rebels defeat Lady Bulldogs

By Wilson Senn for The Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Even though the Mid-Carolina High School Lady Rebels never trailed in their home game last Tuesday with Newberry High, it was still a close fight before the final buzzer sounded in their 55-47 victory.

A total of 53 free-throws were attempted during the game, with the Lady Bulldogs missing 13 of their 24, while Mid-Carolina went 8-of-29 from the charity stripe.

While Mid-Carolina dominated the two-point scoring column, 19-12, the Lady Bulldogs had one more three-pointer for the night than the Lady Rebels’ three.

Faith Grey had an evening high 23 points to lead the Newberry scoring.

Elsewhere, Daizee Williams finished with 10 points, Jamiyah Williams (seven), as Angel Cook, Shelarria Robinson and Tamaria Wadsworth had two points apiece.

The Newberry scoring ended with the lone point of Zakierra Ruff.

Ty Sims and Brea Boyd led the Mid-Carolina scoring with 20 and 17 points, respectively.

Haylee Gunter saw eight points fall in, while Braley Brown and Bailey Stewart finished with four points apiece.

Addie Bowers rounded out the Mid-Carolina scoring with two points.

